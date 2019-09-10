Orsero : S.p.A. - Half-year Financial Report 30.06.2019

30.06.2019 Thousands of Euro 30.06.2019 Pro-forma without 30.06.2018 effect IFRS 16 Net Sales 492,895 492,895 469,723 Adjusted Ebitda* 19,259 14,781 16,806 % Adjusted Ebitda 3.91% 3.00% 3.58% Adjusted Ebit 7,673 7,273 9,539 Operating Result (Ebit) 4,662 4,261 9,297 Net Profit from continuing operations 1,111 1,146 5,545 Net Profit of "Discontinued Operations" - - - Net Profit 1,111 1,146 5,545 Net Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 198 198 171 Net Profit attributable to Parent Company 913 948 5,375 Adjusted net profit 3,999 4,034 5,718

*Adjusted Ebitda: the Operating Result (EBIT) including depreciation, amortization, and prov isions, howev er excluding non- recurring costs/income and costs related to the medium/long-term incentiv e plan for management.

30.06.2019 Thousands of Euro 30.06.2019 Pro-forma without 31.12.18 effect IFRS 16 Net Invested Capital 284,072 222,872 186,246 Capital and reserves attributable to Parent Compan 149,414 149,449 149,704 Non-Controlling Interest 714 714 475 Total Shareholders' Equity 150,128 150,163 150,178 Net Financial Position 133,944 72,709 36,068 Group ROE ** 2.41% 2.43% 5.63% ROI 5.50% 6.83% 9.38% Net Financial Position/Total Shareholders' Equity 0.89 0.48 0.24 Net Financial Position/Adjusted Ebitda*** 3.79 2.36 1.10

The 2019 Group ROE includes the Net profit "rolling" from 1° July 2018 to 30 June 2019.

Please note the Adjusted Ebitda of the half-year is determined "rolling", that is to say, considering the terminal figure from 1° July to 30 June 2019. For the figure at 30.06.19 reported it should be noted that in the face of NFP that includes the effect of IFRS 16 is div ided the Adjusted Ebitda that only for 6 months remov es the rental costs/operating leasing.

The table above provides initial preliminary details of the trend in the 1st half of 2019, fully described later on in the dedicated sections of this report.

Please note that, in accordance with IFRS 16 which entered into force on January 1, for the first time the results of the half-yearly financial statements reflect the "right of use" value of the rental and operating lease agreements entered into by the Group companies. In compliance with this standard, a gross value of the right of use assets is recognized in tangible assets, equal to the value of the financial liabilities assumed at the transition date of January 1, 2019, or on a subsequent date for rental and/or operating lease agreements entered into in 2019, financial liabilities which are determined on the basis of the value of the future contractual payments discounted using an appropriate rate ("borrowing rate") based on the temporal duration of the rental and/or operating lease agreement, the creditworthiness of the various companies and the currency.