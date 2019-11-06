Log in
OROSUR MINING INC.

OROSUR MINING INC.

(OMI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/06 12:55:06 pm
0.045 CAD   --.--%
11/06OROSUR MINING : Colombia Update
PU
10/25OROSUR MINING INC. : - Notice of AGM
AQ
10/24OROSUR MINING : Notice of AGM
PU
Orosur Mining : Colombia Update

11/06/2019 | 11:35pm EST

Orosur Mining Inc. - Colombia update

Medellin, Colombia, November 7, 2019. Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX/AIM: OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer announces the receipt of US$690,000 from Newmont Colombia S.A.S. ("Newmont"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont GoldCorp Corporation, in connection with maintaining its earn-in rights pursuant to the Exploration Agreement with Venture Option over the Anzá project in Colombia (the "Exploration Agreement").

During the first year of the Exploration Agreement, which concluded on September 7th 2019, Newmont funded exploration costs totalling US$310,000 to Minera Anzá (Orosur's Colombian subsidiary). In accordance with the Exploration Agreement, Newmont has made a further cash payment of US$690,000 to Minera Anzá to cover its outstanding commitments and to maintain its phase 1 earn-in rights.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Ignacio Salazar, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Stephen Wong

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development of the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of the Company) on: +1 (778) 373-0100.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Disclaimer

Orosur Mining Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 04:34:01 UTC
