ORSERO SPA (ORS)
ORSERO : S.p.A. - errata corrige trascrizione in inglese del CS del 26 settembre 2018

09/27/2018 | 09:02am CEST

ERRATA CORRIGE TABELLA A PAGINA 14

RELATIVO ALLA TRASCRIZIONE DELLA TRADUZIONE IN INGLESE DEL CS DEL 26 SETTEMBRE 2018

Milano, 27 settembre 2018 - Si segnala che la tabella a pagina 14, relativa alla traduzione in inglese del comunicato stampa del 26 settembre u.s., presenta un errore di trascrizione nei dati dell'Adjusted EBITDA 2018 dei settori Import& Shipping, Service e eliminazioni.

Di seguito la tabella corretta.

SEGMENT REPORTING

Thousands of euro

DistributionImport & ShippingServiceeliminationsTotal

Net sales 30.06.2018 [A]

427.002

111.292

6.334

  • (74.905) 469.723

    Net sales pro-forma 30.06.2017 [B] Net sales 30.06.2017

    427.507 293.652 (505)

    120.457 120.457 (9.165)

    6.613 6.613

  • (81.138) 473.439

  • (65.641) 355.081

Change Net sales [A]-[B]

(279)

6.233 (3.716)Adjusted EBITDA 30.06.2018 [A]

15.583

3.314

(2.090) - 16.806

Adjusted EBITDA pro-forma 30.06.2017 [B] Adjusted EBITDA 30.06.2017

Change Adj. Ebitda [A]-[B]

12.975 8.000 2.608

4.878 4.878 (1.564)

(2.259) - 15.594

(2.274) - 10.604

169 - 1.212

Per ulteriori informazioni: Orsero S.p.A.

Via G. Fantoli, 6/15 20138 - Milano www.orserogroup.itInvestor Relations Edoardo Dupanloupinvestor.relations@orserogroup.ittel. +39.0182.560400

COURTESY TRANSLATION FOR THE CONVENIENCE OF INTERNATIONAL READERS

ERRATA CORRIGE TABLE ON PAGE 14 RELATED TO THE TRANSCRIPT OF THE ENGLISH TRANSLATION

OF THE PR OF 26 SEPTEMBER 2018

Milan, September 27, 2018 - It should be noted that the table on page 14, concerning the English translation of the press release dated September 26th 2018, presents an error of transcription in the data of the Adjusted EBITDA 2018 of the Import & Shipping, Service and elimination sectors.

Below is the correct table.

SEGMENT REPORTING

Thousands of euro

DistributionImport & ShippingServiceeliminationsTotal

Net sales 30.06.2018 [A]

427.002

111.292

6.334

  • (74.905) 469.723

    Net sales pro-forma 30.06.2017 [B] Net sales 30.06.2017

    Change Net sales [A]-[B]

    427.507 293.652 (505)

    120.457 120.457 (9.165)

    6.613 6.613

  • (81.138) 473.439

  • (65.641) 355.081

(279)

6.233 (3.716)Adjusted EBITDA 30.06.2018 [A]

15.583

3.314

(2.090) - 16.806

Adjusted EBITDA pro-forma 30.06.2017 [B] Adjusted EBITDA 30.06.2017

Change Adj. Ebitda [A]-[B]

12.975 8.000 2.608

4.878 4.878 (1.564)

(2.259) - 15.594

(2.274) - 10.604

169 - 1.212

Further Information: Orsero S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via G. Fantoli, 6/15 20138 - Milano www.orserogroup.it

Edoardo Dupanloupinvestor.relations@orserogroup.ittel. +39.0182.560400

Disclaimer

Orsero S.p.A. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 07:01:05 UTC
