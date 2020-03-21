Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Orsero S.p.A.    ORS   IT0005138703

ORSERO S.P.A.

(ORS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 03/20 12:35:24 pm
5.18 EUR   +5.50%
12:46pORSERO S P A : pubblicazione modelli di delega
PU
03/20ORSERO S P A : Documentazione assemblea
PU
02/12ORSERO S P A : PR Guidance 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orsero S p A : pubblicazione modelli di delega

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

DEPOSITO MODULI DI DELEGA

Milano, 21 marzo 2020. Orsero S.p.A. rende noto che è stato messo a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale in Milano, via G. Fantoli n. 6/15, oltre che sito sul istituzionale www.orserogroup.it, sezione "Investors/Assemblea Azionisti", e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) i seguenti moduli di delega per la rappresentanza nell'Assemblea degli azionisti del 30 aprile 2020 :

  • Modulo di delega standard;
  • Modulo di delega - Rappresentante Designato dalla Società ai sensi dell'art. 135-undecies del Decreto Legislativo 24 febbraio 1998, n. 58 ("TUF").

***

ORSERO è la holding dell'omonimo gruppo italiano e internazionale tra i leader nell'Europa mediterranea per l'importazione e la dist ribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, operante principalmente nei settori di distribuzione e importazione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi nell'Europa mediterranea. Il Gruppo Orsero è nato oltre 50 anni fa per iniziativa della famiglia Orsero, attiva già a partire dagli anni '40 nel settore o rtofrutticolo, in partnership con altri imprenditori; nel corso dei decenni, il Gruppo Orsero ha ampliato le proprie attività sia dal punto di vista territoriale, sino alla attuale presenza geografica in Italia, Francia, Spagna, Portogallo, Grecia, Costa Rica e Colombia, sia dal punto di vista merceologico e settoriale, secondo un modello di c.d. integrazione verticale. Il business model del Gruppo Orsero prevede, infatti, accanto all'attività di distribuzione d i prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, un'attività nel settore dell'import di banane e ananas mediante l'utilizzo di navi di proprietà e un'attività di produzione di frutta. Nel corso del 2012, il Gruppo Orsero ha lanciato il marchio per banane e ananas "F.lli Orsero", che esprime il senso della tradizione e della passio ne di una grande azienda familiare italiana per prodotti ortofrutticoli di altissima gamma.

Azioni ordinarie quotate all'MTA-Segmento STAR: ISIN - IT0005138703; Ticker Bloomberg "ORS.IM"; Ticker Thomson Reuters "ORSO.MI"

Per ulteriori informazioni:

Orsero S.p.A.

www.orserogroup.it

Investor Relations:

Edoardo Dupanloup | T. +39.0182.560400 | investor.relations@orserogroup.it

Media Relations:

CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello | M. +39 329 211 7752 | angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Martina Zuccherini | martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it

Specialist

Banca IMI S.p.A.

Largo Mattioli 3

20121 - Milano

FILING OF PROXY FORMS

Milan, 21 March 2020. Orsero S.p.A. announces that it has been made available to the public at the company's registered office in Milan, via G.Fantoli 6/15, as well as on the institutional website www.orserogroup.it, section "Investors / Shareholders' Meeting", and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) the following proxy forms for representation in the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2020:

  • Standard Proxy Form;
  • Proxy Form - Appointed Representative of the Company pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("TUF").

***

ORSERO is the holding company of the Italian and international group with the same name, a leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Orsero Group was created more than 50 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, which had been operating since the 1940s in the fruit and vegetable sector, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its business both in terms of area covered, which today includes Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Costa Rica and Colombia, and in terms of product categories and sectors, according to a model known as vertical integration. Along with the distribution of fresh produce, the Orsero Group's business model also includes the import of bananas and pineapples using its own ships owned, as well as the production of fruit. In 2012, the Orsero Group launched the brand "F.lli Orsero" for bananas and pineapples. The name intends to convey a sense of tradition and the passion of a large Italian family-run company for high-end produce.

ORSERO ordinary shares listed on MTA,Star segment: ISIN - IT0005138703; Bloomberg Ticker "ORS.IM"; Thomson Reuters Ticker "ORSO.MI";

For additional information:

Orsero S.p.A.

www.orserogroup.it

Investor Relations:

Edoardo Dupanloup | T. +39.0182.560400 | investor.relations@orserogroup.it

Media Relations:

CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello | M. +39 329 211 7752 | angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Martina Zuccherini | martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it

Specialist

Banca IMI S.p.A.

Largo Mattioli 3

20121 - Milano

2

Disclaimer

Orsero S.p.A. published this content on 21 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 16:45:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORSERO S.P.A.
12:46pORSERO S P A : pubblicazione modelli di delega
PU
03/20ORSERO S P A : Documentazione assemblea
PU
02/12ORSERO S P A : PR Guidance 2020
PU
01/17ORSERO S P A : SpA - Publication of the information document on related party tr..
PU
01/13ORSERO S P A : PR Approved the Acquisition of 4 Industrial Properties
PU
2019ORSERO S P A : PR First Day of Trading on the MTA-STAR
PU
2019ORSERO S P A : Comunicato stampa post assemblea 25 ottobre 2019
PU
2019ORSERO S P A : Informativa periodica programma di buy-back
PU
2019ORSERO S P A : Informativa periodica programma di buy back
PU
2019ORSERO : S.p.A. – Il CdA delibera sulla governance
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 999 M
EBIT 2019 13,7 M
Net income 2019 7,00 M
Debt 2019 132 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 7,98x
P/E ratio 2020 7,82x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 87,7 M
Chart ORSERO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Orsero S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSERO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,95  €
Last Close Price 5,18  €
Spread / Highest target 83,4%
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raffaella Orsero Deputy Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Paolo Prudenziati Chairman, MD & Chief Commercial Officer
Tommaso Cotto Chief Operating Officer
Matteo Colombini Chief Financial Officer, Director & MD
Armando de Sanna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSERO S.P.A.-23.04%94
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-30.94%1 405
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-41.31%937
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-9.46%859
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS-13.13%773
DONGWON INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-9.93%383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group