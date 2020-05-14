Orsero S p A : Q1 2020 Results Presentation 0 05/14/2020 | 01:10pm EDT Send by mail :

KEY FINANCIALS Q1 2020

OUTLOOK

DISCLAIMER This document (the Document) was prepared by ORSERO S.p.A. (Company) only for the purposes of presenting the Company. The information and/or the assessments contained herein have not been subjected to verification by independent experts, and are subject to changes and/or updates. The Company undertakes no obligation to give prior or subsequent communication in the event that any such changes and additions may become necessary or appropriate. No information contained in this Document can or shall be considered a guarantee or an indication of future operating, financial and equity results of the Company. To the extent permitted by applicable law, the Company and its corporate officers, managers, employees, and consultants do not make any declaration or guarantee and do not assume any obligation, either express or implied, or responsibility as to the accuracy, sufficiency, completeness and update of any information contained in the Document nor in respect of any errors, omissions, inaccuracies or negligence herein. This Document is provided merely for information and indicative purposes and does not constitute in any way a proposal to enter into any contract nor a public offering of financial products, nor advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial products. You are the exclusive addressee of this Document which as such cannot be delivered nor disclosed to any third parties nor reproduced, in whole or in part, without the prior authorization of the Company. 2 GROUP OVERVIEW The Group at a glance (*) . (*) Internal reporting statistics based. ORSERO Group among the leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables active since the 1940. The Group's Business model is based on two pillars which are also the main Business Sectors: the IMPORT & DISTRIBUTION of a vast array of fresh produce and the SHIPPING of bananas and pineapples using its own ships from Central America to Southern Europe. Furthermore there is the Service/Holding Sector that provides centralized strategies and corporate services (finance, M&A, ICT, marketing) to both sectors. The Group generates consolidated sales of one billion €, of which ~ 93% by the Import & Distribution segment. 4 BUSINESS MODEL Sourcing from the world's best production areas to offer a wide and diversified array of fresh produce, thanks to the long-termrelationship with industry-leadingoverseas and local growers/suppliers. Logistic efficiency also thanks to our owned "Cala Rosse" reefer fleet for bananas and pineapples. Quality control on product throughout the supply chain Cool storage network scattered in Southern Europe. Distinctive expertise at ripening banana and repacking fresh produce. Deep know-howin fresh-cut and ready-to-eat fresh fruit Widespread daily distribution and bespoke solutions for retailers and consumers. 5 Main Milestones from 1940 to Date Beginning of our fruit Development of Investments in the distribution distribution business in Italy. distribution and import of sector in Italy, France, exotic fruits and counter Portugal and Greece. season fruits. Beginning of the shipping business. Refocusing on the Group's Through the merger with expansion in the core business. Glenalta Food, listing of Orsero distribution sector with the Organisational review and shares on the AIM Italia. acquisition of Sevimpor. management reinforcement. Full integration of JV's in Spain Strengthening of Fresh-cut and Italy: Hermanos Fernández operation: widening of López, Fruttital Firenze and Florence cutting centre. Galandi. Launch of F.lli Orsero own brand for extra Premium Fruit, as the expression of the tradition and passion of a great family-run company. SHAREHOLDERS(*) (% on share capital) FIF HOLDING SPA FREE FLOAT32,0% 37,3% TREASURY GRUPO FERNANDEZ S.A. SHARES 6,2% 4,3% FIRST CAPITAL PRAUDE ASSET S.P.A. GLOBAL PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT 5,0% INVESTMENTS S.L. 5,6% LTD. 9,5% ANALYST COVERAGE BANCA AKROS Andrea Bonfà BANCA IMI Gabriele Berti CFO SIM Luca Arena EQUITA SIM Emanuele Gallazzi ADVISORS SPECIALIST BANCA IMI AUDITING COMPANY KPMG GOVERNANCE PAOLO PRUDENZIATI Chairman RAFFAELLA ORSERO Deputy Chair and Chief executive Officer MATTEO COLOMBINI Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer The Board of Directors (term 2020-2022) consists of 9 people, 7 elected from the majority list and 2 from the minority one.

(term 2020-2022) consists of 9 people, 7 elected from the majority list and 2 from the minority one. In accordance with the Italian Corporate Governance Code, the independent directors quota ( 5 out 9 members) and the gender balance ( 3 out 9 members) are fully respected.

