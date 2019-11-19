Orosur Mining : Annual Option Issuance

Annual Option Issuance

Medellin, Colombia, November 19, 2019. Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX: OMI) (AIM: OMI) announces the granting of an aggregate of 1,460,000 stock options ("Options") to directors, officers and employees, upon recommendation of the Company's Remuneration Committee.

ANNUAL STOCK OPTION GRANT

Officers and employees were granted a total of 1,245,000 Options and the balance equivalent to 215,000 Options were granted to Directors pursuant to the annual grant, which shall vest in three equal parts: the first part immediately and the second and third parts on November 14, 2020 and November 14, 2021, respectively.

All Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.05 per common share, on or before November 14, 2024. Pricing is based on the closing price of the Orosur's shares on November 14, 2019 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

A summary of Director and Officer option grants and resultant interests is as follows:

Directors & Officers Options Granted Total Options Total Shares Ownership¹ Robert Schafer 115,000 315,000 - - H.D. Lee 100,000 775,000 64,386 0.04% Ignacio Salazar 215,000 2,114,544 723,000 0.48% Victor Hugo 75,000 75,000 - - Ryan Cohen 75,000 685,000 231,452 0.15% Total 580,000 3,964,544 1,018,838 0.68%

Note 1: Percentage interest in total number of common shares currently issued and outstanding

Note 2: Pursuant to Market Abuse Regulation, individual notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them is contained at the end of this press release.

