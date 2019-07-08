Log in
ORORA LTD    ORA   AU000000ORA8

ORORA LTD

(ORA)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/08
3.31 AUD   -1.78%
09:53pORORA : announces Brian Lowe as MD and CEO
PU
06/19ECB's Weidmann appears to drop opposition to OMT amid race to succeed Draghi
RE
06/19Foot-dragging over ditching Libor could be punished, regulator says
RE
News 
Orora : announces Brian Lowe as MD and CEO

Orora : announces Brian Lowe as MD and CEO

07/08/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

Brian Lowe

Orora Limited Chairman, Chris Roberts, has announced today that after more than 10 years leading the Orora business, Nigel Garrard has decided to retire from the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr Garrard will leave Orora on 30 September, 2019 and be succeeded by Brian Lowe.

Mr Lowe joined Orora in 2011 to lead Orora's Beverage Business group and is currently Group General Manager, Orora Fibre Packaging Group. Prior to joining Orora, Mr Lowe spent eight years with Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DEPH), where he was Managing Director of the Asia Pacific Powertrain business, including five years based in Shanghai. This followed a 10 year career with General Electric (GE) where Mr Lowe held various leadership roles in sales, marketing and supply chain.

Mr Roberts said, 'After completing a comprehensive internal and external succession planning process, I am delighted that someone of Brian's calibre will lead Orora into the future. He is an experienced leader, with a deep knowledge of the business and a demonstrated ability to drive performance.'

Mr Lowe said, 'I am honoured to be asked by the Board to lead the Orora team when Nigel retires. Orora is a strong business with a track record of executing against strategy, meeting its financial objectives and delivering value for its stakeholders. I look forward to working with the Board and the Orora team to build on that record of success.'

Mr Roberts said: 'I would also like to pay tribute to Nigel, who has been an outstanding leader of the Orora business for the past 10 years, guiding the Company through its inaugural listing on the ASX in 2013, to become the profitable, well capitalised and successful global business it is today. Nigel's drive to exceed customer expectations, his focus on innovation and disciplined approach to capital allocation, has generated substantial value for stakeholders over the last six years.'

Mr Garrard said: 'I believe the time is right for new leadership to take the Company forward. I have been fortunate to lead the business over an exciting time with the creation of the Orora brand and culture when Orora listed on the ASX. Orora today has a world-class team of people, an expanding global footprint and a strong balance sheet to support further growth.'

A summary of the key terms and conditions of Mr Lowe's appointment is set out in the ASX release.

Disclaimer

Orora Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 01:52:05 UTC