( 3 out 9 members) are fully respected. Within the BoD are constituted the following committees, composed of independent or non executive directors:

Remuneration and Nominations committee Control and Risks committee Related parties committee

(*) Shareholdings based on last Shareholders' Meeting deposits ( 30 April 2020). Total shares 17.682.500. 7 KEY FINANCIALS FIRST QUARTER ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 COVID-19 | RESPONSE IN TIME OF HARDSHIP Priority to the health and safety of employees

Mobilized crisis management team Executed new safety protocols (social distancing, thermal screening, sanitizations) across logistic platforms, market stands and offices Implemented remote working to all eligible workers

CORPORATE BUSINESS Business Continuity

Procurement, maritime shipping and distribution chains are fully operational Adaptive approach, in particular in the very first and chaotic phases Maintaining strong customer service despite lockdown limitations and constraints

Economic and Financial Actions

Prioritizing organic investments, postponing to 2021 uncommitted and discretional capex Adjusting capital allocation plans and working capital management to protect liquidity and financial flexibility Opex containment, facing incremental costs related to premises sanitization and personal protection equipment partially balanced by decremented travel expenses

Product mix

Good sales all in all, particularly in the Group's key markets (IT,SP,FR) Volumes are improving with particular improvements in citrus and basic commodities (e.g. bananas, apple and pears, citrus), Pineapples high-end products (e.g. exotics, fresh-cut fruit) are facing headwind Price/mix effect is generally positive

Sales Channels and Geographical scope

Orsero's operations reacted and adapted to prompt shift of demand from wholesale to supermarkets (as a consequence of almost reduced to zero out-of-home/food service consumptions ) food business is granted with lockdown dispensation in all the geographies where the Group is present

9 NEW BUSINESS SEGMENTS 2020 EFFECTIVE FROM 1/1/2020 Ex Distribution : also the companies active in the import of bananas and pineapples (Simba) join the BU, the sector is then renamed " Import & Distribution "

: also the companies active in the (Simba) join the BU, the sector is then renamed Ex Import & Shipping : as a consequence of the above described reallocation, the BU is renamed " Shipping " , being now concentrated exclusively on ship owning, serving the Group and third parties (approx. 50% -50%) REMINDER • Services: unchanged, except for the divestiture from a small company in the container maintenance business (VCS). This reorganization reflects the increasing interconnection between the banana and pineapple import business and the distribution business: 85% of the revenues relating to this business are developed through the Group's distribution network. The new business segmentation will bring a simplification in the understanding of the BU data, reducing the amount of intra-segment revenues originated in the past from Simba and, thus, the elimination among Group's different BU's. 10 Executive summary M€ Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Total Change Amount % Net Sales 240,9 223,2 17,7 7,9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3,9% 3,1% +88bps Adjusted Net Profit 2,3 ( 1,1) 3,4 ns Non-recurring items (net of tax) ( 0,6) ( 0,5) Ns ns Net Profit 1,8 ( 1,5) ns ns M€ Q1 2020 FY 2019 Total Change Amount Net Invested Capital 284,1 277,8 Total Equity 149,7 150,9 Net Financial Position 134,4 126,9 Consolidated Net sales Q1 2020 grow to approx. 241 M€ ,

+17,7 M€ or +7,9% vs Q1 2019 (+5,8% at constant perimeter)

+17,7 M€ or +7,9% vs Q1 2019 (+5,8% at constant perimeter) Adjusted EBITDA is up by 38,8 % or +2,7 M€ , from 6,8 M€ to 9,5 M€ (excl. IFRS 16 is 7,3 M€, up by 2,7 M€ as well)

(excl. IFRS 16 is 7,3 M€, up by 2,7 M€ as well) Adjusted EBITDA margin stands at 3,9%, (+88 bps. vs last year)

(+88 bps. vs last year) Adjusted EBIT grows to abt. 3,3 M€, due to better operating performances

due to better operating performances Adjusted Net profit stands at 2,3 M€ vs a loss of -1,1 M€ of

