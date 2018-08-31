Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orora Ltd    ORA   AU000000ORA8

ORORA LTD (ORA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/30
3.47 AUD   +1.46%
12:27aORORA : announces acquisition of Bronco Packaging
PU
08/10ORORA : Morgans rates ORA as Add
AQ
08/09ORORA : Organic initiatives drive Orora earnings forward
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Orora : announces acquisition of Bronco Packaging

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 12:27am CEST

31 August 2018

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) today announced the acquisition of Texas based packaging distributor Bronco Packaging Corporation (Bronco) for a total consideration of up to USD$24 million (subject to customary completion processes) as part of the continued growth of the Orora Packaging Solutions (OPS) business in North America.

Bronco was established over 20 years ago and primarily serves corporate accounts in the fresh food manufacturing industry. Today, the Company generates revenues in excess of USD$50 million and provides an 'on-demand' packaging delivery service to customers predominantly located in Texas.

Bronco is a family-owned business, located in Dallas, Texas and employs approximately 30 co-workers. Existing management will continue to lead the business for a period of at least three years, ensuring a smooth transition to new ownership.

Commenting on the acquisition, Orora Managing Director and CEO, Mr Nigel Garrard, said: 'The acquisition of Bronco aligns with Orora's stated returns focussed approach to allocating capital and will expand OPS's geographic footprint and product capability in the targeted, higher growth food sector.'

'Bronco also brings to Orora a strong corporate customer base that complements OPS's existing corporate customer list. The acquisition continues the strategic focus to leverage the existing national footprint, product breadth and customised packaging solutions offering to further drive sales growth from both corporate accounts and new customer wins.

'Importantly, Bronco and OPS are already well known to each other and this will assist the integration of the two businesses as well as the achievement of expected synergies in procurement, supply chain and back office functions over the next 1-2 years,' Mr Garrard said.

Disclaimer

Orora Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 22:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORORA LTD
12:27aORORA : announces acquisition of Bronco Packaging
PU
08/10ORORA : Morgans rates ORA as Add
AQ
08/09ORORA : Organic initiatives drive Orora earnings forward
PU
05/23ORORA : is Coca-Cola Amatil’s 2017 Partner of the Year
PU
05/17ORORA : Bottling Innovation
AQ
03/01ORORA : purchases two EFI Nozomi C18000 corrugated packaging presses
AQ
02/28ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING : Orora and EFI expand global partnership with Ororas pu..
AQ
01/25ORORA : Morgans rates ORA as Add
AQ
2017ORORA : completes $33.8m South Australia plant expansion
AQ
2017ORORA : Media Release
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Orora Ltd ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016Orora Posted A Strong Revenue And Profit Increase 
2015Ormat Technologies' (ORA) CEO Isaac Angel on Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call .. 
2015Ormat Technologies misses by $0.07, beats on revenue 
2015Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 4 483 M
EBIT 2019 347 M
Net income 2019 222 M
Debt 2019 654 M
Yield 2019 3,84%
P/E ratio 2019 18,75
P/E ratio 2020 17,55
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 4 127 M
Chart ORORA LTD
Duration : Period :
Orora Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORORA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,56  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel David Garrard Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Christopher Ivan Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart George Hutton Chief Financial Officer
George John Pizzey Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Leigh Sutcliffe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORORA LTD0.89%3 005
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-9.91%21 343
WESTROCK-11.50%14 212
MONDI12.89%13 750
MONDI LIMITED29.65%13 750
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-7.45%10 543
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.