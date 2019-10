ORSERO S p A : Informativa periodica programma di buy back

Press Release

SHARE BUY-BACK REPORT

Milan, 7 October 2019 - Orsero S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, on 4 October 2019, a total of n. 850 treasury shares at a compounded average share price of Euro 6.40 per share, for a total consideration equal to Euro 5,440.00, pursuant to the buy-back program of own shares approved by the Company's Board of Directors on 28 June 2018 based on the authorization of the Shareholders' Meeting on 20 April 2018.

Here below the details of purchase transactions on a daily basis:

Data Number of ordinary Compounded average Amount (Euro) shares purchased price (Euro) 04/10/2019 850 6.40 5,440.00 Total 850 6.40 5,440.00

Further to the aforesaid transactions, considering the shares already held, as of today Orsero S.p.A. owns directly n. 753,237 own shares, equal to 4.26% of the share capital.

ORSERO is the holding company of the Italian and international group with the same name, a leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Orsero Group was created more than 50 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, which had been operating since the 1940s in the fruit and vegetable sector, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its business both in terms of area covered, which today includes Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Costa Rica and Colombia, and in terms of product categories and sectors, according to a model known as vertical integration. Along with the distribution of fresh produce, the Orsero Group's business model also includes the import of bananas and pineapples using its own ships owned, as well as the production of fruit. In 2012, the Orsero Group launched the brand "F.lli Orsero" for bananas and pineapples. The name intends to convey a sense of tradition and the passion of a large Italian family-run company for high-end produce.

Since 13 February 2017, ORSERO ordinary shares have been traded on AIM Italia, market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana. Ordinary shares: ISIN - IT0005138703; Bloomberg Ticker "ORS.IM"; Thomson Reuters Ticker "ORSO.MI";