LY

vs a loss of -1,1 M€ of LY Total Equity stands at ~ 150 M€

Net Financial Position Excl. IFRS 16 (*) stands at 102,5 M€

(Net Debt) or 134,4 M€ including IFRS 16 (*) Data excluding the effect of IFRS 16 adoption, consisting chiefly in the recognition of incremental Adjusted Ebitda of 2,22 M€ in Q1 2019 and 2,16 M€ in Q1 2020 and incremental NFP of 31,9 M€ in Q1 2020 and 60 M€ in FY 2019 11 Net Sales and Adj. Ebitda Q1 2020 Import &Distribution Import & Distribution Shipping ADJUSTED EBITDA VARIANCE (M€) Shipping Service/holding NET SALES VARIANCE (M€) Service/holding Change +2,7 M€ Eliminations Total change +17,7 M€ 223,2 +7,9% 240,9 4,6 7,3 9,5 7,4 0,06 -5,0 3,3 15,2 2,2 3,2 28,7 2,7 0,04 21,3 +7,3% +34,7% +1,8% -0,02 6,1 208,0 223,2 2,5 5,2 3,3 3,3 4,5 -9,3 Import & -14,3 -1,2 Import & -1,2 -1,1 Net Sales Shipping Service/ i/s Net Sales Adj. EBITDA Shipping Service/ Adj. EBITDA IFRS 16 Adj. EBITDA Q1 2020 Distribution Holding eliminations Q1 2020 Excl. IFRS 16 Distribution Holding Excl. IFRS 16 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Net sales Q1 2020 are 240,9 M€, up by abt. 17,7 M€ or + 7,9% Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2020 stands at 9,5 M€ including M&A(*)/+5,8% like for like. - IFRS 16 net effect on Adj. Ebitda is 2,2 M€ - Import & Distribution is up abt. 7,3%, including M&A(*) /+5% like-for like Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2020 Excl. IFRS 16 (**) is 7,3 M€, up 2,7 M€ vs LY: ‣ Good sales momentum in all key markets - Import & Distribution Adj. Ebitda Excl. IFRS 16(**) is unchanged: - ‣ Declining sales in Mexican avocado ‣ Lower margin from bananas at import stage and from avocado in Shipping up 34,7%, distribution stage offset improvements in other produce ‣ The implementation of IMO 2020 regulations and the consequent - Shipping Adj. Ebitda Excl. IFRS 16 (**) achieved top results, improving by 2,7 M€ : deployment of a more refined and costly bunker fuel (0.5% sulphur ‣ better freight rate and good load factor (~94%) - content) drove the increase of freight rate ‣ Efficency due to the sailing schedule implemented in 2019 (5 vessels instead Service/Holding sales are flat of 4, 35 days for the round trip instead of 28 days) - Inter-segment eliminations are 5 M€ lower than last year - Service/Holding Adj. Ebitda Excl. IFRS 16 (**) is almost unchanged Adjusted EBITDA margin is abt. 3,9 % (or 3,0% excluding IFRS 16(**)) (*) Pro-rata revenues of companies acquired in 2019, net of I/co eliminations. See detail in annex. (**) Data excluding the effect of IFRS 16 adoption, consisting chiefly in the recognition of incremental Adjusted Ebitda of 2,22 M€ in Q1 2019 and 2,16 M€ in Q1 2020 and incremental NFP of 31,9 M€ in Q1 2020 and 60 M€ in FY 2019 12 Consolidated NET PROFIT ADJUSTED NET PROFIT VARIANCE (M€) Total change +3,4 M€ 0,6 -0,06 -0,6 -0,7 0,8 2,3 1,8 2,7 -1,1 -1,5 -0,5 Net Profit Q1 Non-recurring Adj. Net Profit Adj. Ebitda Ex. D&A / Provisions Financials / Tax IFRS 16 Adj. Net Profit Non-recurring Net Profit Q1 2019 Q1 2019 Q1 2019 IFRS 16 Share of Profit Q1 2020 Q1 2020 2020 Adjusted Net Profit Q1 2020 , excluding the non recurring impact and their tax effect, stands at abt. 2,3 M€,

, excluding the non recurring impact and their tax effect, +3,4 M€ more than last year, primary due to higher operating margin balanced by higher D&A and lower financials costs (mainly related to positive effect on exchange rate differences)

