Orosur Mining : Announces Appointment of CFO

Medellin, Colombia, February 21, 2019. Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX/AIM: OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer announces the appointment of Mr. Victor Hugo as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Hugo as the Company's CFO. Mr. Hugo replaces Mr. Ryan Cohen, who has served as interim CFO since November 2018. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Cohen for fulfilling that role during this transition period.

Mr. Hugo currently works with Marrelli Support Services which provides CFO, accounting, regulatory, compliance and management advisory services to numerous issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and U.S. exchanges. Mr. Hugo is a CPA, CMA and holds a Bachelors of Commerce with Honours specializing in accounting and cost and management accounting from Potchefstroom University in South Africa. Victor has served as CFO for several TSX Venture Exchange companies. He has over 20 years' experience in the mining and manufacturing sectors, with responsibility for accounting, budgeting and financial reporting.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Ignacio Salazar, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe - Nomad & Joint Broker David Porter/Keith Dowsing

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

Numis Securities Limited - Joint Broker John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

