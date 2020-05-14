Orsero S p A : Q1 2020 Results Presentation

This document (the Document) was prepared by ORSERO S.p.A. (Company) only for the purposes of presenting the Company. The information contained herein may not be complete and exhaustive and no guarantee can be given as to its accuracy.
GROUP OVERVIEW
The Group at a glance
ORSERO Group among the leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables active since the 1940.
The Group's Business model is based on two pillars which are also the main Business Sectors: the IMPORT & DISTRIBUTION of a vast array of fresh produce and the SHIPPING of bananas and pineapples using its own ships from Central America to Southern Europe.
Furthermore there is the Service/Holding Sector that provides centralized strategies and corporate services (finance, M&A, ICT, marketing) to both sectors.
The Group generates consolidated sales of one billion €, of which ~ 93% by the Import & Distribution segment.
BUSINESS MODEL
Sourcing from the world's best production areas to offer a wide and diversified array of fresh produce, thanks to the long-termrelationship with industry-leadingoverseas
and local growers/suppliers.
Logistic efficiency also thanks to our owned "Cala Rosse" reefer fleet for bananas and pineapples.
Quality control on product throughout the supply chain Cool storage network scattered in Southern Europe.
Distinctive expertise at ripening banana and repacking fresh produce.
Deepknow-howin fresh-cut and ready-to-eat fresh fruit Widespread daily distribution and bespoke solutions for
retailers and consumers.
Main Milestones from 1940 to Date
Beginning of our fruit
Development of
Investments in the distribution
distribution business in Italy.
distribution and import of
sector in Italy, France,
exotic fruits and counter
Portugal and Greece.
season fruits.
Beginning of the shipping
business.
Refocusing on the Group's
Through the merger with
expansion in the
core business.
Glenalta Food, listing of Orsero
distribution sector with the
Organisational review and
shares on the AIM Italia.
acquisition of Sevimpor.
management reinforcement.
Full integration of JV's in Spain
Strengthening of Fresh-cut
and Italy: Hermanos Fernández
operation: widening of
López, Fruttital Firenze and
Florence cutting centre.
Galandi.
Launch of F.lli Orsero own
brand for extra Premium Fruit, as the expression of the tradition and passion of a great family-run company.
Further expansion in the Fresh Cut, opening of 3 new centres inItaly: Molfetta (BA), Verona and Cagliari. Acquisition of 100% of Fruttica
Group and of remaining 75% of
Fruttital Cagliari.
Orsero Shares admitted to trading on the MTA, STAR Segment.
Governance & Shareholders' structure
SHAREHOLDERS(*) (% on share capital)
FIF HOLDING SPA
FREE FLOAT32,0% 37,3%
TREASURY
GRUPO
FERNANDEZ S.A.
SHARES
6,2%
4,3%
FIRST CAPITAL
PRAUDE ASSET
S.P.A.
GLOBAL PORTFOLIO
MANAGEMENT
5,0%
INVESTMENTS S.L. 5,6%
LTD. 9,5%
ANALYST COVERAGE
BANCA AKROS
Andrea Bonfà
BANCA IMI
Gabriele Berti
CFO SIM
Luca Arena
EQUITA SIM
Emanuele Gallazzi
ADVISORS
SPECIALIST
BANCA IMI
AUDITING COMPANY
KPMG
GOVERNANCE
PAOLO PRUDENZIATI
Chairman
RAFFAELLA ORSERO
Deputy Chair and Chief executive Officer
MATTEO COLOMBINI
Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer
TheBoard of Directors (term 2020-2022) consists of 9 people, 7 elected from the majority list and 2 from the minority one.
In accordance with the Italian Corporate Governance Code, the independent directors quota ( 5 out 9 members) and thegender balance ( 3 out 9 members) are fully respected.
Within the BoD are constituted the following committees, composed of independent or non executive directors:
Remuneration and Nominations committee
Control and Risks committee
Related parties committee
(*) Shareholdings based on last Shareholders' Meeting deposits ( 30 April 2020). Total shares 17.682.500.