Non-recurring adjustments Q1 2020 equal to a loss of -0,6 M€, net of estimated tax (mainly due to COVID-19, personnel costs / litigation and other mix)

adjustments Q1 2020 equal to a loss of -0,6 M€, net of estimated tax (mainly due to COVID-19, personnel costs / litigation and other mix) Net Profit Q1 2020 is ~1,8 M€ versus a loss of -1,5 M€ in Q1 2019 13 Consolidated NET EQUITY and NFP NET EQUITY VARIANCE (M€) 150,9 1,8 -3,0 149,7 Net Equity Net Profit Other equity Net Equity FY 2019 Q1 2020 movements Q1 2020 NET FINANCIAL POSITION VARIANCE -ILLUSTRATIVE (M€) -4,2 -17,8 -31,9 -19,4 5,8 102,5 134,4 66,9 Total Shareholders' Equity is 149,7 M€:

Net profit of the period contributes of circa 1,8 M€ Other equity effects for a comprehensive negative impact of - 3 M€ (including -0,7 M€ MTM impact of hedging instruments and -1,5 M€ of forex impact on net equity of non euro subsidiaries)

At the end of March 2020, the Group NFP excluding the impact of IFRS 16, is equal to abt. 102,5 M€ , or 134,4 M€ with IFRS 16 :

: Positive cash flow generation , abt. 6 M€ Commercial net working capital absorbed ~19 M€ Seasonal NWC swing followed usual path, cash absorption during H1 and release at the end of H2 (see NWC evolution)

NFP Cash Comm. Op. Properties NFP IFRS 16 NFP FY 2019 Flow NWC Capex purchase Q1 2020 Impact Q1 2020 Excl. IFRS 16 Excl. IFRS 16 Operating Capex are 4,2 M€ , including investments in core activities

, including investments in core activities 17,8 M€ (included taxes) for the purchase of 4 instrumental properties in

Italy (previously leased and used as warehouse/logistic platform). COMMERCIAL NWC - SEASONAL EVOLUTION (M€) +12 -22,6 +17,8 -19,7 +19,4 43,0 55,0 50,3 50,0 32,4 30,6 The impact of IFRS 16 on NFP, is equal to abt. 31,9 M€

at the end of 2019 it was 60 M€, the reduction is chiefly attributable to the instrumental properties deal: the estimated «right-of-use» and «debt» related to the leases of the acquired properties was abt. 27,5

M€. See detail in annex.

Dec. 2017 pro- Jun. 2018 Dec. 2018 Jun.2019 Dec.2019 Mar.2020 forma (**) (**) 2017 Pro forma data take into account all the effects of the acquisition carried on during the year 2017. Limited to this purpose, the acquired companies have been assumed fully controlled from Jan. 1,2017. 14 OUTLOOK Actual Q1 2020 and Guidance 2020 - Confirmed ACTUAL GUIDANCE ACTUAL Q1 2020 FY 2020 FY 2019 Net Sales 241 M€ 1.030/1.050 M€ 1.006 % chg. vs previus period +7,9% +2,4%/+4,4% Adj. EBITDA excl. IFRS 16 7,3 M€ 37,5/39,5 M€ 28,9 % chg. vs previus period +58,9% +30%/+37% Adj. EBITDA 9,5 M€ 44,5/46,6 M€ 38,7 % chg. vs previus period +38,8% +15%/+20% NFP excl. IFRS 16 102,5 M€ 70/ 75 M€ 66,9 M€ NFP Reported 134,4 M€ 100/105 M€ 126,9 M€ Actual Q1 Results are in line with FY Guidance in terms of growth trend ;

Q1 is usually a soft trimester , both Sales and Adjusted Ebitda show a seasonal swing over the different trimesters ( not proportionally distributed ):

, both Sales and Adjusted Ebitda show a seasonal swing over the different trimesters ( ): Q1 Sales are usually slightly lower than 25% of total yearly sales (historically not over 23%) Q1 Adj. Ebitda of Import & Distribution, driven by business and product mix seasonality, is the lowest among the 4 quarters; Shipping Q1 is generally a top one but in the mix historically the Q1 for the Group accounts for less than 20% of total year.

