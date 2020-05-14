Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Orsero S.p.A.    ORS   IT0005138703

ORSERO S.P.A.

(ORS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 05/14 11:35:14 am
4.7 EUR   -1.88%
01:10pORSERO S P A : Q1 2020 Results Presentation
PU
04/14ORSERO S P A : presentation lists
PU
03/21ORSERO S P A : pubblicazione modelli di delega
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orsero S p A : Q1 2020 Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

14 May 2020

Q1 2020 RESULTS

Agenda

  • GROUP OVERVIEW
  • KEY FINANCIALS Q1 2020
  • OUTLOOK
  • APPENDIX

Pag. 3

Pag. 8

Pag. 15

Pag. 17

DISCLAIMER

This document (the Document) was prepared by ORSERO S.p.A. (Company) only for the purposes of presenting the Company. The information contained herein may not be complete and exhaustive and no guarantee can be given as to its accuracy.

This Document was drafted on the basis of data and information of the Company and/or in the public domain, and on parameters and assumptions determined in good faith by the Company. However, these parameters and assumptions are not the only ones that could have been selected for the purpose of preparing this Document, therefore the application of additional parameters and assumptions, or the existence of different market conditions, could lead, in good faith, to analyses and assessments that may differ, in whole or in part, from those contained herein.

The information and/or the assessments contained herein have not been subjected to verification by independent experts, and are subject to changes and/or updates. The Company undertakes no obligation to give prior or subsequent communication in the event that any such changes and additions may become necessary or appropriate.

No information contained in this Document can or shall be considered a guarantee or an indication of future operating, financial and equity results of the Company.

To the extent permitted by applicable law, the Company and its corporate officers, managers, employees, and consultants do not make any declaration or guarantee and do not assume any obligation, either express or implied, or responsibility as to the accuracy, sufficiency, completeness and update of any information contained in the Document nor in respect of any errors, omissions, inaccuracies or negligence herein.

This Document is provided merely for information and indicative purposes and does not constitute in any way a proposal to enter into any contract nor a public offering of financial products, nor advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial products.

You are the exclusive addressee of this Document which as such cannot be delivered nor disclosed to any third parties nor reproduced, in whole or in part, without the prior authorization of the Company.

2

GROUP OVERVIEW

The Group at a glance

(*)

.

(*) Internal reporting statistics based.

ORSERO Group among the leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables active since the 1940.

The Group's Business model is based on two pillars which are also the main Business Sectors: the IMPORT & DISTRIBUTION of a vast array of fresh produce and the SHIPPING of bananas and pineapples using its own ships from Central America to Southern Europe.

Furthermore there is the Service/Holding Sector that provides centralized strategies and corporate services (finance, M&A, ICT, marketing) to both sectors.

The Group generates consolidated sales of one billion €, of which ~ 93% by the Import & Distribution segment.

4

BUSINESS MODEL

Sourcing from the world's best production areas to offer a wide and diversified array of fresh produce, thanks to the long-termrelationship with industry-leadingoverseas

and local growers/suppliers.

Logistic efficiency also thanks to our owned "Cala Rosse" reefer fleet for bananas and pineapples.

Quality control on product throughout the supply chain Cool storage network scattered in Southern Europe.

Distinctive expertise at ripening banana and repacking fresh produce.

Deep know-howin fresh-cut and ready-to-eat fresh fruit Widespread daily distribution and bespoke solutions for

retailers and consumers.

5

Main Milestones from 1940 to Date

Beginning of our fruit

Development of

Investments in the distribution

distribution business in Italy.

distribution and import of

sector in Italy, France,

exotic fruits and counter

Portugal and Greece.

season fruits.

Beginning of the shipping

business.

Refocusing on the Group's

Through the merger with

expansion in the

core business.

Glenalta Food, listing of Orsero

distribution sector with the

Organisational review and

shares on the AIM Italia.

acquisition of Sevimpor.

management reinforcement.

Full integration of JV's in Spain

Strengthening of Fresh-cut

and Italy: Hermanos Fernández

operation: widening of

López, Fruttital Firenze and

Florence cutting centre.

Galandi.

Launch of F.lli Orsero own

brand for extra Premium Fruit, as the expression of the tradition and passion of a great family-run company.

Further expansion in the Fresh Cut, opening of 3 new centres inItaly: Molfetta (BA), Verona and Cagliari. Acquisition of 100% of Fruttica

Group and of remaining 75% of

Fruttital Cagliari.

Orsero Shares admitted to trading on the MTA, STAR Segment.

