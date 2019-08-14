Log in
Orocobre : supports Advantage Lithium Private Placement - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Advantage Lithium Capital Raise_FINAL.pdf

08/14/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

15 August 2019

Orocobre supports Advantage Lithium Private Placement

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") has agreed with Advantage Lithium Corp.

("Advantage"), (TSX Venture: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) to support a Private Placement by Advantage.

Orocobre will participate in a C$1,703,100 Private Placement by Advantage at a price of C$0.41 per Common Share ("Common Shares"). The funds will be used by Advantage for general working capital and to fund continued development and exploration activities on its Lithium properties in Argentina.

Orocobre's total investment in this capital raise will be C$1,536,025 and following completion of the placement, Orocobre will hold 34.7% of Advantage's Common Shares (56,564,909).

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of closing.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager

Orocobre Limited

  1. +61 7 3720 9088
  1. +61 418 783 701
  1. abarber@orocobre.com
  1. www.orocobre.com.au

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 34.7% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 00:06:05 UTC
