Orsero S p A : Conclusione del programma di buy-back/Conclusion of the buy-back program

COMUNICATO STAMPA
CONCLUSIONE DEL PROGRAMMA DI ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE
Milano, 22 luglio 2020 - Orsero S.p.A. ("Orsero" o la "Società "), facendo seguito al comunicato diffuso il 10 luglio u.s., comunica la conclusione del programma di acquisto di 30.000 azioni proprie effettuato nell'ambito di quanto deliberato dall'Assemblea ordinaria degli Azionisti tenutasi in data 30 aprile 2020.
Nel periodo tra il 13 ed il 22 luglio (estremi inclusi) sono stati acquistate complessive 30.000 azioni proprie, per un prezzo medio di Euro 6,034 ad azione ed un controvalore complessivo di circa Euro 181.100 (inclusivo di commissioni), in conformità e nei termini di quanto deliberato dalla richiamata delibera assembleare e di quanto comunicato lo scorso 10 luglio.
Alla data del presente comunicato, considerati gli acquisti di cui sopra, Orsero detiene in portafoglio complessive n. 249.339 azioni proprie pari al 1,41% del capitale sociale. Le società controllate da Orsero non detengono azioni della controllante.
La Società provvederà alle comunicazioni di legge in merito agli acquisti realizzati in esecuzione del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie.
***
ORSERO è la holding dell'omonimo gruppo italiano e internazionale tra i leader nell'Europa mediterranea per l'importazione e la distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, operante principalmente nei settori di distribuzione e importazione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi nell'Europa mediterranea. Il Gruppo Orsero è nato oltre 50 anni fa per iniziativa della famiglia Orsero, attiva già a partire dagli anni '40 nel settore o rtofrutticolo, in partnership con altri imprenditori; nel corso dei decenni, il Gruppo Orsero ha ampliato le proprie attività sia dal punto di vista territoriale, sino alla attuale presenza geografica in Italia, Francia, Spagna, Portogallo, Grecia, Costa Rica e Colombia, sia dal punto di vista merceologico e settoriale, secondo un modello di c.d. integrazione verticale. Il business model del Gruppo Orsero prevede, infatti, accanto all'attività di distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, un'attività nel settore dell'import di banane e ananas mediante l'utilizzo di navi di proprietà e un'attività di produzione di frutta. Nel corso del 2012, il Gruppo Orsero ha lanciato il marchio per banane e ananas "F.lli Orsero", che esprime il senso della tradizione e della passio ne di una grande azienda familiare italiana per prodotti ortofrutticoli di altissima gamma.
Azioni ordinarie quotate all'MTA-Segmento STAR: ISIN - IT0005138703; Ticker Bloomberg "ORS.IM"; Ticker Thomson Reuters "ORSO.MI"
Per ulteriori informazioni:
Orsero S.p.A.
www.orserogroup.it
Investor Relations:
Edoardo Dupanloup | T. +39.0182.560400 | investor.relations@orserogroup.it
Media Relations:
CDR Communication
Angelo Brunello | M. +39 329 211 7752 | angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it
Martina Zuccherini | martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it
Specialist
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - Divisione IMI Corporate & Investment Banking
Largo Mattioli 3
20121 - Milano
PRESS RELEASE
CONCLUSION OF THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PROGRAM
Milan, 22 July 2020 - Orsero S.p.A. ("Orsero" or the "Company"),further to the press release disseminated on 10 July 2020, announces the conclusion of the purchase program of 30.000 treasury shares executed within the scope of the resolution of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 30 April 2020.
In the period between 13 and 22 July (inclusive), a total of 30,000 treasury shares were purchased, at an average price of Euro 6.034 per share and for total consideration of abt. Euro 181,100 (including commissions), in accordance with and within the terms resolved by the aforementioned Shareholders' Meeting resolution and as communicated last 10 July.
At the date of this press release, considering the purchases mentioned above, Orsero holds a total of no. 249,339 treasury shares equal to 1,41% of the share capital. The companies controlled by Orsero do not hold shares in the parent company.
The Company will provide legal notices regarding the purchases made in execution of the treasury share purchase program.
***
ORSERO is the holding company of the Italian and international group with the same name, a leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Orsero Group was created more than 50 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, which had been operating since the 1940s in the fruit and vegetable sector, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its business both in terms of area covered, which today includes Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Costa Rica and Colombia, and in terms of product categories and sectors, according to a model known as vertical integration. Along with the distribution of fresh produce, the Orsero Group's business model also includes the import of bananas and pineapples using its own ships owned, as well as the production of fruit. In 2012, the Orsero Group launched the brand "F.lli Orsero" for bananas and pineapples. The name intends to convey a sense of tradition and the passion of a large Italian family-run company for high-end produce.
ORSERO ordinary shares listed on MTA, Star segment, of Borsa Italiana: ISIN - IT0005138703; Bloomberg Ticker "ORS.IM"; Thomson Reuters Ticker "ORSO.MI";
For additional information:
Orsero S.p.A.
www.orserogroup.it
Investor Relations:
Edoardo Dupanloup | T. +39.0182.560400 | investor.relations@orserogroup.it
Media Relations:
CDR Communication
Angelo Brunello | M. +39 329 211 7752 | angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it
Martina Zuccherini | martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it
Specialist
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - Division IMI Corporate & Investment Banking
Largo Mattioli 3
20121 - Milano
2
Disclaimer
Orsero S.p.A. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 16:25:05 UTC