Guidance to be subject to thorough review after H1 results

Market framework is still uncertain and troubled An heavy dip of GDP is expected in Q2 while the rebound in Q3 and Q4 is extremely volatile/uncertain Food consumption are basic spent but depleted economic conditions could lead to subdued consumption

16 APPENDIX Mid-long term strategy ORSERO IMPORT & DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT The Group's strategy is to keep focusing on its core business, with particular regard to fresh fruit and vegetables, strengthening its competitive position in southern Europe, while maintaining a solid financial and asset structure. In the coming years, the Import & Distribution BU revenue growth drivers will be: organic growth, which in turn is based on some development guidelines:

which in turn is based on some development guidelines: limited but steady increase of consumption of fresh Fruit and Vegetables, consolidation of the European distribution market, development of products with a greater level of " convenience"/ service such as fresh-cut fruit, portioned and prewashed fruit, exotic fruit and fresh smoothies.

growth by external lines :

acquisitions in the distribution sector ; investment in companies specialized in market segments or high potential product lines , e.g. berries.

reduction of the dependence on bananas , by increasing the weight of the other products.

, by increasing the weight of the other products. Import, to maintain the current position in green banana and pineapples,

search for attractive partnerships with growers monitoring of EUR/USD exchange rate;

Medium-long term: increase from ~1% to ~10% the share of distribution sales from all new and added-valueproduct families SHIPPING Shipping, to preserve the value of the ship and trying to mitigate the exposure to the operational risks of this activity: execution of the mandatory maintenance cycles (Dry-dock),

(Dry-dock), Reduction of fuel consumption,

BAF Clause (freight rate adjustment on fluctuation of fuel costs)

IMO - MARPOL 2020(*), is effective f rom 1 Jan. 2020:

IMO - MARPOL 2020(*), is effective f the Group's refer vessels are burning bunker fuel compliant with new regulations (i.e. Sulphur content <0,5%) (*) Environmental regulation promoted by the IMO to curb Sulphur emission, further information to the link: http://www.imo.org/en/mediacentre/hottopics/pages/sulphur-2020.aspx 18 NEW BUSINESS SEGMENTS 2020 - Details Business Unit reshuffle implemented since 1/1/2020: Ex Distribution : also the companies active in the import of bananas and pineapples (especially Simba) join the BU and it will be renamed " Import and Distribution "

Import and Distribution Ex Import & Shipping : as a consequence of the above described reallocation, the BU is renamed " Shipping ", being now concentrated exclusively on ship owning, serving the Group and third parties (approx. 50% -50%)

: as a consequence of the above described reallocation, the BU is renamed " ", being now concentrated exclusively on ship owning, serving the Group and third parties (approx. 50% -50%) Services : unchanged , except for the divestiture from a small company in the container maintenance business (VCS). This reorganization reflects the increasing interconnection between the banana and pineapple import business and the distribution business: 85% of the revenues relating to this business are developed through the Group's distribution network; in addition. The new business segmentation will bring a simplification in the understanding of the BU data, reducing the amount of intra-segment revenues originated in the past from Simba and, thus, the elimination among Group's different BU's. SHIPPING The sector is made up essentially of Cosiarma (ship owning company) and its subsidiary in Costa Rica.

It mainly deals with the reefer maritime transport of bananas and pineapples between Central-South America and South Europe (mainly carried out with owned ships), as well as some marginal activities such as the transport of dry containers and the management of a container park for third parties .

between Central-South America and South Europe (mainly carried out with owned ships), as well as some marginal activities such as the transport of dry containers and the management of a container park for third parties . The shipping business is ancillary to the importation of bananas and pineapples. ~ 50% of transported volume, while the remaining space is sold to 3 rd parties. IMPORT & DISTRIBUTION Under this BU are gathered the companies operating in the import and distribution of wide range of imported and local fresh produce through a distinctive geographical presence in Southern - EU.

distribution of wide range of imported and local fresh produce distinctive geographical presence The distribution network consists of more than 20 ripening centres , logistic platforms for cool storage and re-packing of fruit and veg, along with 5 fresh cut processing facilities and several sales outlets in wholesale markets .