6

Governance & Shareholders' structure

SHAREHOLDERS(*) (% on share capital)

FIF HOLDING SPA

FREE FLOAT32,0% 37,3%

TREASURY

GRUPO

FERNANDEZ S.A.

SHARES

6,2%

4,3%

FIRST CAPITAL

PRAUDE ASSET

S.P.A.

GLOBAL PORTFOLIO

MANAGEMENT

5,0%

INVESTMENTS S.L. 5,6%

LTD. 9,5%

ANALYST COVERAGE

BANCA AKROS

Andrea Bonfà

BANCA IMI

Gabriele Berti

CFO SIM

Luca Arena

EQUITA SIM

Emanuele Gallazzi

ADVISORS

SPECIALIST

BANCA IMI

AUDITING COMPANY

KPMG

GOVERNANCE

PAOLO PRUDENZIATI

Chairman

RAFFAELLA ORSERO

Deputy Chair and Chief executive Officer

MATTEO COLOMBINI

Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer

  • The Board of Directors (term 2020-2022) consists of 9 people, 7 elected from the majority list and 2 from the minority one.
  • In accordance with the Italian Corporate Governance Code, the independent directors quota ( 5 out 9 members) and the gender balance ( 3 out 9 members) are fully respected.
  • Within the BoD are constituted the following committees, composed of independent or non executive directors:
    • Remuneration and Nominations committee
    • Control and Risks committee
    • Related parties committee

(*) Shareholdings based on last Shareholders' Meeting deposits ( 30 April 2020). Total shares 17.682.500.

7

KEY FINANCIALS

FIRST QUARTER

ENDING 31 MARCH 2020

COVID-19 | RESPONSE IN TIME OF HARDSHIP

  • Priority to the health and safety of employees
    • Mobilized crisis management team
    • Executed new safety protocols (social distancing, thermal screening, sanitizations) across logistic platforms, market stands and offices
    • Implemented remote working to all eligible workers

CORPORATE

BUSINESS

  • Business Continuity
    • Procurement, maritime shipping and distribution chains are fully operational
    • Adaptive approach, in particular in the very first and chaotic phases
    • Maintaining strong customer service despite lockdown limitations and constraints
  • Economic and Financial Actions
    • Prioritizing organic investments, postponing to 2021 uncommitted and discretional capex
    • Adjusting capital allocation plans and working capital management to protect liquidity and financial flexibility
    • Opex containment, facing incremental costs related to premises sanitization and personal protection equipment partially balanced by decremented travel expenses
  • Product mix
    • Good sales all in all, particularly in the Group's key markets (IT,SP,FR)
    • Volumes are improving with particular improvements in citrus and basic commodities (e.g. bananas, apple and pears, citrus),
    • Pineapples high-end products (e.g. exotics, fresh-cut fruit) are facing headwind
    • Price/mix effect is generally positive
  • Sales Channels and Geographical scope
    • Orsero's operations reacted and adapted to prompt shift of demand from wholesale to supermarkets (as a consequence of almost reduced to zero out-of-home/food service consumptions )
    • food business is granted with lockdown dispensation in all the geographies where the Group is present

9

NEW BUSINESS SEGMENTS 2020

EFFECTIVE FROM 1/1/2020

  • Ex Distribution: also the companies active in the import of bananas and pineapples (Simba) join the BU, the sector is then renamed "Import & Distribution"
  • Ex Import & Shipping: as a consequence of the above described reallocation, the BU is renamed "Shipping", being now concentrated exclusively on ship owning, serving the Group and third parties (approx. 50% -50%)

REMINDER Services: unchanged, except for the divestiture from a small company in the container maintenance business (VCS).

This reorganization reflects the increasing interconnection between the banana and pineapple import business and the distribution business: 85% of the revenues relating to this business are developed through the Group's distribution network.

The new business segmentation will bring a simplification in the understanding of the BU data, reducing the amount of intra-segment revenues originated in the past from Simba and, thus, the elimination among Group's different BU's.

