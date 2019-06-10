Orsero : S.p.A. - Acquisizione 75% di Fruttital Cagliari- Acquired 75% of Fruttital Cagliari

IL GRUPPO ORSERO ACQUISISCE IL RIMANENTE 75% DEL CAPITALE
DELLA SOCIETÀ FRUTTITAL CAGLIARI,
ATTIVA NELLA DISTRIBUZIONE DI PRODOTTI ORTOFRUTTICOLI IN SARDEGNA
Milano, 10 giugno 2019 - Orsero S.p.A. (ORS:MI), società ammessa alle negoziazioni su AIM Italia e holding dell'omonimo gruppo tra i leader nell'Europa mediterranea per l'importazione e la distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi ("Orsero"), comunica che, in data odierna, è efficace l'accordo relativo all'acquisto da parte della controllata Fruttital S.r.l. del 75% del capitale della società Fruttital Cagliari, specializzata nella distribuzione all'ingrosso di ortofrutta nel territorio sardo e di cui il Gruppo Orsero detiene già il restante 25% del capitale sociale.
La dott.ssa Raffaella Orsero, CEO del Gruppo, ha commentato: "Con questa acquisizione, che segue altre due concluse negli ultimi mesi in Spagna e Francia, confermiamo la volontà del gruppo Orsero di crescere e consolidarsi sempre di più nelle attività distributive di frutta e verdura fresche. Futtital Cagliari sarà il nostro Hub di distribuzione in Sardegna, consentendoci di aumentare la nostra penetrazione del mercato locale e migliorare ulteriormente il posizionamento e l'offerta di prodotti nell'area."
DESCRIZIONE DELLA TRANSAZIONE
L'accordo (l'"Accordo") sottoscritto dalla controllata Fruttital S.r.l. con la famiglia Planu e la società Pi.Da. S.p.A., disciplinante i termini e condizioni per l'acquisizione del 75% del capitale sociale di Fruttital Cagliari S.r.l., avrà esecuzione con la sottoscrizione di un contratto di compravendita entro 20 giorni lavorativi dalla data odierna.
Il corrispettivo è stato pattuito in 5,1 milioni di euro, pari a un multiplo di ca. 6X dell'EBITDA medio 2017-2018 della società acquisita, di cui 4,05 milioni di euro da corrispondere alla data di esecuzione e il rimanente importo di 1,05 milioni di euro entro un anno da tale data.
A fine 2018, Fruttital Cagliari aveva un debito netto a pari a circa 2 milioni di euro. La società è altresì proprietaria di un immobile commerciale, non strumentale, del valore contabile di 2,1 milioni di euro per il quale è in corso una trattativa di vendita che si dovrebbe finalizzare entro la data di esecuzione dell'Accordo e in relazione al quale l'Accordo prevede eventuali aggiustamenti del prezzo di acquisto di Fruttital Cagliari.
L'operazione sarà finanziata tramite l'uso di risorse finanziarie proprie del Gruppo Orsero.
DESCRIZIONE DELLE SOCIETÀ TARGET
Fruttital Cagliari è specializzata nella distribuzione all'ingrosso di ortofrutta fresca e da un punto di vista di flussi di approvvigionamento è già integrata con il Gruppo in particolare per quanto riguarda le banane e gli ananas.
Fruttital Cagliari ha sede in Sardegna a Sestu (CA) e a Monastir (CA), dove sono collocati rispettivamente un punto vendita di proprietà all'interno del mercato generale all'ingrosso e un sito operativo di proprietà composto da 3.200 m2 di aree per lo stoccaggio e la conservazione a temperatura controllata di frutta e verdura, da alcune camere di maturazione per le banane e da una zona ufficio.
La società nel biennio 2017-2018 ha conseguito ricavi medi pari a oltre 16 milioni di euro con un Adjusted Ebitda medio pari a circa 1,2 milioni di euro.
Il Gruppo Orsero ha di recente aperto il quarto centro di lavorazione di frutta tagliata a Cagliari, tale attività ha una forte complementarietà con la società acquisita data la possibilità di sviluppare delle importanti sinergie commerciali.
** *** **
ORSERO è leader nell'Europa mediterranea per l'importazione e la distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi. Il Gruppo Orsero è nato oltre 50 anni fa per iniziativa della famiglia Orsero, attiva già a partire dagli anni '40 nel settore ortofrutticolo, in partnership con altri imprenditori; nel corso dei decenni, il Gruppo Orsero ha ampliato le proprie attività sia dal punto di vista territoriale, sino alla attuale presenza geografica in Italia, Francia, Spagna, Portogallo, Grecia, Costa Rica e Colombia, sia dal punto di vista merceologico e settoriale, secondo un modello di c.d. integrazione verticale. Il business model del Gruppo Orsero prevede, infatti, accanto all'attività di distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, un'attività nel settore dell'import di banane e ananas mediante l'utilizzo di navi di proprietà. Nel corso del 2012, il Gruppo Orsero ha lanciato il marchio "F.lli Orsero" per banane e ananas, successivamente esteso ad altri prodotti, che esprime il senso della tradizione e della passione di una grande azienda familiare italiana per prodotti ortofrutticoli di altissima gamma.
