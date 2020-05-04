Orosur Mining Inc. : – New Director Option Issuance

Log in
05/04/2020 | 02:01am EDT

Orosur Mining Inc. (“Orosur” or “the Company”) (TSX/AIM: OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer announces the granting of an aggregate of 440,000 stock options (“Options”) to the Company’s two new Directors upon recommendation and authorisation by the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Brad George and Mr. Louis Castro were granted a total of 440,000 Options, which shall vest in three equal parts: the first part immediately and the second and third parts on May 4, 2021 and May 4, 2022, respectively.

All Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.04 per common share, on or before May 4, 2025. Pricing is based on the closing price of the Orosur’s shares on May 1, 2020 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

A summary of Director and Officer option grants and resultant interests is as follows:

Directors & Officers

Options Granted

Total Options

Total Shares

Ownership¹

Louis Castro

240,000

240,000

-

-

 

Brad George

200,000

200,000

-

-

 

H.D. Lee

-

475,000

64,386

0.04

%

Ignacio Salazar

-

1,414,544

723,000

0.45

%

Victor Hugo

-

75,000

-

-

 

Ryan Cohen

-

485,000

231,452

0.14

%

Total

440,000

2,889,544

1,018,838

0.64

%

Note 1:

Percentage interest in total number of common shares currently issued and outstanding

Note 2:

Pursuant to Market Abuse Regulation, individual notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them is contained at the end of this press release.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development of the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of the Company) on: +1 (778) 373-0100.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Full name of person
Dealing		 i. Louis Castro
ii. Brad George
iii.

2

Reason for notification
a) Position / Status i. Chairman of the Board
ii. Non-Executive Director
iii.
b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a) Name Orosur Mining Inc.
b) LEI 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options to subscribe for new ordinary share of no par value
b) Identification code CA6871961059
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of options
 
d) Price(s) and volumes(s) Volume(s) Price(s)
i. 240,000 i. C$0.04
ii. 200,000 ii. C$0.04
 
e) Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume Volume(s) Price(s)
- Price

440,000

C$0.04
 
f) Date of the transaction 4-May-20
g) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

 


© Business Wire 2020
