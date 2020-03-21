Orsero S p A : pubblicazione modelli di delega

DEPOSITO MODULI DI DELEGA
Milano, 21 marzo 2020. Orsero S.p.A. rende noto che è stato messo a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale in Milano, via G. Fantoli n. 6/15, oltre che sito sul istituzionale www.orserogroup.it, sezione "Investors/Assemblea Azionisti", e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) i seguenti moduli di delega per la rappresentanza nell'Assemblea degli azionisti del 30 aprile 2020 :
Modulo di delega standard;
Modulo di delega - Rappresentante Designato dalla Società ai sensi dell'art. 135-undecies del Decreto Legislativo 24 febbraio 1998, n. 58 ("TUF").
ORSERO è la holding dell'omonimo gruppo italiano e internazionale tra i leader nell'Europa mediterranea per l'importazione e la dist ribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, operante principalmente nei settori di distribuzione e importazione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi nell'Europa mediterranea. Il Gruppo Orsero è nato oltre 50 anni fa per iniziativa della famiglia Orsero, attiva già a partire dagli anni '40 nel settore o rtofrutticolo, in partnership con altri imprenditori; nel corso dei decenni, il Gruppo Orsero ha ampliato le proprie attività sia dal punto di vista territoriale, sino alla attuale presenza geografica in Italia, Francia, Spagna, Portogallo, Grecia, Costa Rica e Colombia, sia dal punto di vista merceologico e settoriale, secondo un modello di c.d. integrazione verticale. Il business model del Gruppo Orsero prevede, infatti, accanto all'attività di distribuzione d i prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, un'attività nel settore dell'import di banane e ananas mediante l'utilizzo di navi di proprietà e un'attività di produzione di frutta. Nel corso del 2012, il Gruppo Orsero ha lanciato il marchio per banane e ananas "F.lli Orsero", che esprime il senso della tradizione e della passio ne di una grande azienda familiare italiana per prodotti ortofrutticoli di altissima gamma.
Azioni ordinarie quotate all'MTA-Segmento STAR: ISIN - IT0005138703; Ticker Bloomberg "ORS.IM"; Ticker Thomson Reuters "ORSO.MI"
Per ulteriori informazioni:
Orsero S.p.A.
www.orserogroup.it
Investor Relations:
Edoardo Dupanloup | T. +39.0182.560400 | investor.relations@orserogroup.it
Media Relations:
CDR Communication
Angelo Brunello | M. +39 329 211 7752 | angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it
Martina Zuccherini | martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it
Specialist
Banca IMI S.p.A.
Largo Mattioli 3
20121 - Milano
FILING OF PROXY FORMS
Milan, 21 March 2020. Orsero S.p.A. announces that it has been made available to the public at the company's registered office in Milan, via G.Fantoli 6/15, as well as on the institutional website www.orserogroup.it, section "Investors / Shareholders' Meeting", and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) the following proxy forms for representation in the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2020:
Standard Proxy Form;
Proxy Form - Appointed Representative of the Company pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("TUF").
ORSERO is the holding company of the Italian and international group with the same name, a leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Orsero Group was created more than 50 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, which had been operating since the 1940s in the fruit and vegetable sector, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its business both in terms of area covered, which today includes Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Costa Rica and Colombia, and in terms of product categories and sectors, according to a model known as vertical integration. Along with the distribution of fresh produce, the Orsero Group's business model also includes the import of bananas and pineapples using its own ships owned, as well as the production of fruit. In 2012, the Orsero Group launched the brand "F.lli Orsero" for bananas and pineapples. The name intends to convey a sense of tradition and the passion of a large Italian family-run company for high-end produce.
ORSERO ordinary shares listed on MTA,Star segment: ISIN - IT0005138703; Bloomberg Ticker "ORS.IM"; Thomson Reuters Ticker "ORSO.MI";
For additional information:
Orsero S.p.A.
www.orserogroup.it
Investor Relations:
Edoardo Dupanloup | T. +39.0182.560400 | investor.relations@orserogroup.it
Media Relations:
CDR Communication
Angelo Brunello | M. +39 329 211 7752 | angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it
Martina Zuccherini | martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it
Specialist
Banca IMI S.p.A.
Largo Mattioli 3
20121 - Milano