20 ripening centres logistic platforms for cool storage and re-packing 5 fresh cut processing facilities sales outlets in wholesale markets The group is also directly present in the export of avocados from Mexico by means of a small farm and of an important packing house.

by means of a small farm and of an important packing house. The Import of banana and pineapple is the main integrated supply-chain within the Group, providing 52- weeks a year the distributing companies thanks to a network of long-term relationships with main independent producers in Central-South America. SERVICE the Service segment is residual and comprises the parent company Orsero (strategic coordination and promotion/marketing of "F.lli Orsero" brand) and some companies engaged in providing ancillary services (ICT and Customs clearance). 19 Condensed Company structure OLD BUSINESS SEGMENTS UP 31.12.2019 NEW BUSINESS SEGMENTS FROM 01.01. 2020 ORSERO SPA ORSERO SPA IMPORT & SHIPPING COSIARMA (Italy) ORSERO CR (Costa Rica) SIMBA (Italy) SIMBACOL (Colombia) Line by Line Consolidation Equity Method DISTRIBUTION SERVICES & HOLDING FRUTTITAL H.NOS FERNÁNDEZ HOLDING SERVICES (Italy) LÓPEZ (Spain) (Orsero S.p.A.) FRUTTITAL FIRENZE SEVIMPOR1) Fresco Forw. (Italy) (Spain) Agency (Italy) GALANDI AZ FRANCE ORSERO SERVIZI (Italy) (France) (Italy) FRUTTITAL CAGLIARI3) FRUTTICA2) FRUPORT (Italy) (France) (Spain) (49%) MONCADA EUROFRUTAS (Italy) (50%) (Portugal) BELLA FRUTTA (Greece) COMM. DE FRUTA ACAPULCO (Mexico) SHIPPING IMPORT & DISTRIBUTION SERVICES & HOLDING COSIARMA FRUTTITAL H.NOS FERNÁNDEZ HOLDING SERVICES (Italy) (Italy) LÓPEZ (Spain) (Orsero S.p.A.) ORSERO CR FRUTTITAL FIRENZE SEVIMPOR1) Fresco Forw. (Costa Rica) (Italy) (Spain) Agency (Italy) GALANDI AZ FRANCE ORSERO SERVIZI (Italy) (France) (Italy) FRUTTITAL CAGLIARI3) FRUTTICA2) FRUPORT (Italy) (France) (Spain) (49%) SIMBA EUROFRUTAS (Italy) (Portugal) SIMBACOL BELLA FRUTTA (Colombia) (Greece) MONCADA COMM. DE FRUTA (Italy) (50%) ACAPULCO (Mexico) Over the period 2020-2021, in a continuous efforts to streamline the organization chart, the following semplification will be implemented :

2020-2021, in a continuous efforts to streamline the organization chart, the following semplification will be implemented : Sevimpor to be merged into Hermanos Fernández López Fruttital Firenze , Galandi and Fruttital Cagliari to be merged into Fruttital

Note: This slide is an illustrative and simplified company structure showing only the main operating subsidiaries/associates/joint ventures of Orsero Group. If not otherwise specified the companies are intended as wholly owned by the Group. Acquisition of 100% in Jan. 2019. Line-by-Line consolidation from 1 Jan 2019. Acquisition of 100% in Mar. 2019. Line-by-Line consolidation from 1 April 2019. Acquisition of 75% in Jul. 2019 (25% already owned by the Group). Line-by-Line consolidation from 1 July 2019. 20 Import & Distribution BU : 2020 Purchase of 4 industrial propertiesin Italy PROPERTIES DESCRIPTION The buildings have a total area of approx. 34,200 square meters and are located in Milan, Verona, Rome and Molfetta (BA).

and are located in Milan, Verona, Rome and Molfetta (BA). The buildings are already deployed as logistic platform by Fruttital, the main distributing company of Orsero Group, under a lease agreement (stipulated in 2015 and expiring in 2035) at an annual rent of approx. € 2.1 million . Location Total surface Appraisal Purchasing Discount (sqm) CBRE (K€) Price (K€) Verona 14.081 Milano 5.880 Roma 6.188 23.430 17.020 -27,4% Molfetta (BA) 8.069 Total 34.218 TRANSACTION CONDITIONS Acquisition of 4 properties was finalized in January 2020 though Fruttital;

though Fruttital; Purchase price 17 M€, plus charges and taxes, paid at the sign off.