10

Executive summary

M€

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Total Change

Amount

%

Net Sales

240,9

223,2

17,7

7,9%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

3,9%

3,1%

+88bps

Adjusted Net Profit

2,3

( 1,1)

3,4

ns

Non-recurring items (net of tax)

( 0,6)

( 0,5)

Ns

ns

Net Profit

1,8

( 1,5)

ns

ns

M€

Q1 2020

FY 2019

Total Change

Amount

Net Invested Capital

284,1

277,8

Total Equity

149,7

150,9

Net Financial Position

134,4

126,9

  • Consolidated Net sales Q1 2020 grow to approx. 241 M€,
    +17,7 M€ or +7,9% vs Q1 2019 (+5,8% at constant perimeter)
  • Adjusted EBITDA is up by 38,8 % or +2,7 M€ , from 6,8 M€ to 9,5 M€ (excl. IFRS 16 is 7,3 M€, up by 2,7 M€ as well)
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin stands at 3,9%, (+88 bps. vs last year)
  • Adjusted EBIT grows to abt. 3,3 M€, due to better operating performances
  • Adjusted Net profit stands at 2,3 M€ vs a loss of -1,1 M€ of
    LY
  • Total Equity stands at ~ 150 M€
  • Net Financial Position Excl. IFRS 16(*) stands at 102,5 M€
    (Net Debt) or 134,4 M€ including IFRS 16

(*) Data excluding the effect of IFRS 16 adoption, consisting chiefly in the recognition of incremental Adjusted Ebitda of 2,22 M€ in Q1 2019 and 2,16 M€ in Q1 2020 and incremental NFP of 31,9 M€ in Q1 2020 and 60 M€ in FY 2019

11

Net Sales and Adj. Ebitda Q1 2020

Import &Distribution Import & Distribution

Shipping

ADJUSTED EBITDA VARIANCE (M€)

Shipping

Service/holding

NET SALES VARIANCE (M€)

Service/holding

Change +2,7 M€

Eliminations

Total change

+17,7 M€

223,2

+7,9%

240,9

4,6

7,3

9,5

7,4

0,06

-5,0

3,3

15,2

2,2

3,2

28,7

2,7

0,04

21,3

+7,3%

+34,7%

+1,8%

-0,02

6,1

208,0

223,2

2,5

5,2

3,3

3,3

4,5

-9,3

Import &

-14,3

-1,2

Import &

-1,2

-1,1

Net Sales

Shipping

Service/

i/s

Net Sales

Adj. EBITDA

Shipping

Service/

Adj. EBITDA

IFRS 16

Adj. EBITDA

Q1 2020

Distribution

Holding

eliminations

Q1 2020

Excl. IFRS 16

Distribution

Holding

Excl. IFRS 16

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Net sales Q1 2020 are 240,9 M€, up by abt. 17,7 M€ or + 7,9%

Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2020 stands at 9,5 M€

including M&A(*)/+5,8% like for like.

- IFRS 16 net effect on Adj. Ebitda is

2,2 M€

- Import & Distribution is up abt. 7,3%, including M&A(*) /+5% like-for like

Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2020 Excl. IFRS 16 (**) is 7,3 M€, up 2,7 M€ vs LY:

Good sales momentum in all key markets

- Import & Distribution Adj. Ebitda Excl. IFRS 16(**) is unchanged:

-

Declining sales in Mexican avocado

Lower margin from bananas at import stage and from avocado in

Shipping up 34,7%,

distribution stage offset improvements in other produce

The implementation of IMO 2020 regulations and the consequent

- Shipping Adj. Ebitda Excl. IFRS 16 (**) achieved top results, improving by 2,7 M€ :

deployment of a more refined and costly bunker fuel (0.5% sulphur

better freight rate and good load factor (~94%)

-

content) drove the increase of freight rate

Efficency due to the sailing schedule implemented in 2019 (5 vessels instead

Service/Holding sales are flat

of 4, 35 days for the round trip instead of 28 days)

- Inter-segment eliminations are 5 M€ lower than last year

- Service/Holding Adj. Ebitda Excl. IFRS 16 (**) is almost unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA margin is abt. 3,9 % (or 3,0% excluding IFRS 16(**))

(*) Pro-rata revenues of companies acquired in 2019, net of I/co eliminations. See detail in annex.

(**) Data excluding the effect of IFRS 16 adoption, consisting chiefly in the recognition of incremental Adjusted Ebitda of 2,22 M€ in Q1 2019 and 2,16 M€ in Q1 2020 and incremental NFP of 31,9 M€ in Q1 2020 and 60 M€ in FY

2019

12

Consolidated NET PROFIT

ADJUSTED NET PROFIT VARIANCE (M€)

Total change

+3,4 M€

0,6

-0,06

-0,6

-0,7

0,8

2,3

1,8

2,7

-1,1

-1,5

-0,5

Net Profit Q1

Non-recurring

Adj. Net Profit

Adj. Ebitda Ex. D&A / Provisions

Financials /

Tax

IFRS 16

Adj. Net Profit

Non-recurring

Net Profit Q1

2019

Q1 2019

Q1 2019

IFRS 16

Share of Profit

Q1 2020

Q1 2020

2020

  • Adjusted Net Profit Q1 2020, excluding the non recurring impact and their tax effect, stands at abt. 2,3 M€,
    • +3,4 M€ more than last year, primary due to higher operating margin balanced by higher D&A and lower financials costs (mainly related to positive effect on exchange rate differences)
  • Non-recurringadjustments Q1 2020 equal to a loss of -0,6 M€, net of estimated tax (mainly due to COVID-19, personnel costs / litigation and other mix)
  • Net Profit Q1 2020 is ~1,8 M€ versus a loss of -1,5 M€ in Q1 2019