KEY FINANCIALS
FIRST QUARTER
ENDING 31 MARCH 2020
COVID-19 | RESPONSE IN TIME OF HARDSHIP
Priority to the health and safety of employees
Mobilized crisis management team
Executed new safety protocols (social distancing, thermal screening, sanitizations) across logistic platforms, market stands and offices
Implemented remote working to all eligible workers
CORPORATE
BUSINESS
Business Continuity
Procurement, maritime shipping and distribution chains are fully operational
Adaptive approach, in particular in the very first and chaotic phases
Maintaining strong customer service despite lockdown limitations and constraints
Economic and Financial Actions
Prioritizing organic investments, postponing to 2021 uncommitted and discretional capex
Adjusting capital allocation plans and working capital management to protect liquidity and financial flexibility
Opex containment, facing incremental costs related to premises sanitization and personal protection equipment partially balanced by decremented travel expenses
Product mix
Good sales all in all, particularly in the Group's key markets (IT,SP,FR)
Volumes are improving with particular improvements in citrus and basic commodities (e.g. bananas, apple and pears, citrus),
Pineapples high-end products (e.g. exotics, fresh-cut fruit) are facing headwind
Price/mix effect is generally positive
Sales Channels and Geographical scope
Orsero's operations reacted and adapted to prompt shift of demand from wholesale to supermarkets (as a consequence of almost reduced to zero out-of-home/food service consumptions )
food business is granted with lockdown dispensation in all the geographies where the Group is present
NEW BUSINESS SEGMENTS 2020
EFFECTIVE FROM 1/1/2020
Ex Distribution: also the companies active in the import of bananas and pineapples (Simba) join the BU, the sector is then renamed "Import & Distribution"
Ex Import & Shipping: as a consequence of the above described reallocation, the BU is renamed "Shipping", being now concentrated exclusively on ship owning, serving the Group and third parties (approx. 50% -50%)
REMINDER•Services: unchanged, except for the divestiture from a small company in the container maintenance business (VCS).
This reorganization reflects the increasing interconnection between the banana and pineapple import business and the distribution business: 85% of the revenues relating to this business are developed through the Group's distribution network.
The new business segmentation will bring a simplification in the understanding of the BU data, reducing the amount of intra-segment revenues originated in the past from Simba and, thus, the elimination among Group's different BU's.
Executive summary
M€
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Total Change
Amount
%
Net Sales
240,9
223,2
17,7
7,9%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
3,9%
3,1%
+88bps
Adjusted Net Profit
2,3
( 1,1)
3,4
ns
Non-recurring items (net of tax)
( 0,6)
( 0,5)
Ns
ns
Net Profit
1,8
( 1,5)
ns
ns
M€
Q1 2020
FY 2019
Total Change
Amount
Net Invested Capital
284,1
277,8
Total Equity
149,7
150,9
Net Financial Position
134,4
126,9
Consolidated Net sales Q1 2020 grow to approx. 241 M€,
+17,7 M€ or +7,9% vs Q1 2019 (+5,8% at constant perimeter)
Adjusted EBITDA is up by 38,8 % or +2,7 M€ , from 6,8 M€ to 9,5 M€ (excl. IFRS 16 is 7,3 M€, up by 2,7 M€ as well)
