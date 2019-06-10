Orora : wins Supply Continuity award in Coca-Cola Amatil's 2018 Partner for Growth Awards

Orora is delighted to again be recognised by Coca-Cola Amatil in their Partner for Growth Awards, as the winner of the Supply Continuity category award for 2018. Coca-Cola Amatil is a leading beverage manufacturer in the Asia Pacific region and is one of Orora Australasia's top customers.

From L-R: Chris Smith, Simon Bromell, Sarah Cook, Martin Orzinski, Michael Haynes, Kane Chandler, Ben Oxley

The Supply Continuity category award recognises success in supplying Coca-Cola Amatil with products or services, on time and in full, without disruption to planned operations. In 2018, Orora delivered over 1 billion cans and components within Australia and achieved an exceptional 'delivery in full, on time' (DIFOT) score.

Adam Johnson, Sales Manager - Orora Beverage, proudly accepted the award on behalf of Orora. Speaking after the presentation, Simon Bromell, Group General Manager, Orora Beverage shared his congratulations with all Orora team members who work tirelessly to support and grow our partnership with Coca-Cola Amatil.

'We are delighted to receive the Supply Continuity award from Coca-Cola Amatil for 2018. We pride ourselves on being a customer-led organisation and we are honoured to be recognised for our commitment to ensuring continuity of service delivery. Over the past year, our team has delivered strong performance in our relationship, and I would especially like to thank all of our site teams and our supply chain planning team for their great work in delivering reliable supply for Coca-Cola Amatil,' said Simon.

Martyn Roberts, Group Chief Financial Officer of Coca-Cola Amatil said, 'Every nominee and winner has distinguished themselves over the course of 2018 to develop an intricate understanding of our Australian based businesses and a shared-value mindset leading to greater outcomes for all. This is what sets them apart from other suppliers in Australia,' said Mr Roberts.

The Coca-Cola Amatil Partner for Growth Awards celebrate ingenuity and the commitment of suppliers in helping Coca-Cola Amatil deliver innovation and results in sustainability, product development, business systems and customer service. Categories include Customer Service, Supply Continuity, Quality, Competitive Advantage, Sustainability, Innovation and Growth, and Rookie of the Year.

Last year Orora was awarded the top honour for a Coca-Cola Amatil supplier, Partner of the Year for 2017, which recognises excellence in all aspects of the supplier partnership from the fundamentals of a supply relationship, through to best practice engagement and a commitment to shared improvement and innovation.