13

Consolidated NET EQUITY and NFP

NET EQUITY VARIANCE (M€)

150,9

1,8

-3,0

149,7

Net Equity

Net Profit

Other equity

Net Equity

FY 2019

Q1 2020

movements

Q1 2020

NET FINANCIAL POSITION VARIANCE -ILLUSTRATIVE (M€)

-4,2

-17,8

-31,9

-19,4

5,8

102,5

134,4

66,9

  • Total Shareholders' Equity is 149,7 M€:
    • Net profit of the period contributes of circa 1,8 M€
    • Other equity effects for a comprehensive negative impact of - 3 M€ (including -0,7 M€ MTM impact of hedging instruments and -1,5 M€ of forex impact on net equity of non euro subsidiaries)
  • At the end of March 2020, the Group NFP excluding the impact of IFRS 16, is equal to abt. 102,5 M€ , or 134,4 M€ with IFRS 16:
    • Positive cash flow generation, abt. 6 M€
    • Commercial net working capital absorbed ~19 M€
      • Seasonal NWC swing followed usual path, cash absorption during H1 and release at the end of H2 (see NWC evolution)

NFP

Cash

Comm.

Op.

Properties

NFP

IFRS 16

NFP

FY 2019

Flow

NWC

Capex

purchase

Q1 2020

Impact

Q1 2020

Excl. IFRS 16

Excl. IFRS 16

  • Operating Capex are 4,2 M€, including investments in core activities
  • 17,8 M€ (included taxes) for the purchase of 4 instrumental properties in
    Italy (previously leased and used as warehouse/logistic platform).

COMMERCIAL NWC - SEASONAL EVOLUTION (M€)

+12

-22,6

+17,8

-19,7

+19,4

43,0

55,0

50,3

50,0

32,4

30,6

  • The impact of IFRS 16 on NFP, is equal to abt. 31,9 M€
    • at the end of 2019 it was 60 M€, the reduction is chiefly attributable to the instrumental properties deal: the estimated «right-of-use» and «debt» related to the leases of the acquired properties was abt. 27,5
      M€. See detail in annex.

Dec. 2017 pro- Jun. 2018

Dec. 2018

Jun.2019

Dec.2019

Mar.2020

forma (**)

(**) 2017 Pro forma data take into account all the effects of the acquisition carried on during the year 2017. Limited to this purpose, the acquired companies have been assumed fully controlled from Jan. 1,2017.

14

OUTLOOK

Actual Q1 2020 and Guidance 2020 - Confirmed

ACTUAL

GUIDANCE

ACTUAL

Q1 2020

FY 2020

FY 2019

Net Sales

241 M€

1.030/1.050 M€

1.006

% chg. vs previus period

+7,9%

+2,4%/+4,4%

Adj. EBITDA excl. IFRS 16

7,3 M€

37,5/39,5 M€

28,9

% chg. vs previus period

+58,9%

+30%/+37%

Adj. EBITDA

9,5 M€

44,5/46,6 M€

38,7

% chg. vs previus period

+38,8%

+15%/+20%

NFP excl. IFRS 16

102,5 M€

70/ 75 M€

66,9 M€

NFP Reported

134,4 M€

100/105 M€

126,9 M€

  • Actual Q1 Results are in line with FY Guidance in terms of growth trend;
  • Q1 is usually a soft trimester, both Sales and Adjusted Ebitda show a seasonal swing over the different trimesters (not proportionally distributed ):
    • Q1 Sales are usually slightly lower than 25% of total yearly sales (historically not over 23%)
    • Q1 Adj. Ebitda of Import & Distribution, driven by business and product mix seasonality, is the lowest among the 4 quarters; Shipping Q1 is generally a top one but in the mix historically the Q1 for the Group accounts for less than 20% of total year.
  • Guidance to be subject to thorough review after H1 results
    • Market framework is still uncertain and troubled
    • An heavy dip of GDP is expected in Q2 while the rebound in Q3 and Q4 is extremely volatile/uncertain
    • Food consumption are basic spent but depleted economic conditions could lead to subdued consumption