Le azioni ordinarie di ORSERO dal 13 febbraio 2017 sono negoziate su AIM Italia/Mercato Alternativo del Capitale organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana. Azioni ordinarie : ISIN - IT0005138703 ; Ticker Bloomberg "ORS.IM"; Ticker Thomson Reuters "ORSO.MI";
|
Per ulteriori informazioni:
|
|
Orsero S.p.A.
|
Investor Relations:
|
Via G. Fantoli, 6/15
|
Edoardo Dupanloup
|
20138 - Milano
|
investor.relations@orserogroup.it
|
www.orserogroup.it
|
tel. +39.0182.560400
|
NOMAD:
|
Specialist:
|
BANCA AKROS S.p.A.
|
CFO SIM S.p.A.
|
Matteo Sacco
|
Via dell'Annunciata n. 23/4
|
matteo.sacco@bancaakros.it
|
20121 - Milano
|
Media:
|
|
CDR Communication
|
|
Angelo Brunello, M. +39 329 211 7752
|
|
angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it
|
|
Martina Zuccherini
|
|
Martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it
|
In allegato la traduzione di cortesia in lingua inglese
2
COURTESY TRANSLATION FOR THE CONVENIENCE OF INTERNATIONAL READERS
THE ORSERO GROUP ACQUIRES THE REMAINING 75% OF THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY FRUTTITAL CAGLIARI, WHICH IS ACTIVE IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF FRUIT AND VEGETABLE PRODUCTS IN SARDINIA
Milan, 10 June 2019 - Orsero S.p.A. (ORS:MI), company admitted for trading on AIM Italia and holding company of the group by the same name, amongst the leaders in Mediterranean Europe in the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable produce, reports that today, the agreement relating to the purchase by the subsidiary Fruttital S.r.l. of 75% of the share capital of the company Fruttital Cagliari, specialized in the wholesale distribution of fruit and vegetables in the Sardinian territory and of which Orsero Group already holds the remaining 25% of the share capital.
Raffaella Orsero, the Group's CEO, commented: "With this acquisition, which follows two more achieved in the last few months in Spain and France, we confirm the desire of the Orsero Group to grow and consolidate more and more in the distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. Futtital Cagliari will be our distribution hub in Sardinia, allowing us to increase our penetration of the local market and further improve the positioning and offer of products in the area."
DESCRIPTION OF THE TRANSACTION
The agreement (the "Agreement") signed by the subsidiary Fruttital S.r.l. with the Planu family and the Pi.Da. S.p.A., regulating the terms and conditions for the acquisition of 75% of the share capital of Fruttital Cagliari S.r.l., will be executed with the signing of a purchase contract within 20 working days from today's date.
The price agreed was 5.1 million euro, equal to a multiple of approx. 6X of the average 2017-2018 EBITDA of the acquired company, of which 4.05 million euro to be paid on the execution date and the remaining amount of 1.05 million euro within one year from that date.
At the end of 2018, Fruttital Cagliari had a net debt of around 2 million euro. The company is also the owner of a commercial property, not instrumental, with a book value of 2.1 million euro for which it is in progress a sales negotiation which should be finalized by the date of execution of the Agreement and in relation to which the Agreement provides for possible adjustments to the purchase price of Fruttital Cagliari.
The transaction will be financed through the use of financial resources pertaining to the Orsero Group.
DESCRIPTION OF THE TARGET COMPANY
Fruttital Cagliari is specialized in the wholesale distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables and from a supply- chain point of view it is already integrated with the Group, in particular as regards bananas and pineapples.
Fruttital Cagliari is based in Sardinia in Sestu (CA) and in Monastir (CA), where a owned point of sales is located in the general wholesale market and an operating site consisting of 3,200 m2 of areas for storage and conservation at a controlled temperature of fruit and vegetables, of some banana ripening rooms and of an office area.
3
In the two-year period 2017-2018 the company achieved average revenues of over 16 million euros with an average Adjusted Ebitda of approximately 1.2 million euros.
The Orsero Group has recently opened the fourth centre of processing of cut fruit in Cagliari, this activity has a strong complementarity with the company acquired given the possibility of developing important commercial synergies.
** *** **
ORSERO is the holding company of the Italian and international group with the same name, a leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Orsero Group was created more than 50 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, which had been operating since the 1940s in the fruit and vegetable sector, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its business both in terms of area covered, which today includes Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Costa Rica and Colombia, and in terms of product categories and sectors, according to a model known as vertical integration. Along with the distribution of fresh produce, the Orsero Group's business model also includes the import of bananas and pineapples using its own ships owned. In 2012, the Orsero Group launched the brand "F.lli Orsero" for bananas and pineapples, then extended to other products, which intends to convey a sense of tradition and the passion of a large Italian family- run company for high-end produce.
Since 13 February 2017, ORSERO ordinary shares have been traded on AIM Italia/Alternative Investment Market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana. Ordinary shares: ISIN - IT0005138703 ; Bloomberg Ticker "ORS.IM"; Thomson Reuters Ticker "ORSO.MI";
|
For additional information:
|
|
Orsero S.p.A.
|
Investor Relations:
|
Via G. Fantoli, 6/15
|
Edoardo Dupanloup
|
20138 - Milano
|
investor.relations@orserogroup.it
|
www.orserogroup.it
|
tel. +39.0182.560400
|
NOMAD:
|
Specialist:
|
BANCA AKROS S.p.A.
|
CFO SIM S.p.A.
|
Matteo Sacco
|
Via dell'Annunciata n. 23/4
|
matteo.sacco@bancaakros.it
|
20121 - Milano
|
Media:
|
|
CDR Communication
|
|
Angelo Brunello, M. +39 329 211 7752
|
|
angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it
|
|
Martina Zuccherini
|
|
Martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it
|
4
Disclaimer
Orsero S.p.A. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 10:32:03 UTC