Adjusted EBITDA margin stands at 3,9%, (+88 bps. vs last year)
AdjustedEBITgrows to abt. 3,3 M€, due to better operating performances
Adjusted Net profitstands at 2,3 M€ vs a loss of -1,1 M€ of
LY
Total Equity stands at ~ 150 M€
Net Financial Position Excl. IFRS 16(*) stands at 102,5 M€ (Net Debt) or 134,4 M€ including IFRS 16
(*) Data excluding the effect of IFRS 16 adoption, consisting chiefly in the recognition of incremental Adjusted Ebitda of 2,22 M€ in Q1 2019 and 2,16 M€ in Q1 2020 and incremental NFP of 31,9 M€ in Q1 2020 and 60 M€ in FY 2019
Net Sales and Adj. Ebitda Q1 2020
Import &Distribution Import & Distribution
Shipping
ADJUSTED EBITDA VARIANCE (M€)
Shipping
Service/holding
NET SALES VARIANCE (M€)
Service/holding
Change +2,7 M€
Eliminations
Total change
+17,7 M€
223,2
+7,9%
240,9
4,6
7,3
9,5
7,4
0,06
-5,0
3,3
15,2
2,2
3,2
28,7
2,7
0,04
21,3
+7,3%
+34,7%
+1,8%
-0,02
6,1
208,0
223,2
2,5
5,2
3,3
3,3
4,5
-9,3
Import &
-14,3
-1,2
Import &
-1,2
-1,1
Net Sales
Shipping
Service/
i/s
Net Sales
Adj. EBITDA
Shipping
Service/
Adj. EBITDA
IFRS 16
Adj. EBITDA
Q1 2020
Distribution
Holding
eliminations
Q1 2020
Excl. IFRS 16
Distribution
Holding
Excl. IFRS 16
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Net sales Q1 2020 are 240,9 M€, up by abt. 17,7 M€ or + 7,9%
Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2020 stands at 9,5 M€
including M&A(*)/+5,8% like for like.
- IFRS 16 net effect on Adj. Ebitda is
2,2 M€
-Import & Distribution is up abt. 7,3%, including M&A(*) /+5% like-for like
Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2020 Excl. IFRS 16 (**) is 7,3 M€, up 2,7 M€ vs LY:
‣ Good sales momentum in all key markets
- Import & Distribution Adj. Ebitda Excl. IFRS 16(**)is unchanged:
-
‣ Declining sales in Mexican avocado
‣
Lower margin from bananas at import stage and from avocado in
Shipping up 34,7%,
distribution stage offset improvements in other produce
‣ The implementation of IMO 2020 regulations and the consequent
- Shipping Adj. Ebitda Excl. IFRS 16(**) achieved top results, improving by 2,7 M€ :
deployment of a more refined and costly bunker fuel (0.5% sulphur
‣
better freight rate and good load factor (~94%)
-
content) drove the increase of freight rate
‣
Efficency due to the sailing schedule implemented in 2019 (5 vessels instead
Service/Holding sales are flat
of 4, 35 days for the round trip instead of 28 days)
- Inter-segment eliminations are 5 M€ lower than last year
-Service/Holding Adj. Ebitda Excl. IFRS 16 (**) is almost unchanged
(*) Pro-rata revenues of companies acquired in 2019, net of I/co eliminations. See detail in annex.
(**) Data excluding the effect of IFRS 16 adoption, consisting chiefly in the recognition of incremental Adjusted Ebitda of 2,22 M€ in Q1 2019 and 2,16 M€ in Q1 2020 and incremental NFP of 31,9 M€ in Q1 2020 and 60 M€ in FY
2019
Consolidated NET PROFIT
ADJUSTED NET PROFIT VARIANCE (M€)
Total change
+3,4 M€
0,6
-0,06
-0,6
-0,7
0,8
2,3
1,8
2,7
-1,1
-1,5
-0,5
Net Profit Q1
Non-recurring
Adj. Net Profit
Adj. Ebitda Ex. D&A / Provisions
Financials /
Tax
IFRS 16
Adj. Net Profit
Non-recurring
Net Profit Q1
2019
Q1 2019
Q1 2019
IFRS 16
Share of Profit
Q1 2020
Q1 2020
2020
Adjusted Net Profit Q1 2020, excluding the non recurring impact and their tax effect, stands at abt. 2,3 M€,