16

APPENDIX

Mid-long term strategy

ORSERO

IMPORT & DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT

The Group's strategy is to keep focusing on its core business, with particular regard to fresh fruit and vegetables, strengthening its

competitive position in southern Europe, while maintaining a solid financial and asset structure. In the coming years, the Import & Distribution BU revenue growth drivers will be:

  • organic growth, which in turn is based on some development guidelines:
    • limited but steady increase of consumption of fresh Fruit and Vegetables,
    • consolidation of the European distribution market,
    • development of products with a greater level of "convenience"/ service such as fresh-cut fruit, portioned and prewashed fruit, exotic fruit and fresh smoothies.
  • growth by external lines:
    • acquisitions in the distribution sector;
    • investment in companies specialized in market segments or high potential product lines, e.g. berries.
  • reduction of the dependence on bananas, by increasing the weight of the other products.
  • Import, to maintain the current position in green banana and pineapples,
    • search for attractive partnerships with growers
    • monitoring of EUR/USD exchange rate;

Medium-long term: increase from ~1% to ~10% the share of distribution sales from all new and added-valueproduct families

SHIPPING

Shipping, to preserve the value of the ship and trying to mitigate the exposure to the operational risks of this activity:

  • execution of the mandatory maintenance cycles (Dry-dock),
  • Reduction of fuel consumption,
  • BAF Clause (freight rate adjustment on fluctuation of fuel costs)
    IMO - MARPOL 2020(*), is effective from 1 Jan. 2020:
  • the Group's refer vessels are burning bunker fuel compliant with new regulations (i.e. Sulphur content <0,5%)

(*) Environmental regulation promoted by the IMO to curb Sulphur emission, further information to the link: http://www.imo.org/en/mediacentre/hottopics/pages/sulphur-2020.aspx

18

NEW BUSINESS SEGMENTS 2020 - Details

Business Unit reshuffle implemented since 1/1/2020:

  • Ex Distribution: also the companies active in the import of bananas and pineapples (especially Simba) join the BU and it will be renamed "Import and Distribution"
  • Ex Import & Shipping: as a consequence of the above described reallocation, the BU is renamed "Shipping", being now concentrated exclusively on ship owning, serving the Group and third parties (approx. 50% -50%)
  • Services: unchanged, except for the divestiture from a small company in the container maintenance business (VCS).

This reorganization reflects the increasing interconnection between the banana and pineapple import business and the distribution business: 85% of the revenues relating to this business are developed through the Group's distribution network; in addition.

The new business segmentation will bring a simplification in the understanding of the BU data, reducing the amount of intra-segment revenues originated in the past from Simba and, thus, the elimination among Group's different BU's.

SHIPPING

  • The sector is made up essentially of Cosiarma (ship owning company) and its subsidiary in Costa Rica.
  • It mainly deals with the reefer maritime transport of bananas and pineapples between Central-South America and South Europe (mainly carried out with owned ships), as well as some marginal activities such as the transport of dry containers and the management of a container park for third parties .
  • The shipping business is ancillary to the importation of bananas and pineapples. ~ 50% of transported volume, while the remaining space is sold to 3rd parties.

IMPORT & DISTRIBUTION

  • Under this BU are gathered the companies operating in the import and distribution of wide range of imported and local fresh produce through a distinctive geographical presence in Southern - EU.
  • The distribution network consists of more than 20 ripening centres, logistic platforms for cool storage and re-packingof fruit and veg, along with 5 fresh cut processing facilities and several sales outlets in wholesale markets.
  • The group is also directly present in the export of avocados from Mexico by means of a small farm and of an important packing house.
  • The Import of banana and pineapple is the main integrated supply-chainwithin the Group, providing 52- weeks a year the distributing companies thanks to a network of long-term relationships with main independent producers in Central-SouthAmerica.

SERVICE

  • the Service segment is residual and comprises the parent company Orsero (strategic coordination and promotion/marketing of "F.lli Orsero" brand) and some companies engaged in providing ancillary services (ICT and Customs clearance).

19

Condensed Company structure

OLD BUSINESS SEGMENTS UP 31.12.2019

NEW BUSINESS SEGMENTS FROM 01.01. 2020

ORSERO SPA

ORSERO SPA

IMPORT &

SHIPPING

COSIARMA

(Italy)

ORSERO CR

(Costa Rica)

SIMBA

(Italy)

SIMBACOL

(Colombia)

Line by Line

Consolidation

Equity Method

DISTRIBUTION

SERVICES &

HOLDING

FRUTTITAL

H.NOS FERNÁNDEZ

HOLDING SERVICES

(Italy)

LÓPEZ (Spain)

(Orsero S.p.A.)

