Orsero S p A : Conclusione del programma di buy-back/Conclusion of the buy-back program

CONCLUSION OF THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 22 July 2020 - Orsero S.p.A. ("Orsero" or the "Company"),further to the press release disseminated on 10 July 2020, announces the conclusion of the purchase program of 30.000 treasury shares executed within the scope of the resolution of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 30 April 2020.

In the period between 13 and 22 July (inclusive), a total of 30,000 treasury shares were purchased, at an average price of Euro 6.034 per share and for total consideration of abt. Euro 181,100 (including commissions), in accordance with and within the terms resolved by the aforementioned Shareholders' Meeting resolution and as communicated last 10 July.

At the date of this press release, considering the purchases mentioned above, Orsero holds a total of no. 249,339 treasury shares equal to 1,41% of the share capital. The companies controlled by Orsero do not hold shares in the parent company.

The Company will provide legal notices regarding the purchases made in execution of the treasury share purchase program.

ORSERO is the holding company of the Italian and international group with the same name, a leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Orsero Group was created more than 50 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, which had been operating since the 1940s in the fruit and vegetable sector, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its business both in terms of area covered, which today includes Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Costa Rica and Colombia, and in terms of product categories and sectors, according to a model known as vertical integration. Along with the distribution of fresh produce, the Orsero Group's business model also includes the import of bananas and pineapples using its own ships owned, as well as the production of fruit. In 2012, the Orsero Group launched the brand "F.lli Orsero" for bananas and pineapples. The name intends to convey a sense of tradition and the passion of a large Italian family-run company for high-end produce.

ORSERO ordinary shares listed on MTA, Star segment, of Borsa Italiana: ISIN - IT0005138703; Bloomberg Ticker "ORS.IM"; Thomson Reuters Ticker "ORSO.MI";

