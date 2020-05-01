Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Orosur Mining Inc.    OMI   CA6871961059

OROSUR MINING INC.

(OMI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/01 11:46:42 am
0.035 CAD   +16.67%
11:29aOROSUR MINING : Appointment of Brad George as Non-Executive Director
PU
08:10aOROSUR MINING INC. : - Appointment of Brad George as Non-Executive Director
AQ
04/21Orosur Mining Inc. - Leadership Transition
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orosur Mining : Appointment of Brad George as Non-Executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 11:29am EDT

Orosur Mining Inc. - Appointment of Brad George as Non-Executive Director

Medellín, Colombia, May 1, 2020. Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX/AIM: OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer, is delighted to announce the appointment of Brad George, 54, as Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. George is a geoscientist by profession, with over 30 years' experience in global mineral exploration, development and financing. In particular, Mr. George has a long history in South America, having managed, assessed, and financed projects and companies in a range of countries across the continent. Currently Brad is focused on managing gold and base metals exploration projects in West Africa, and therefore offers broad and specialized skills in mineral exploration across the developing world.

In addition, Mr. George spent several years as a rated mining analyst in London, focusing on AIM listed miners and thus has a sound understanding of capital markets and financial management of exploration, feasibility and development programs.

Mr. George is resident in Perth, Western Australia, is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, and is a JORC Competent Person for the reporting of mineral exploration results.

Ignacio Salazar, CEO of Orosur, commented:

""We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Brad to the Orosur Board and we are excited that he has chosen to join us, as we advance the Anzá Project in Colombia with Newmont and complete the process in Uruguay whilst progressing other opportunities in South America. Brad has a proven track record of mining excellence in technical, capital markets and general management areas. Brad's significant experience in gold exploration and development will be of great benefit. We now look forward to working with him as we continue to advance the growth plans of the Company."

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Ignacio Salazar, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development of the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of the Company) on: +1 (778) 373-0100.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Regulatory Disclosures

The following disclosures are required regarding Bradley William George's appointment pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships and partnerships:

  • Envomines Ltd
  • International Geoscience Pty Ltd
  • Total Earth Solutions Ltd

Past directorships and partnerships held over the last 5 years:

  • Total Earth Solutions Pty Ltd

Brad has no direct or indirect interest in the Company's ordinary shares.

No further disclosure is required pursuant to AIM Rule 17 and paragraph (g) to Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

2

Disclaimer

Orosur Mining Inc. published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 15:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OROSUR MINING INC.
11:29aOROSUR MINING : Appointment of Brad George as Non-Executive Director
PU
08:10aOROSUR MINING INC. : - Appointment of Brad George as Non-Executive Director
AQ
04/21Orosur Mining Inc. - Leadership Transition
AQ
04/20OROSUR MINING INC. : – Leadership Transition
BU
04/15OROSUR MINING INC. : - Third Quarter 2020 Results and Board Change
AQ
04/14OROSUR MINING : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/14OROSUR MINING INC. : – Third Quarter 2020 Results & Board Change
BU
03/06OROSUR MINING INC. : - Colombia Update
AQ
03/05OROSUR MINING : ? Colombia update
PU
03/05OROSUR MINING : Colombia Update
PU
More news
Chart OROSUR MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Orosur Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROSUR MINING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Ignacio Salazar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Emmanuel Castro Chairman
Victor Johan Hugo Chief Financial Officer
Horng Dih Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Ryan Cohen Secretary & VP-Planning & Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROSUR MINING INC.-50.00%3
NEWMONT CORPORATION36.89%48 149
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION52.90%45 873
POLYUS0.22%21 881
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.36.88%17 067
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-4.76%14 101
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group