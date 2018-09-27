ORSERO : S.p.A. - errata corrige trascrizione in inglese del CS del 26 settembre 2018

ERRATA CORRIGE TABELLA A PAGINA 14
RELATIVO ALLA TRASCRIZIONE DELLA TRADUZIONE IN INGLESE DEL CS DEL 26 SETTEMBRE 2018
Milano, 27 settembre 2018 - Si segnala che la tabella a pagina 14, relativa alla traduzione in inglese del comunicato stampa del 26 settembre u.s., presenta un errore di trascrizione nei dati dell'Adjusted EBITDA 2018 dei settori Import& Shipping, Service e eliminazioni.
Di seguito la tabella corretta.
SEGMENT REPORTING
Thousands of euro
DistributionImport & ShippingServiceeliminationsTotal
Net sales 30.06.2018 [A]
427.002
111.292
6.334
Change Net sales [A]-[B]
(279)
6.233 (3.716)Adjusted EBITDA 30.06.2018 [A]
15.583
3.314
(2.090) - 16.806
Adjusted EBITDA pro-forma 30.06.2017 [B] Adjusted EBITDA 30.06.2017
Change Adj. Ebitda [A]-[B]
12.975 8.000 2.608
4.878 4.878 (1.564)
(2.259) - 15.594
(2.274) - 10.604
169 - 1.212
Per ulteriori informazioni: Orsero S.p.A.
Via G. Fantoli, 6/15 20138 - Milano www.orserogroup.itInvestor Relations Edoardo Dupanloupinvestor.relations@orserogroup.ittel. +39.0182.560400
COURTESY TRANSLATION FOR THE CONVENIENCE OF INTERNATIONAL READERS
ERRATA CORRIGE TABLE ON PAGE 14 RELATED TO THE TRANSCRIPT OF THE ENGLISH TRANSLATION
OF THE PR OF 26 SEPTEMBER 2018
Milan, September 27, 2018 - It should be noted that the table on page 14, concerning the English translation of the press release dated September 26th 2018, presents an error of transcription in the data of the Adjusted EBITDA 2018 of the Import & Shipping, Service and elimination sectors.
Below is the correct table.
SEGMENT REPORTING
Thousands of euro
DistributionImport & ShippingServiceeliminationsTotal
Net sales 30.06.2018 [A]
427.002
111.292
6.334
(279)
6.233 (3.716)Adjusted EBITDA 30.06.2018 [A]
15.583
3.314
(2.090) - 16.806
Adjusted EBITDA pro-forma 30.06.2017 [B] Adjusted EBITDA 30.06.2017
Change Adj. Ebitda [A]-[B]
12.975 8.000 2.608
4.878 4.878 (1.564)
(2.259) - 15.594
(2.274) - 10.604
169 - 1.212
Further Information: Orsero S.p.A.
Investor Relations
Via G. Fantoli, 6/15 20138 - Milano www.orserogroup.it
Edoardo Dupanloupinvestor.relations@orserogroup.ittel. +39.0182.560400
2