FRUTTITAL FIRENZE

SEVIMPOR1)

Fresco Forw.

(Italy)

(Spain)

Agency (Italy)

GALANDI

AZ FRANCE

ORSERO SERVIZI

(Italy)

(France)

(Italy)

FRUTTITAL CAGLIARI3)

FRUTTICA2)

FRUPORT

(Italy)

(France)

(Spain) (49%)

MONCADA

EUROFRUTAS

(Italy) (50%)

(Portugal)

BELLA FRUTTA

(Greece)

COMM. DE FRUTA

ACAPULCO (Mexico)

SHIPPING

IMPORT & DISTRIBUTION

SERVICES &

HOLDING

COSIARMA

FRUTTITAL

H.NOS FERNÁNDEZ

HOLDING SERVICES

(Italy)

(Italy)

LÓPEZ (Spain)

(Orsero S.p.A.)

ORSERO CR

FRUTTITAL FIRENZE

SEVIMPOR1)

Fresco Forw.

(Costa Rica)

(Italy)

(Spain)

Agency (Italy)

GALANDI

AZ FRANCE

ORSERO SERVIZI

(Italy)

(France)

(Italy)

FRUTTITAL CAGLIARI3)

FRUTTICA2)

FRUPORT

(Italy)

(France)

(Spain) (49%)

SIMBA

EUROFRUTAS

(Italy)

(Portugal)

SIMBACOL

BELLA FRUTTA

(Colombia)

(Greece)

MONCADA

COMM. DE FRUTA

(Italy) (50%)

ACAPULCO (Mexico)

  • Over the period 2020-2021, in a continuous efforts to streamline the organization chart, the following semplification will be implemented :
    • Sevimpor to be merged into Hermanos Fernández López
    • Fruttital Firenze, Galandi and Fruttital Cagliari to be merged into Fruttital

Note: This slide is an illustrative and simplified company structure showing only the main operating subsidiaries/associates/joint ventures of Orsero Group. If not otherwise specified the companies are intended as wholly owned by the Group.

  1. Acquisition of 100% in Jan. 2019. Line-by-Line consolidation from 1 Jan 2019.
  2. Acquisition of 100% in Mar. 2019. Line-by-Line consolidation from 1 April 2019.
  3. Acquisition of 75% in Jul. 2019 (25% already owned by the Group). Line-by-Line consolidation from 1 July 2019.

20

Import & Distribution BU : 2020 Purchase of 4 industrial propertiesin Italy

PROPERTIES

DESCRIPTION

  • The buildings have a total area of approx. 34,200 square meters and are located in Milan, Verona, Rome and Molfetta (BA).
  • The buildings are already deployed as logistic platform by Fruttital, the main distributing company of Orsero Group, under a lease agreement (stipulated in 2015 and expiring in 2035) at an annual rent of approx. € 2.1 million.

Location

Total surface

Appraisal Purchasing

Discount

(sqm)

CBRE (K€)

Price (K€)

Verona

14.081

Milano

5.880

Roma

6.188

23.430

17.020

-27,4%

Molfetta (BA)

8.069

Total

34.218

TRANSACTION CONDITIONS

  • Acquisition of 4 properties was finalized in January 2020 though Fruttital;
  • Purchase price 17 M€, plus charges and taxes, paid at the sign off.
  • This disbursement was financed, for an amount of € 15 million, through a ten-year mortgage loan and, for the remaining part, with the Group's own resources deriving from the recently made sale of a non-instrumental and non-income building.
  • The selling party, Nuova Beni Immobiliari S.r.l., is a related party of Orsero since its shareholders' are also shareholders of FIF Holding. Given the size of the transaction, it is qualified as a "transaction of greater importance with related party". In this respect, an information document pursuant to art. 5 of Consob Regulation no. 17221/2010 is available to the public on the corporate website (www.orserogroup.it).

ECONOMIC

AND FINANCIAL

IMPACT

  • The NFP including the effect of IFRS 16 will decrease by abt. 10 M€ due to the difference between the "right of use" value of the properties (equal to approx. 27.5 M€) and the consideration
    (indicated above) for the purchase of the properties.
  • Adjusted Ebitda excl. IFRS16 will increase by 2,1 M€ but is neutral in respect to the Adjusted Ebitda including IFRS 16.
  • Net result will benefit by abt. 0,8 M€ from the positive difference between the incremental costs connected to the ownership of the Properties (property taxes, depreciation etc.) compared to the decrement of leases previously paid.
  • On the period 2020-2035 the overall benefit will be on average abt. 1 M€/year.

