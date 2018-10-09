Oroplata Resources Inc : LithiumOre Announces Formation of Battery Metals Extraction Division

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2018 / LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net) (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: ORRP), a lithium resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has formed a Battery Metals Extraction Division.

Lithium is now widely considered the oil of the future. Globally, in its raw form, the resource is abundant. The impediments to market are the mining costs and antiquated extraction technology currently utilized. Lithium extraction from brines is accomplished through a series of evaporation ponds, a process that can take up to two years to complete and requires a tremendous amount of water, making the process no longer permittable within the US. We see this type of mining predominantly in concentrated and unstable geographical areas such as Chile, Bolivia and Argentina, collectively known as the Lithium Triangle.

The key to unlocking this invaluable and highly profitable resource is the development of an extraction technology that requires less water and can significantly reduce the current two-year timeline to market. If actuated successfully, LithiumOre will capitalize not only on the battery metals within its land holdings, but also through marketing the proprietary extraction technology itself.

LithiumOre's new Battery Metals Extraction Division will be located on the Company's current land holdings and close to its Railroad Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, believed to contain at least one million metric tons of lithium carbonate. The Division will potentially, alongside a yet undisclosed partner, design and utilize the most advanced battery metals extraction technology on the market and will complement the Company's lithium mining at its Railroad Valley Lithium Project and future mining projects. The Division will not only extract battery metals from its 26,000 acres land holdings in Nevada but will market its extraction technology as a service to other neighboring mining companies and market for purchase nationwide.

"This simultaneously creates a technology side to our business with an entirely new revenue stream independent of our mining operations and realizes our goal of becoming a fully integrated lithium mining and production company," said Doug Cole, Chief Executive Officer of LithiumOre.

About LithiumOre

LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTC Markets: ORRP), is a lithium resource exploration and development company, whose primary focus is the establishment of a low cost, environmentally sound production base to supply the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery industry for both mobile devices and laptops, as well as the burgeoning EV (electronic vehicle) industry. LithiumOre is focused on becoming a substantial, profitable lithium producer via the timely development of valuable production-grade lithium brine deposits in Nevada.

For more information, please visit: http://lithiumore.net

