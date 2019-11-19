Log in
Orosur Mining : Annual Option Issuance

11/19/2019 | 12:30am EST

Annual Option Issuance

Medellin, Colombia, November 19, 2019. Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX: OMI) (AIM: OMI) announces the granting of an aggregate of 1,460,000 stock options ("Options") to directors, officers and employees, upon recommendation of the Company's Remuneration Committee.

ANNUAL STOCK OPTION GRANT

Officers and employees were granted a total of 1,245,000 Options and the balance equivalent to 215,000 Options were granted to Directors pursuant to the annual grant, which shall vest in three equal parts: the first part immediately and the second and third parts on November 14, 2020 and November 14, 2021, respectively.

All Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.05 per common share, on or before November 14, 2024. Pricing is based on the closing price of the Orosur's shares on November 14, 2019 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

A summary of Director and Officer option grants and resultant interests is as follows:

Directors & Officers

Options Granted

Total Options

Total Shares

Ownership¹

Robert Schafer

115,000

315,000

-

-

H.D. Lee

100,000

775,000

64,386

0.04%

Ignacio Salazar

215,000

2,114,544

723,000

0.48%

Victor Hugo

75,000

75,000

-

-

Ryan Cohen

75,000

685,000

231,452

0.15%

Total

580,000

3,964,544

1,018,838

0.68%

Note 1: Percentage interest in total number of common shares currently issued and outstanding

Note 2: Pursuant to Market Abuse Regulation, individual notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them is contained at the end of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Ignacio Salazar, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Stephen Wong

Tel: +44 (0)20 3 470 0470

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development of the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of the Company) on: +1 (778) 373-0100.

1

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

i.

Robert Schafer

Full name of person

ii.

Horng Dih Lee

a)

iii.

Ignacio Salazar

Dealing

iv.

Victor Hugo

v.

Ryan Cohen

  • Reason for notification

i.

Chairman of the Board

ii.

Director

a)

Position / Status

iii.

CEO & Director

iv.

CFO

v.

VP, Corporate Development & Corporate Secretary

Initial

b)

Notification/Amendm

Amendment

ent

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Orosur Mining Inc.

b)

LEI

N/A

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

  • type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

Options to subscribe for new ordinary share of no par value

  1. financial instrument, type of instrumen

b) Identification code

CA6871961059

c)

Nature of the

Grant of options

transaction

Price(s) and d) volumes(s)

Volume(s)

Price(s)

i. 115,000

i.

C$0.05

ii. 100,000

ii.

C$0.05

iii. 215,000

iii.

C$0.05

iv. 75,000

iv.

C$0.05

v. 75,000

v.

C$0.05

2

  1. Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume

Volume(s)

Price(s)

- Price

580,000

C$0.05

f)

Date

of

the

14 November 2019

transaction

g)

Place

of

the

Outside of trading venue

transaction

3

Disclaimer

Orosur Mining Inc. published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 05:29:07 UTC