plus charges and taxes, paid at the sign off. This disbursement was financed, for an amount of € 15 million, through a ten-year mortgage loan and, for the remaining part, with the Group's own resources deriving from the recently made sale of a non-instrumental and non-income building.

ten-year mortgage loan and, for the remaining part, with the Group's own resources deriving from the recently made sale of a non-instrumental and non-income building. The selling party, Nuova Beni Immobiliari S.r.l., is a related party of Orsero since its shareholders' are also shareholders of FIF Holding. Given the size of the transaction, it is qualified as a "transaction of greater importance with related party". In this respect, an information document pursuant to art. 5 of Consob Regulation no. 17221/2010 is available to the public on the corporate website (www.orserogroup.it). ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL IMPACT The NFP including the effect of IFRS 16 will decrease by abt. 10 M€ due to the difference between the "right of use" value of the properties (equal to approx. 27.5 M€) and the consideration

(indicated above) for the purchase of the properties.

(indicated above) for the purchase of the properties. Adjusted Ebitda excl. IFRS16 will increase by 2,1 M€ but is neutral in respect to the Adjusted Ebitda including IFRS 16.

Net result will benefit by abt. 0,8 M€ from the positive difference between the incremental costs connected to the ownership of the Properties (property taxes, depreciation etc.) compared to the decrement of leases previously paid.

On the period 2020-2035 the overall benefit will be on average abt. 1 M€/year. M€ Main effects: IFRS 16 NO IFRS 16 Total effect Adjusted EBITDA -2,1 +2,1 = Net Financial Position -27,5 +17,7 -9,8 Adjusted EBITDA excl. IFRS 16 +2,1 +2,1 Net Financial Position Excl. IFRS 16 +17,7 +17,7 21 Consolidated INCOME STATEMENT Amounts in €/000 Q1 2020 % IFRS 16 Q1 2020 % Q1 2019 % Reported % Reported % Excl. IFRS 16* Effect Reported Reported 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Net sales 240.946 100,0% - 240.946 100,0% 223.218 100,0% 1.005.718 100,0% 952.756 100,0% - cost of goods sold (221.903) -92,1% 151 (221.752) -92,0% (205.745) -92,2% (927.927) -92,3% (874.801) -91,8% Gross Profit 19.042 7,9% 151 19.194 8,0% 17.473 7,8% 77.792 7,7% 77.956 8,2% - overheads (16.670) -6,9% 24 (16.647) -6,9% (16.359) -7,3% (67.693) -6,7% (67.016) -7,0% - other income and expenses (165) -0,1% 130 (35) 0,0% (598) -0,3% (1.720) -0,2% 412 0,0% Operating Result (Ebit) 2.208 0,9% 305 2.512 1,0% 516 0,2% 8.378 0,8% 11.352 1,2% - net financial items and exch. rate (239) -0,1% (251) (490) -0,2% (1.086) -0,5% (4.623) -0,5% (2.461) -0,3% - net result from equity investments 1 0,0% 1 0,0% 7 0,0% 959 0,1% 1.163 0,1% - Share of net profit of associated/JV 17 0,0% - 17 0,0% (48) 0,0% 751 0,1% 1.187 0,1% Profit before tax 1.986 0,8% 53 2.040 0,8% (612) -0,3% 5.465 0,5% 11.241 1,2% - tax expenses (268) -0,1% - (268) -0,1% (906) -0,4% (3.201) -0,3% (3.239) -0,3% Net profit 1.718 0,7% 53 1.772 0,7% (1.518) -0,7% 2.264 0,2% 8.002 0,8% INCOME STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS: ADJUSTED EBITDA 7.328 3,0% 2.164 9.492 3,9% 6.839 3,1% 38.706 3,8% 32.857 3,4% D&A (3.979) -1,7% (1.860) (5.839) -2,4% (5.332) -2,4% (23.707) -2,4% (13.673) -1,4% Provisions (367) -0,2% - (367) -0,2% (381) -0,2% (2.046) -0,2% (1.706) -0,2% LTI Plan - 0,0% - - 0,0% - 0,0% - 0,0% (2.142) -0,2% Non recurring Income 2 0,0% - 2 0,0% 0 0,0% 820 0,1% 279 0,0% Non recurring Expenses (776) -0,3% - (776) -0,3% (611) -0,3% (5.395) -0,5% (4.263) -0,4% Operating Result (Ebit) 2.208 0,9% 305 2.512 1,0% 516 0,2% 8.378 0,8% 11.352 1,2% (*) Data excluding the effect of IFRS 16 adoption, consisting chiefly in the recognition of incremental Adjusted Ebitda of 2,22 M€ in Q1 2019 and 2,16 M€ in Q1 2020 and incremental NFP of 31,9 M€ in Q1 2020 and 60 M€ in FY 2019. 22 Consolidated STATEMENT of financial position Amounts in €/000 Q1 2020 IFRS 16 Q1 2020 31/12/2019 No IFRS 16 Effect Reported Reported - goodwill 46.828 - 46.828 46.828 - other intangible assets 5.251 - 5.251 5.145 - tangible assets 138.813 31.582 170.395 181.722 - financial assets 7.157 - 7.157 8.117 - other fixed assets 5.152 - 5.152 5.401 - deferred tax assets 9.744 - 9.744 9.122 Non-Current Assets 212.946 31.582 244.528 256.336 - inventories 43.411 - 43.411 36.634 - trade receivables 126.452 - 126.452 121.439 - current tax receivables 16.468 - 16.468 16.971 - other current asset 13.761 - 13.761 11.066 - cash and cash equivalent 39.049 - 39.049 56.562 Current Assets 239.142 - 239.142 242.672 Assets held for sale - - - - TOTAL ASSETS 452.088 31.582 483.670 499.008 Amounts in €/000 Q1 2020 IFRS 16 Q1 2020 31/12/2019 No IFRS 16 Effect Reported Reported - share capital 69.163 - 69.163 69.163 - reserves 78.679 (373) 78.306 79.036 - net result 1.487 53 1.541 2.022 Group Equity 149.330 (320) 149.010 150.221 Non-Controlling Interest 703 - 703 710 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 150.033 (320) 149.713 150.931 - non-current financial liabilities 93.243 25.408 118.651 131.583 - other non-current liabilities 317 - 317 349 - deferred tax liabilities 5.290 - 5.290 5.216 - provisions for risks and charges 4.495 - 4.495 4.345 - employees benefits liabilities 9.494 - 9.494 9.422 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 112.839 25.408 138.248 150.915 - current financial liabilities 48.280 6.494 54.774 51.897 - trade payables 119.885 - 119.885 127.523 - current tax and social security 5.634 - 5.634 6.400 liabilities 15.417 - 15.417 11.343 - other current liabilities CURRENT LIABILITIES 189.215 6.494 195.709 197.162 Liabilities held for sale - - - TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 452.088 31.582 483.670 499.008 23 DEFINITIONS & Symbols Y .o.y. = year on year,

