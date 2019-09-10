Log in
ORSERO SPA

(ORS)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 09/09
7.28 EUR   +0.55%
ORSERO : S.p.A. - Half-year Financial Report 30.06.2019
PU
09/09ORSERO : S.p.A. - H1 2019 Results
PU
07/10ORSERO : S.p.A. - Comunicato stampa
PU
Orsero : S.p.A. - Half-year Financial Report 30.06.2019

09/10/2019

CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

AS AT JUNE 30, 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Table of Contents .....................................................................................................

2

Summary data ..........................................................................................................

3

Orsero S.p.A. corporate information .....................................................................

5

Composition of Orsero S.p.A. corporate bodies..................................................

6

Group Structure ........................................................................................................

7

Composition of the Group ......................................................................................

7

Alternative performance indicators ......................................................................

9

DIRECTOR'S REPORT ON OPERATIONS............................................................

11

Significant events during the year .......................................................................

12

Analysis of the economic and financial situation of Orsero Group ................

14

Commentary on performance of the business sectors ....................................

18

Risk profiles of the business, control systems, environment...............................

23

Other information ...................................................................................................

29

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS........

34

Consolidated Financial Statements.....................................................................

35

Consolidation criteria, valuation criteria and notes..........................................

39

Notes - disclosures on the statement of financial position and the income

statement ................................................................................................................

64

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT.................................................................

103

2

SUMMARY DATA

30.06.2019

Thousands of Euro

30.06.2019

Pro-forma without

30.06.2018

effect IFRS 16

Net Sales

492,895

492,895

469,723

Adjusted Ebitda*

19,259

14,781

16,806

% Adjusted Ebitda

3.91%

3.00%

3.58%

Adjusted Ebit

7,673

7,273

9,539

Operating Result (Ebit)

4,662

4,261

9,297

Net Profit from continuing operations

1,111

1,146

5,545

Net Profit of "Discontinued Operations"

-

-

-

Net Profit

1,111

1,146

5,545

Net Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

198

198

171

Net Profit attributable to Parent Company

913

948

5,375

Adjusted net profit

3,999

4,034

5,718

*Adjusted Ebitda: the Operating Result (EBIT) including depreciation, amortization, and prov isions, howev er excluding non- recurring costs/income and costs related to the medium/long-term incentiv e plan for management.

30.06.2019

Thousands of Euro

30.06.2019

Pro-forma without

31.12.18

effect IFRS 16

Net Invested Capital

284,072

222,872

186,246

Capital and reserves attributable to Parent Compan

149,414

149,449

149,704

Non-Controlling Interest

714

714

475

Total Shareholders' Equity

150,128

150,163

150,178

Net Financial Position

133,944

72,709

36,068

Group ROE **

2.41%

2.43%

5.63%

ROI

5.50%

6.83%

9.38%

Net Financial Position/Total Shareholders' Equity

0.89

0.48

0.24

Net Financial Position/Adjusted Ebitda***

3.79

2.36

1.10

  • The 2019 Group ROE includes the Net profit "rolling" from 1° July 2018 to 30 June 2019.
  • Please note the Adjusted Ebitda of the half-year is determined "rolling", that is to say, considering the terminal figure from 1° July to 30 June 2019. For the figure at 30.06.19 reported it should be noted that in the face of NFP that includes the effect of IFRS 16 is div ided the Adjusted Ebitda that only for 6 months remov es the rental costs/operating leasing.

The table above provides initial preliminary details of the trend in the 1st half of 2019, fully described later on in the dedicated sections of this report.

Please note that, in accordance with IFRS 16 which entered into force on January 1, for the first time the results of the half-yearly financial statements reflect the "right of use" value of the rental and operating lease agreements entered into by the Group companies. In compliance with this standard, a gross value of the right of use assets is recognized in tangible assets, equal to the value of the financial liabilities assumed at the transition date of January 1, 2019, or on a subsequent date for rental and/or operating lease agreements entered into in 2019, financial liabilities which are determined on the basis of the value of the future contractual payments discounted using an appropriate rate ("borrowing rate") based on the temporal duration of the rental and/or operating lease agreement, the creditworthiness of the various companies and the currency.

3

The adoption of this standard has effects on the main economic indicator used by the Group, the Adjusted EBITDA (increasing it by Euro 4,478 thousand, due to the replacement of the cost of payments with depreciation and financial expenses), as well as the extent of Net Invested Capital and the Net Financial Position, raising them both by Euro 61,199 and Euro 61,235 thousand, respectively, based on the values attributed to those assets, with a negative effect on the result of Euro 35 thousand.

Given the relevance of these numbers, financial statements at June 30, 2019 were prepared and named "Pro-forma without effect of IFRS 16", which, neutralizing the effects of the adoption of this standard, allow for a consistent and understandable comparison with the figures from the previous year and at the same time provide NFP/EBITDA and NFP/SE ratios also in line with the previous year. All covenants in existing loan agreements are contractually to be calculated without applying the new accounting standard IFRS 16.

4

ORSERO S.P.A. CORPORATE INFORMATION

Registered Office:

Orsero S.p.A.

Via Gaudenzio Fantoli 6/15,

20138 Milan

Representative office:

Corso Venezia 37,

20121 Milan

Administrative office:

Cime di Leca 30, 17031 Albenga (SV)

Legal data:

Share capital: Euro 69,163,340

No. of ordinary shares with no nominal value: 17,682,500

Tax ID and Milan Register of Companies enrolment no.: 09160710969 Milan Chamber of Commerce enrolment R.E.A. no. 2072677 Company website www.orserogroup.it

Country-wide Issuer as of January 1, 2019

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Orsero S.p.A. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 14:26:02 UTC