+3,4 M€ more than last year, primary due to higher operating margin balanced by higher D&A and lower financials costs (mainly related to positive effect on exchange rate differences)
Non-recurringadjustments Q1 2020 equal to a loss of -0,6 M€, net of estimated tax (mainly due to COVID-19, personnel costs / litigation and other mix)
Net Profit Q1 2020 is ~1,8 M€ versus a loss of -1,5 M€ in Q1 2019
Consolidated NET EQUITY and NFP
NET EQUITY VARIANCE (M€)
150,9
1,8
-3,0
149,7
Net Equity
Net Profit
Other equity
Net Equity
FY 2019
Q1 2020
movements
Q1 2020
NET FINANCIAL POSITION VARIANCE -ILLUSTRATIVE (M€)
-4,2
-17,8
-31,9
-19,4
5,8
102,5
134,4
66,9
Total Shareholders' Equity is 149,7 M€:
Net profit of the period contributes of circa 1,8 M€
Other equity effects for a comprehensive negative impact of - 3 M€ (including -0,7 M€ MTM impact of hedging instruments and -1,5 M€ of forex impact on net equity of non euro subsidiaries)
At the end of March 2020, the GroupNFP excluding the impact of IFRS 16, is equal to abt. 102,5 M€ , or 134,4 M€ with IFRS 16:
Positive cash flow generation, abt. 6 M€
Commercial net working capital absorbed ~19 M€
Seasonal NWC swing followed usual path, cash absorption during H1 and release at the end of H2 (see NWC evolution)
NFP
Cash
Comm.
Op.
Properties
NFP
IFRS 16
NFP
FY 2019
Flow
NWC
Capex
purchase
Q1 2020
Impact
Q1 2020
Excl. IFRS 16
Excl. IFRS 16
Operating Capex are 4,2 M€, including investments in core activities
17,8 M€ (included taxes) for the purchase of 4 instrumental properties in Italy (previously leased and used as warehouse/logistic platform).
COMMERCIAL NWC - SEASONAL EVOLUTION (M€)
+12
-22,6
+17,8
-19,7
+19,4
43,0
55,0
50,3
50,0
32,4
30,6
The impact of IFRS 16 on NFP, is equal to abt. 31,9 M€
at the end of 2019 it was 60 M€, the reduction is chiefly attributable to the instrumental properties deal: the estimated «right-of-use» and «debt» related to the leases of the acquired properties was abt. 27,5
M€. See detail in annex.
Dec. 2017 pro- Jun. 2018
Dec. 2018
Jun.2019
Dec.2019
Mar.2020
forma (**)
(**) 2017 Pro forma data take into account all the effects of the acquisition carried on during the year 2017. Limited to this purpose, the acquired companies have been assumed fully controlled from Jan. 1,2017.
OUTLOOK
Actual Q1 2020 and Guidance 2020 - Confirmed
ACTUAL
GUIDANCE
ACTUAL
Q1 2020
FY 2020
FY 2019
Net Sales
241 M€
1.030/1.050 M€
1.006
% chg. vs previus period
+7,9%
+2,4%/+4,4%
Adj. EBITDA excl. IFRS 16
7,3 M€
37,5/39,5 M€
28,9
% chg. vs previus period
+58,9%
+30%/+37%
Adj. EBITDA
9,5 M€
44,5/46,6 M€
38,7
% chg. vs previus period
+38,8%
+15%/+20%
NFP excl. IFRS 16
102,5 M€
70/ 75 M€
66,9 M€
NFP Reported
134,4 M€
100/105 M€
126,9 M€
Actual Q1 Results are in line with FY Guidance in terms of growth trend;
Q1 is usually asoft trimester, both Sales and Adjusted Ebitda show a seasonal swing over the different trimesters (not proportionally distributed ):
Q1 Sales are usually slightly lower than 25% of total yearly sales (historically not over 23%)
Q1 Adj. Ebitda of Import & Distribution, driven by business and product mix seasonality, is the lowest among the 4 quarters; Shipping Q1 is generally a top one but in the mix historically the Q1 for the Group accounts for less than 20% of total year.
