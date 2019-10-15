Orosur Mining : First Quarter 2020 Results

Orosur Mining Inc. - First Quarter 2020 Results

Medellin, Colombia, October 15, 2019. Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX/AIM: OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer announces its unaudited results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2019 ("Q1 2020" or the "Quarter").

HIGHLIGHTS

In August 2019, Orosur received the second of four half-yearly US$500k cash payments from Newmont Goldcorp ("Newmont") as part of the previously announced Exploration Agreement with Venture Option for the Anzá project in Colombia (the "Exploration Agreement").

half-yearly US$500k cash payments from Newmont Goldcorp ("Newmont") as part of the previously announced Exploration Agreement with Venture Option for the Anzá project in Colombia (the "Exploration Agreement"). Newmont has paid US$310k of the US$1 million minimum work commitment for the first year of the Exploration Agreement (ended September 2019) and must meet the shortfall in cash to Orosur by November 7, 2019, in order to maintain its Phase 1 earn-in right.

earn-in right. In Uruguay, as announced on September 17, 2019, the Court has approved the payment plan agreement between the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Loryser SA ("Loryser") and Loryser's creditors (the "Creditors Agreement"). The ratification by the Court means that the Creditors Agreement is legally binding on all creditors and that the intervenor's control over Loryser has ceased.

The Creditors Agreement provides that the net proceeds from the sale of Loryser's assets in Uruguay, together with the issuance of 10 million common shares in Orosur, shall fully satisfy all amounts owed by Loryser to its creditors, as well as provide funds for Loryser to conduct this process and manage the orderly closure of its operations. The Creditors Agreement requires Loryser to manage and complete the sale and payment process within two years, starting from the date of the ratification by the Court.

The Company has a cash balance of US$548k at August 31, 2019 (May 31, 2019 - US$512k million).

Outlook and Strategy

During the year ended May 31, 2018, the board adopted an ambitious strategic plan to restructure its business, and recapitalize and transform the Company by advancing the Anzá project in Colombia, as well as finding a fair solution in Uruguay for all stakeholders and reducing its activities in Chile. The strategy remains unchanged and on course.

In Colombia, the first two years of the Exploration Agreement (commencing in September 2018) have relatively low minimum work commitments (US$1 million per year). The minimum work commitment increases in years 3 and 4, to US$4 million per year. In order to maintain the Phase 1 earn-in right, there are two additional semi-annual $500k cash payments due to be paid by Newmont to Orosur (in March and September 2020), in addition to the payment of $690k to cover the shortfall of minimum work commitments of Year 1 mentioned above.

In Uruguay, with the Creditors Agreement finally approved by the Court in September 2019, Loryser already started its implementation. The successful sale of assets locally in Uruguay and internationally in cooperation with broker Savona is a key component to optimizing the outcome with creditors. The Company is in the process of issuing the 10 million common shares in Orosur which is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

