OROSUR MINING INC

(OMI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/18 10:09:03 am
0.06 CAD   -7.69%
OROSUR MINING : Death of Non-Executive Chairman
PU
02/22OROSUR MINING INC. : - Announces Appointment of CFO
AQ
02/21OROSUR MINING : Announces Appointment of CFO
PU
Orosur Mining : Death of Non-Executive Chairman

03/18/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Orosur Mining Inc. - Death of Non-Executive Chairman

London, United Kingdom, March 18, 2019. Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX/AIM: OMI) announces with much regret that its Chairman, John Walmsley, has passed away after an illness. Mr. Walmsley joined the Board of Directors as Chairman in 2013 and has served in that capacity since that time. Mr. Robert Schafer will become Interim Chairman of the Board.

Ignacio Salazar, CEO of Orosur, commented:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of John. His strategic insight, courage, integrity and respect for people were a constant source of value and motivation for our board and our team. John will be sorely missed, and we wish his family our sincere sympathies and condolences."

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Ignacio Salazar, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Developmentinfo@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe - Nomad & Joint Broker David Porter/Keith Dowsing

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

Numis Securities Limited - Joint Broker John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development of the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of the Company) on: +1 (778) 373-0100.

Disclaimer

Orosur Mining Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 16:14:09 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Ignacio Salazar Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Arthur Walmsley Non-Executive Chairman
Ryan Cohen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Planning
Horng Dih Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert W. Schafer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROSUR MINING INC-31.58%10
BARRICK GOLD CORP-5.43%22 902
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-4.36%17 653
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED13.39%13 415
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 015
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD6.10%10 307