Guidance to be subject to thorough review after H1 results
Market framework is still uncertain and troubled
An heavy dip of GDP is expected in Q2 while the rebound in Q3 and Q4 is extremely volatile/uncertain
Food consumption are basic spent but depleted economic conditions could lead to subdued consumption
APPENDIX
Mid-long term strategy
ORSERO
IMPORT & DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
The Group's strategy is to keep focusing on its core business, with particular regard to fresh fruit and vegetables, strengthening its
competitive position in southern Europe, while maintaining a solid financial and asset structure. In the coming years, the Import & Distribution BU revenue growth drivers will be:
organic growth, which in turn is based on some development guidelines:
limited but steady increase of consumptionof fresh Fruit and Vegetables,
consolidationof the European distribution market,
development of products with a greater level of "convenience"/ service such as fresh-cut fruit, portioned and prewashed fruit, exotic fruit and fresh smoothies.
growth by external lines:
acquisitions in the distribution sector;
investment in companies specialized inmarket segments or high potential product lines, e.g. berries.
reduction of the dependence on bananas, by increasing the weight of the other products.
Import, to maintain the current position in green banana and pineapples,
search for attractive partnerships with growers
monitoring of EUR/USD exchange rate;
Medium-long term: increase from ~1% to ~10% the share of distribution sales from all new andadded-valueproduct families
SHIPPING
Shipping, to preserve the value of the ship and trying to mitigate the exposure to the operational risks of this activity:
execution of the mandatory maintenance cycles (Dry-dock),
Reduction of fuel consumption,
BAF Clause (freight rate adjustment on fluctuation of fuel costs)
IMO - MARPOL 2020(*), is effective from 1 Jan. 2020:
the Group's refer vessels are burning bunker fuel compliant with new regulations (i.e. Sulphur content <0,5%)
Business Unit reshuffle implemented since 1/1/2020:
Ex Distribution:alsothe companies active in theimport of bananas and pineapples(especially Simba) join the BU and it will be renamed "Import and Distribution"
Ex Import & Shipping: as a consequence of the above described reallocation, the BU is renamed "Shipping", being now concentrated exclusively on ship owning, serving the Group and third parties (approx. 50% -50%)
Services: unchanged, except for the divestiture from a small company in the container maintenance business (VCS).
This reorganization reflects the increasing interconnection between the banana and pineapple import business and the distribution business: 85% of the revenues relating to this business are developed through the Group's distribution network; in addition.
The new business segmentation will bring a simplification in the understanding of the BU data, reducing the amount of intra-segment revenues originated in the past from Simba and, thus, the elimination among Group's different BU's.
SHIPPING
The sector is made up essentially of Cosiarma (ship owning company) and its subsidiary in Costa Rica.
It mainly deals with thereefer maritime transport of bananas and pineapples between Central-South America and South Europe (mainly carried out with owned ships), as well as some marginal activities such as the transport of dry containers and the management of a container park for third parties .
The shipping business is ancillary to the importation of bananas and pineapples. ~ 50% of transported volume, while the remaining space is sold to 3rd parties.
IMPORT & DISTRIBUTION
Under this BU are gathered the companies operating in the import and distribution of wide range of imported and local fresh produce through a distinctive geographical presence in Southern - EU.
The distribution network consists of more than 20 ripening centres, logistic platforms for cool storage and re-packingof fruit and veg, along with 5 fresh cut processing facilities and several sales outlets in wholesale markets.
The group is also directly present in theexport of avocados from Mexico by means of a small farm and of an important packing house.
The Import of banana and pineapple is the main integratedsupply-chainwithin the Group, providing 52- weeks a year the distributing companies thanks to a network of long-term relationships with main independent producers inCentral-SouthAmerica.
SERVICE
the Service segment is residual and comprises the parent company Orsero (strategic coordination and promotion/marketing of "F.lli Orsero" brand) and some companies engaged in providing ancillary services (ICT and Customs clearance).
