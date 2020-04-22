Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Orphazyme A/S    ORPHA   DK0060910917

ORPHAZYME A/S

(ORPHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orphazyme A/S : Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme's shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 06:13am EDT
Orphazyme A/S
Managers' Transactions Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme's shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement
No. 31/2020
Company Registration No. 32266355

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 22, 2020 - Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Orphazyme A/S, CVR no. 32266355 ('Orphazyme'), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in Orphazyme's shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Orphazyme:

1Details of the Reporting Person /Closely Associated Person
a) Name
Martin Bonde
2Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Orphazyme A/S
b) LEI code
54930025OZD2GGSQ7L42
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
Shares
ISIN DK0060910917
b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of restricted share-units
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 61.1895 1,927

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,927
Aggregated price: DKK 117,912.17
Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 61.1895
e) Date of the transaction
April 20, 2020
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55


About Orphazyme A/S
Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing novel treatments to patients living with life-threatening or debilitating rare diseases. Our research focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Arimoclomol, the company's lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The Denmark-based company is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA.CO). For more information, please visit www.orphazyme.com.

Forward-looking statement
This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as 'target,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'aim,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'will,' 'can have,' 'likely,' 'should,' 'would,' 'could', and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Attachment

Attachments:
31-2020 Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme's shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.pdf

Disclaimer

Orphazyme A/S published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 10:12:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORPHAZYME A/S
06:13aORPHAZYME A/S : Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme's shares made by persons ..
PU
04/20ORPHAZYME A/S : Capital increase of 4,616 shares in Orphazyme A/S as a result of..
AQ
04/17ORPHAZYME A/S : Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme's shares made by persons ..
AQ
03/26ORPHAZYME A/S : Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting
AQ
03/16ORPHAZYME A/S : publishes listing prospectus in connection with listing of share..
AQ
03/03ORPHAZYME A/S : Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme's shares made by persons ..
AQ
03/03ORPHAZYME A/S : Notice to convene AGM
AQ
03/02ORPHAZYME A/S : Major shareholder announcement
AQ
03/02CYTRX CORPORATION : Clarifies Certain Prior Disclosures Regarding its Relationsh..
AQ
02/28ORPHAZYME A/S : announces Annual Report 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 4,45 M
EBIT 2020 -541 M
Net income 2020 -533 M
Debt 2020 402 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,01x
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
EV / Sales2020 708x
EV / Sales2021 21,8x
Capitalization 2 747 M
Chart ORPHAZYME A/S
Duration : Period :
Orphazyme A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPHAZYME A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 152,33  DKK
Last Close Price 101,60  DKK
Spread / Highest target 82,1%
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kim Stratton Chief Executive Officer
Georges Gemayel Chairman
Anders Fink Vadsholt Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kirkegaard Jensen Chief Scientific Officer
Thomas Blaettler Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORPHAZYME A/S40.33%400
GILEAD SCIENCES20.85%98 870
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.03%68 136
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS45.00%59 269
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.31%24 013
GENMAB A/S6.99%15 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group