Orsero : S.p.A.- Domande di ammissione a quotazione/Applications for admission to listing

ORSERO S.P.A.: SUBMITTED THE APPLICATIONS FOR ADMISSION TO LISTING ON MTA/STAR

Milan, 19 September 2019 - Orsero S.p.A. (the "Company") submitted to Borsa Italiana S.p.A. the application for the admission to listing of its ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario ("MTA") organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Borsa Italiana") and, where the relevant conditions are met, on the STAR segment. The submission of the application for admission to Borsa Italiana precedes the filing with Consob, which also took place today, of the request for authorization to publish the prospectus relating to the admission to trading on the MTA of the Company's ordinary shares.

According to the management, the transition from AIM Italia to the MTA will allow the Company to benefit from greater liquidity of the stock and consequently greater interest from the market and from Italian and international institutional investors, as well as greater visibility on the reference markets with consequent further advantages in terms of competitive positioning.

It should be reminded that the listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the MTA is subject to the necessary authorizations from the competent Authorities and to the completion of the formal and substantive obligations required by them.

Banca Akros S.p.A. acts as a sponsor for the purposes of admission to trading on the MTA of the Company's ordinary shares. Banca IMI S.p.A. acts as a specialist. Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Studio Legale Associato and Studio Munari Giudici Maniglio Panfili e Associati are the legal advisors of the Company. Pavia e Ansaldo Studio Legale is the legal advisor of the sponsor.

It should be noted that the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to articles 70, paragraph 8 and 71, paragraph 1-bis, of Consob Regulation n. 11971/99 (the "Issuers Regulations") resolved to adhere to the opt-out system provided by the aforementioned articles, making use of the option to waive the requirements to publish information documents set forth in Annex 3B of the Issuers Regulations in connection with significant transactions involving merger, demerger, capital increases through contribution of assets in kind, acquisitions and sales.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.orserogroup.it in the Investors section.

ORSERO is the holding company of the Italian and international group with the same name, a leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Orsero Group was created more than 50 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, which had been operating since the 1940s in the fruit and vegetable sector, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its business both in terms of area covered, which today includes Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Costa Rica and Colombia, and in terms of product categories and sectors, according to a model known as vertical integration. Along with the distribution of fresh produce, the Orsero Group's business model also includes the import of bananas and pineapples using its own ships owned, as well as the production of fruit. In 2012, the Orsero Group launched the brand "F.lli Orsero" for bananas and pineapples. The name intends to convey a sense of tradition and the passion of a large Italian family-run company for high-end produce.

Since 13 February 2017, ORSERO ordinary shares have been traded on AIM Italia/Alternative Investment Market, organized and operated by Borsa Italiana.