Condensed Company structure
OLD BUSINESS SEGMENTS UP 31.12.2019
NEW BUSINESS SEGMENTS FROM 01.01. 2020
ORSERO SPA
ORSERO SPA
IMPORT &
SHIPPING
COSIARMA
(Italy)
ORSERO CR
(Costa Rica)
SIMBA
(Italy)
SIMBACOL
(Colombia)
Line by Line
Consolidation
Equity Method
DISTRIBUTION
SERVICES &
HOLDING
FRUTTITAL
H.NOS FERNÁNDEZ
HOLDING SERVICES
(Italy)
LÓPEZ (Spain)
(Orsero S.p.A.)
FRUTTITAL FIRENZE
SEVIMPOR1)
Fresco Forw.
(Italy)
(Spain)
Agency (Italy)
GALANDI
AZ FRANCE
ORSERO SERVIZI
(Italy)
(France)
(Italy)
FRUTTITAL CAGLIARI3)
FRUTTICA2)
FRUPORT
(Italy)
(France)
(Spain) (49%)
MONCADA
EUROFRUTAS
(Italy) (50%)
(Portugal)
BELLA FRUTTA
(Greece)
COMM. DE FRUTA
ACAPULCO (Mexico)
SHIPPING
IMPORT & DISTRIBUTION
SERVICES &
HOLDING
COSIARMA
FRUTTITAL
H.NOS FERNÁNDEZ
HOLDING SERVICES
(Italy)
(Italy)
LÓPEZ (Spain)
(Orsero S.p.A.)
ORSERO CR
FRUTTITAL FIRENZE
SEVIMPOR1)
Fresco Forw.
(Costa Rica)
(Italy)
(Spain)
Agency (Italy)
GALANDI
AZ FRANCE
ORSERO SERVIZI
(Italy)
(France)
(Italy)
FRUTTITAL CAGLIARI3)
FRUTTICA2)
FRUPORT
(Italy)
(France)
(Spain) (49%)
SIMBA
EUROFRUTAS
(Italy)
(Portugal)
SIMBACOL
BELLA FRUTTA
(Colombia)
(Greece)
MONCADA
COMM. DE FRUTA
(Italy) (50%)
ACAPULCO (Mexico)
Over the period 2020-2021, in a continuous efforts to streamline the organization chart, the following semplification will be implemented :
Sevimporto be merged into Hermanos Fernández López
Fruttital Firenze, Galandi and Fruttital Cagliari to be merged intoFruttital
Note: This slide is an illustrative and simplified company structure showing only the main operating subsidiaries/associates/joint ventures of Orsero Group. If not otherwise specified the companies are intended as wholly owned by the Group.
Acquisition of 100% in Jan. 2019. Line-by-Line consolidation from 1 Jan 2019.
Acquisition of 100% in Mar. 2019. Line-by-Line consolidation from 1 April 2019.
Acquisition of 75% in Jul. 2019 (25% already owned by the Group). Line-by-Line consolidation from 1 July 2019.
Import & Distribution BU : 2020 Purchase of 4 industrial propertiesin Italy
PROPERTIES
DESCRIPTION
The buildings have a total area of approx.34,200 square meters and are located in Milan, Verona, Rome and Molfetta (BA).
The buildings are already deployed as logistic platform by Fruttital, the main distributing company of Orsero Group, under a lease agreement (stipulated in 2015 and expiring in 2035) at an annual rent of approx. € 2.1 million.
Location
Total surface
Appraisal Purchasing
Discount
(sqm)
CBRE (K€)
Price (K€)
Verona
14.081
Milano
5.880
Roma
6.188
23.430
17.020
-27,4%
Molfetta (BA)
8.069
Total
34.218
TRANSACTION CONDITIONS
Acquisition of 4 properties wasfinalized in January 2020 though Fruttital;
Purchase price17 M€, plus charges and taxes, paid at the sign off.
This disbursement was financed, for an amount of € 15 million, through a ten-year mortgage loan and, for the remaining part, with the Group's own resources deriving from the recently made sale of a non-instrumental and non-income building.
