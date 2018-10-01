ORSERO : S.p.A. - Informativa periodica programma di buy back

COMUNICATO STAMPA INFORMATIVA ACQUISTO AZIONI PROPRIE

Milano, 1° ottobre 2018 - Orsero S.p.A. comunica di aver acquistato nel giorno 28 settembre 2018 complessive n. 1.000 azioni proprie al prezzo medio ponderato di Euro 7,50 per azione, per un controvalore pari ad Euro 7.500,00, nell'ambito programma di acquisto di azioni proprie approvato dal Consiglio di Amministrazione del 28 giugno 2018 a valere sull'autorizzazione assembleare del 20 aprile 2018.

Di seguito si riportano i dettagli delle operazioni di acquisto su base giornaliera:

Data N. azioni acquistate Prezzo medio ponderato (Euro) Controvalore (Euro) 28/09/2018 1.000 7,500 7.500,00

A seguito delle suddette operazioni, considerando le azioni già precedentemente in portafoglio, ad oggi Orsero S.p.A. possiede direttamente n. 742.387 azioni proprie, pari al 4,198% del capitale sociale.

** *** **

ORSERO è la holding dell'omonimo gruppo italiano e internazionale tra i leader nell'Europa mediterranea per l'importazione e la distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, operante principalmente nei settori di distribuzione e importazione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi nell'Europa mediterranea. Il Gruppo Orsero è nato oltre 70 anni fa per iniziativa della famiglia Orsero, attiva già a partire dagli anni '40 nel settore ortofrutticolo, in partnership con altri imprenditori; nel corso dei decenni, il Gruppo Orsero ha ampliato le proprie attività sia dal punto di vista territoriale, sino alla attuale presenza geografica in Italia, Francia, Spagna, Portogallo, Grecia, Costa Rica e Colombia, sia dal punto di vista merceologico e settoriale, secondo un modello di c.d. integrazione verticale. Il business model del Gruppo Orsero prevede, infatti, accanto all'attività di distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, un'attività nel settore dell'import di banane e ananas mediante l'utilizzo di navi di proprietà.

Nel corso del 2012, il Gruppo Orsero ha lanciato il marchio per banane e ananas "F.lli Orsero", che esprime il senso della tradizione e della passione di una grande azienda familiare italiana per prodotti ortofrutticoli di altissima gamma.

Le azioni ordinarie di ORSERO dal 13 febbraio 2017 sono negoziate su AIM Italia/Mercato Alternativo del Capitale organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana. Azioni ordinarie : ISIN - IT0005138703 ; Ticker Bloomberg "ORS.IM"; Ticker Thomson Reuters "ORSO.MI".

Per ulteriori informazioni:

Orsero S.p.A. Investor Relations Via G. Fantoli, 6/15 Edoardo Dupanloup 20138 - Milano investor.relations@orserogroup.it www.orserogroup.it tel. +39.0182.560400 Nomad Specialist BANCA AKROS S.p.A. CFO SIM S.p.A. Matteo Sacco Via dell'Annunciata n. 23/4 matteo.sacco@bancaakros.it 20121 - Milano Contatti per la stampa: CDR Communication Angelo Brunello, M. +39 329 211 7752 angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it Martina Zuccherini Martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it

COURTESY TRANSLATION FOR THE CONVENIENCE OF INTERNATIONAL READERS

PRESS RELEASE

REPORT ON SHARES BUY-BACK

Milan, October 1, 2018 - Orsero S.p.A. communicates that it has purchased on 28 September a total of n. 1,000 treasury shares at a compounded average share price of Euro 7.50 per share, for a total consideration equal to Euro 7,500.00, pursuant to the buy-back program of own shares approved by the Company's Board of Directors on 28 June 2018 based on the authorization of the Shareholders' Meeting on 20 April 2018.

Here below the details of purchase transactions on a daily basis:

Data Number of ordinary shares purchased Compounded average price (Euro) Amount (Euro) 28/09/2018 1,000 7.500 7,500.00

Further to the aforesaid transactions, considering the shares already held, as of today Orsero S.p.A. owns directly n. 742,387 own shares, equal to 4.198% of the share capital.

** *** **

ORSERO is the holding company of the Italian and international group with the same name, a leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. The group operates primarily in the areas of the distribution and import of fresh fruit and vegetables in Mediterranean Europe. The Orsero Group was created more than 70 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, which had been operating since the 1940s in the fruit and vegetable sector, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its business both in terms of covered areas, which today includes Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Costa Rica and Colombia, and in terms of product categories and sectors, according to a model known as vertical integration. Along with the distribution of fresh produce, the Orsero Group's business model also includes the import of bananas and pineapples using its owned ships.

In 2012, the Orsero Group launched the brand "F.lli Orsero" for bananas and pineapples. The name intends to convey a sense of tradition and the passion of a large Italian family-run company for high-end produce.

Since 13 February 2017, ORSERO ordinary shares have been traded on AIM Italia/Alternative Investment Market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana.

Ordinary shares: ISIN - IT0005138703; Bloomberg Ticker "ORS.IM"; Thomson Reuters Ticker "ORSO.MI".

Further Information:

Orsero S.p.A. Investor Relations Via G. Fantoli, 6/15 Edoardo Dupanloup 20138 - Milano investor.relations@orserogroup.it www.orserogroup.it tel. +39.0182.560400 Nomad Specialist BANCA AKROS S.p.A. CFO SIM S.p.A. Matteo Sacco Via dell'Annunciata n. 23/4 matteo.sacco@bancaakros.it 20121 - Milano Press contact CDR Communication Angelo Brunello, M. +39 329 211 7752 angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it Martina Zuccherini Martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it

2