.o.y. = year on year, Abt. = about

Adjusted ebitda = Earning Before Interests Tax, Depreciation and Amortization excluding non-recurring items and figurative costs related to LT incentives

non-recurring items and figurative costs related to LT incentives AGM = Annual General Meeting

Approx. = Approximatively

BAF = Bunker Adjustment Factor

BC = Business Combination

BoD = Board of Directors

Bps. = basis points

BU = Business Unit

D&A = Depreciations and Amortizations

EBIT = Earnings Before Interests Tax

EBITDA = Earnings Before Interests Tax Depreciations and Amortizations

Excl.= exuding

F&V = Fruit & Vegetables

FTE = Full Time Equivalent

FY = Full Year

H1 = first half (i.e. period 1/1/2019 - 30/6/2019)

H2= second half (i.e. period 1/7/2019-31/12/2019 HFL = Hermanos Fernández López S.A.

I/S = Inter Segment

LFL = Like for like

LTI = Long- Term Incentive

M&A = Merger and Acquisition

MLT = Medium Long Term

MTM = Mark to market

NFP = Net Financial Position, if positive is meant debt

NS = Not significant

PBT = Profit Before tax

Plt. = Pallet

PY = previous year or prior year

SPAC = Special Purpose Acquisition Company

TTM = Trailing 12 months

M = million

= million K = thousands

= thousands € = EURO

= EURO , (comma) = separator of decimal digits

. (full stop) = separator of thousands 24 ORSERO SPA www.orserogroup.it Attachments Original document