The selling party, Nuova Beni Immobiliari S.r.l., is a related party of Orsero since its shareholders' are also shareholders of FIF Holding. Given the size of the transaction, it is qualified as a "transaction of greater importance with related party". In this respect, an information document pursuant to art. 5 of Consob Regulation no. 17221/2010 is available to the public on the corporate website (www.orserogroup.it).
ECONOMIC
AND FINANCIAL
IMPACT
The NFP including the effect of IFRS 16 will decrease by abt. 10 M€ due to the difference between the "right of use" value of the properties (equal to approx. 27.5 M€) and the consideration
(indicated above) for the purchase of the properties.
Adjusted Ebitda excl. IFRS16 will increase by 2,1 M€ but is neutral in respect to the Adjusted Ebitda including IFRS 16.
Net result will benefit by abt. 0,8 M€ from the positive difference between the incremental costs connected to the ownership of the Properties (property taxes, depreciation etc.) compared to the decrement of leases previously paid.
On the period 2020-2035 the overall benefit will be on average abt. 1 M€/year.
M€
Main effects:
IFRS 16
NO IFRS 16
Total
effect
Adjusted EBITDA
-2,1
+2,1
=
Net Financial Position
-27,5
+17,7
-9,8
Adjusted EBITDA excl. IFRS 16
+2,1
+2,1
Net Financial Position Excl. IFRS 16
+17,7
+17,7
Consolidated INCOME STATEMENT
Amounts in €/000
Q1 2020
%
IFRS 16
Q1 2020
%
Q1 2019
%
Reported
%
Reported
%
Excl. IFRS 16*
Effect
Reported
Reported
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
Net sales
240.946
100,0%
-
240.946
100,0%
223.218
100,0%
1.005.718
100,0%
952.756
100,0%
- cost of goods sold
(221.903)
-92,1%
151
(221.752)
-92,0%
(205.745)
-92,2%
(927.927)
-92,3%
(874.801)
-91,8%
Gross Profit
19.042
7,9%
151
19.194
8,0%
17.473
7,8%
77.792
7,7%
77.956
8,2%
- overheads
(16.670)
-6,9%
24
(16.647)
-6,9%
(16.359)
-7,3%
(67.693)
-6,7%
(67.016)
-7,0%
- other income and expenses
(165)
-0,1%
130
(35)
0,0%
(598)
-0,3%
(1.720)
-0,2%
412
0,0%
Operating Result (Ebit)
2.208
0,9%
305
2.512
1,0%
516
0,2%
8.378
0,8%
11.352
1,2%
- net financial items and exch. rate
(239)
-0,1%
(251)
(490)
-0,2%
(1.086)
-0,5%
(4.623)
-0,5%
(2.461)
-0,3%
- net result from equity investments
1
0,0%
1
0,0%
7
0,0%
959
0,1%
1.163
0,1%
- Share of net profit of associated/JV
17
0,0%
-
17
0,0%
(48)
0,0%
751
0,1%
1.187
0,1%
Profit before tax
1.986
0,8%
53
2.040
0,8%
(612)
-0,3%
5.465
0,5%
11.241
1,2%
- tax expenses
(268)
-0,1%
-
(268)
-0,1%
(906)
-0,4%
(3.201)
-0,3%
(3.239)
-0,3%
Net profit
1.718
0,7%
53
1.772
0,7%
(1.518)
-0,7%
2.264
0,2%
8.002
0,8%
INCOME STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS:
ADJUSTED EBITDA
7.328
3,0%
2.164
9.492
3,9%
6.839
3,1%
38.706
3,8%
32.857
3,4%
D&A
(3.979)
-1,7%
(1.860)
(5.839)
-2,4%
(5.332)
-2,4%
(23.707)
-2,4%
(13.673)
-1,4%
Provisions
(367)
-0,2%
-
(367)
-0,2%
(381)
-0,2%
(2.046)
-0,2%
(1.706)
-0,2%
LTI Plan
-
0,0%
-
-
0,0%
-
0,0%
-
0,0%
(2.142)
-0,2%
Non recurring Income
2
0,0%
-
2
0,0%
0
0,0%
820
0,1%
279
0,0%
Non recurring Expenses
(776)
-0,3%
-
(776)
-0,3%
(611)
-0,3%
(5.395)
-0,5%
(4.263)
-0,4%
Operating Result (Ebit)
2.208
0,9%
305
2.512
1,0%
516
0,2%
8.378
0,8%
11.352
1,2%
(*) Data excluding the effect of IFRS 16 adoption, consisting chiefly in the recognition of incremental Adjusted Ebitda of 2,22 M€ in Q1 2019 and 2,16 M€ in Q1 2020 and incremental NFP of 31,9 M€ in Q1 2020 and 60 M€ in FY 2019.