M€

Main effects:

IFRS 16

NO IFRS 16

Total

effect

Adjusted EBITDA

-2,1

+2,1

=

Net Financial Position

-27,5

+17,7

-9,8

Adjusted EBITDA excl. IFRS 16

+2,1

+2,1

Net Financial Position Excl. IFRS 16

+17,7

+17,7

21

Consolidated INCOME STATEMENT

Amounts in €/000

Q1 2020

%

IFRS 16

Q1 2020

%

Q1 2019

%

Reported

%

Reported

%

Excl. IFRS 16*

Effect

Reported

Reported

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

Net sales

240.946

100,0%

-

240.946

100,0%

223.218

100,0%

1.005.718

100,0%

952.756

100,0%

- cost of goods sold

(221.903)

-92,1%

151

(221.752)

-92,0%

(205.745)

-92,2%

(927.927)

-92,3%

(874.801)

-91,8%

Gross Profit

19.042

7,9%

151

19.194

8,0%

17.473

7,8%

77.792

7,7%

77.956

8,2%

- overheads

(16.670)

-6,9%

24

(16.647)

-6,9%

(16.359)

-7,3%

(67.693)

-6,7%

(67.016)

-7,0%

- other income and expenses

(165)

-0,1%

130

(35)

0,0%

(598)

-0,3%

(1.720)

-0,2%

412

0,0%

Operating Result (Ebit)

2.208

0,9%

305

2.512

1,0%

516

0,2%

8.378

0,8%

11.352

1,2%

- net financial items and exch. rate

(239)

-0,1%

(251)

(490)

-0,2%

(1.086)

-0,5%

(4.623)

-0,5%

(2.461)

-0,3%

- net result from equity investments

1

0,0%

1

0,0%

7

0,0%

959

0,1%

1.163

0,1%

- Share of net profit of associated/JV

17

0,0%

-

17

0,0%

(48)

0,0%

751

0,1%

1.187

0,1%

Profit before tax

1.986

0,8%

53

2.040

0,8%

(612)

-0,3%

5.465

0,5%

11.241

1,2%

- tax expenses

(268)

-0,1%

-

(268)

-0,1%

(906)

-0,4%

(3.201)

-0,3%

(3.239)

-0,3%

Net profit

1.718

0,7%

53

1.772

0,7%

(1.518)

-0,7%

2.264

0,2%

8.002

0,8%

INCOME STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS:

ADJUSTED EBITDA

7.328

3,0%

2.164

9.492

3,9%

6.839

3,1%

38.706

3,8%

32.857

3,4%

D&A

(3.979)

-1,7%

(1.860)

(5.839)

-2,4%

(5.332)

-2,4%

(23.707)

-2,4%

(13.673)

-1,4%

Provisions

(367)

-0,2%

-

(367)

-0,2%

(381)

-0,2%

(2.046)

-0,2%

(1.706)

-0,2%

LTI Plan

-

0,0%

-

-

0,0%

-

0,0%

-

0,0%

(2.142)

-0,2%

Non recurring Income

2

0,0%

-

2

0,0%

0

0,0%

820

0,1%

279

0,0%

Non recurring Expenses

(776)

-0,3%

-

(776)

-0,3%

(611)

-0,3%

(5.395)

-0,5%

(4.263)

-0,4%

Operating Result (Ebit)

2.208

0,9%

305

2.512

1,0%

516

0,2%

8.378

0,8%

11.352

1,2%

(*) Data excluding the effect of IFRS 16 adoption, consisting chiefly in the recognition of incremental Adjusted Ebitda of 2,22 M€ in Q1 2019 and 2,16 M€ in Q1 2020 and incremental NFP of 31,9 M€ in Q1 2020 and 60 M€ in FY 2019.

22

Consolidated STATEMENT of financial position

Amounts in €/000

Q1 2020

IFRS 16

Q1 2020

31/12/2019

No IFRS 16

Effect

Reported

Reported

- goodwill

46.828

-

46.828

46.828

- other intangible assets

5.251

-

5.251

5.145

- tangible assets

138.813

31.582

170.395

181.722

- financial assets

7.157

-

7.157

8.117

- other fixed assets

5.152

-

5.152

5.401

- deferred tax assets

9.744

-

9.744

9.122

Non-Current Assets

212.946

31.582

244.528

256.336

- inventories

43.411

-

43.411

36.634

- trade receivables

126.452

-

126.452

121.439

- current tax receivables

16.468

-

16.468

16.971

- other current asset

13.761

-

13.761

11.066

- cash and cash equivalent

39.049

-

39.049

56.562

Current Assets

239.142

-

239.142

242.672

Assets held for sale

-

-

-

-

TOTAL ASSETS

452.088

31.582

483.670

499.008

Amounts in €/000

Q1 2020

IFRS 16

Q1 2020

31/12/2019

No IFRS 16

Effect

Reported

Reported

- share capital

69.163

-

69.163

69.163

- reserves

78.679

(373)

