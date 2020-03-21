Orsero S p A : pubblicazione modelli di delega

FILING OF PROXY FORMS

Milan, 21 March 2020. Orsero S.p.A. announces that it has been made available to the public at the company's registered office in Milan, via G.Fantoli 6/15, as well as on the institutional website www.orserogroup.it, section "Investors / Shareholders' Meeting", and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) the following proxy forms for representation in the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2020:

Standard Proxy Form;

Proxy Form - Appointed Representative of the Company pursuant to Article 135- undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("TUF").

***

ORSERO is the holding company of the Italian and international group with the same name, a leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Orsero Group was created more than 50 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, which had been operating since the 1940s in the fruit and vegetable sector, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its business both in terms of area covered, which today includes Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Costa Rica and Colombia, and in terms of product categories and sectors, according to a model known as vertical integration. Along with the distribution of fresh produce, the Orsero Group's business model also includes the import of bananas and pineapples using its own ships owned, as well as the production of fruit. In 2012, the Orsero Group launched the brand "F.lli Orsero" for bananas and pineapples. The name intends to convey a sense of tradition and the passion of a large Italian family-run company for high-end produce.

ORSERO ordinary shares listed on MTA,Star segment: ISIN - IT0005138703; Bloomberg Ticker "ORS.IM"; Thomson Reuters Ticker "ORSO.MI";

For additional information:

Orsero S.p.A.

www.orserogroup.it

Investor Relations:

Edoardo Dupanloup | T. +39.0182.560400 | investor.relations@orserogroup.it

Media Relations:

CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello | M. +39 329 211 7752 | angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Martina Zuccherini | martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it

Specialist

Banca IMI S.p.A.

Largo Mattioli 3

20121 - Milano