Consolidated STATEMENT of financial position
Amounts in €/000
Q1 2020
IFRS 16
Q1 2020
31/12/2019
No IFRS 16
Effect
Reported
Reported
- goodwill
46.828
-
46.828
46.828
- other intangible assets
5.251
-
5.251
5.145
- tangible assets
138.813
31.582
170.395
181.722
- financial assets
7.157
-
7.157
8.117
- other fixed assets
5.152
-
5.152
5.401
- deferred tax assets
9.744
-
9.744
9.122
Non-Current Assets
212.946
31.582
244.528
256.336
- inventories
43.411
-
43.411
36.634
- trade receivables
126.452
-
126.452
121.439
- current tax receivables
16.468
-
16.468
16.971
- other current asset
13.761
-
13.761
11.066
- cash and cash equivalent
39.049
-
39.049
56.562
Current Assets
239.142
-
239.142
242.672
Assets held for sale
-
-
-
-
TOTAL ASSETS
452.088
31.582
483.670
499.008
Amounts in €/000
Q1 2020
IFRS 16
Q1 2020
31/12/2019
No IFRS 16
Effect
Reported
Reported
- share capital
69.163
-
69.163
69.163
- reserves
78.679
(373)
78.306
79.036
- net result
1.487
53
1.541
2.022
Group Equity
149.330
(320)
149.010
150.221
Non-Controlling Interest
703
-
703
710
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
150.033
(320)
149.713
150.931
- non-current financial liabilities
93.243
25.408
118.651
131.583
- other non-current liabilities
317
-
317
349
- deferred tax liabilities
5.290
-
5.290
5.216
- provisions for risks and charges
4.495
-
4.495
4.345
- employees benefits liabilities
9.494
-
9.494
9.422
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
112.839
25.408
138.248
150.915
- current financial liabilities
48.280
6.494
54.774
51.897
- trade payables
119.885
-
119.885
127.523
- current tax and social security
5.634
-
5.634
6.400
liabilities
15.417
-
15.417
11.343
- other current liabilities
CURRENT LIABILITIES
189.215
6.494
195.709
197.162
Liabilities held for sale
-
-
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
452.088
31.582
483.670
499.008
DEFINITIONS & Symbols
Y.o.y. = year on year,
Abt. = about
Adjusted ebitda = Earning Before Interests Tax, Depreciation and Amortization excluding non-recurring items and figurative costs related to LT incentives
AGM = Annual General Meeting
Approx. = Approximatively
BAF = Bunker Adjustment Factor
BC = Business Combination
BoD = Board of Directors
Bps. = basis points
BU = Business Unit
D&A = Depreciations and Amortizations
EBIT = Earnings Before Interests Tax
EBITDA = Earnings Before Interests Tax Depreciations and Amortizations
Excl.= exuding
F&V = Fruit & Vegetables
FTE = Full Time Equivalent
FY = Full Year
H1 = first half (i.e. period 1/1/2019 - 30/6/2019)
H2= second half (i.e. period 1/7/2019-31/12/2019
HFL = Hermanos Fernández López S.A.
I/S = Inter Segment
LFL = Like for like
LTI = Long- Term Incentive
M&A = Merger and Acquisition
MLT = Medium Long Term
MTM = Mark to market
NFP = Net Financial Position, if positive is meant debt