78.306

79.036

- net result

1.487

53

1.541

2.022

Group Equity

149.330

(320)

149.010

150.221

Non-Controlling Interest

703

-

703

710

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

150.033

(320)

149.713

150.931

- non-current financial liabilities

93.243

25.408

118.651

131.583

- other non-current liabilities

317

-

317

349

- deferred tax liabilities

5.290

-

5.290

5.216

- provisions for risks and charges

4.495

-

4.495

4.345

- employees benefits liabilities

9.494

-

9.494

9.422

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

112.839

25.408

138.248

150.915

- current financial liabilities

48.280

6.494

54.774

51.897

- trade payables

119.885

-

119.885

127.523

- current tax and social security

5.634

-

5.634

6.400

liabilities

15.417

-

15.417

11.343

- other current liabilities

CURRENT LIABILITIES

189.215

6.494

195.709

197.162

Liabilities held for sale

-

-

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

452.088

31.582

483.670

499.008

23

DEFINITIONS & Symbols

  • Y.o.y. = year on year,
  • Abt. = about
  • Adjusted ebitda = Earning Before Interests Tax, Depreciation and Amortization excluding non-recurring items and figurative costs related to LT incentives
  • AGM = Annual General Meeting
  • Approx. = Approximatively
  • BAF = Bunker Adjustment Factor
  • BC = Business Combination
  • BoD = Board of Directors
  • Bps. = basis points
  • BU = Business Unit
  • D&A = Depreciations and Amortizations
  • EBIT = Earnings Before Interests Tax
  • EBITDA = Earnings Before Interests Tax Depreciations and Amortizations
  • Excl.= exuding
  • F&V = Fruit & Vegetables
  • FTE = Full Time Equivalent
  • FY = Full Year
  • H1 = first half (i.e. period 1/1/2019 - 30/6/2019)
  • H2= second half (i.e. period 1/7/2019-31/12/2019
  • HFL = Hermanos Fernández López S.A.
  • I/S = Inter Segment
  • LFL = Like for like
  • LTI = Long- Term Incentive
  • M&A = Merger and Acquisition
  • MLT = Medium Long Term
  • MTM = Mark to market
  • NFP = Net Financial Position, if positive is meant debt
  • NS = Not significant
  • PBT = Profit Before tax
  • Plt. = Pallet
  • PY = previous year or prior year
  • SPAC = Special Purpose Acquisition Company
  • TTM = Trailing 12 months
  • M = million
  • K = thousands
  • = EURO
  • , (comma) = separator of decimal digits
  • . (full stop) = separator of thousands

24

ORSERO SPA

www.orserogroup.it

Disclaimer

Orsero S.p.A. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 17:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORSERO S.P.A.
01:10pORSERO S P A : Q1 2020 Results Presentation
PU
04/14ORSERO S P A : presentation lists
PU
03/21ORSERO S P A : pubblicazione modelli di delega
PU
03/20ORSERO S P A : Documentazione assemblea
PU
02/12ORSERO S P A : PR Guidance 2020
PU
01/17ORSERO S P A : SpA - Publication of the information document on related party tr..
PU
01/13ORSERO S P A : PR Approved the Acquisition of 4 Industrial Properties
PU
2019ORSERO S P A : PR First Day of Trading on the MTA-STAR
PU
2019ORSERO S P A : Comunicato stampa post assemblea 25 ottobre 2019
PU
2019ORSERO S P A : Informativa periodica programma di buy-back
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 999 M
EBIT 2019 13,7 M
Net income 2019 7,00 M
Debt 2019 132 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 7,38x
P/E ratio 2020 7,54x
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 81,1 M
Chart ORSERO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Orsero S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSERO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,70  €
Last Close Price 4,79  €
Spread / Highest target 98,3%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raffaella Orsero Deputy Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Paolo Prudenziati Chairman, MD & Chief Commercial Officer
Tommaso Cotto Chief Operating Officer
Matteo Colombini Chief Financial Officer, Director & MD
Armando de Sanna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSERO S.P.A.-23.35%88
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-0.71%35 841
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-0.71%22 041
CORTEVA INC0.00%17 415
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED5.22%10 502
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS-0.88%7 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group