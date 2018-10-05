Log in
News Summary

Orosur Mining : Resignation of Director

10/05/2018 | 04:23am CEST

Resignation of Director

Medellin, Colombia, October 5, 2018. Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSX: OMI) (AIM:

OMI) today announces that it has received notice from Jorge Aceituno, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of the Company of his resignation from the Board and executive positions with the Company, with immediate effect, in order to accept a position closer to his family in Chile.

Given the Company's renewed focus and recently announced Strategic agreement with Newmont Mining

Corporation on its high grade Anzá exploration, this comes at an opportune time for both the Company and Mr. Aceituno.

The Company is grateful for Mr. Aceituno's contributions and years of service and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours; his duties are being reassigned to existing managers within the Company.

END

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a fully integrated gold producer, developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Ignacio Salazar, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Developmentinfo@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe - Nomad & Joint Broker David Porter/Keith Dowsing

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

Numis Securities Limited - Joint Broker John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development of the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of the Company) on: +1 (778) 373-0100.

1

Disclaimer

Orosur Mining Inc. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 02:22:02 UTC
