Orsero : S.p.A. - Half-year Financial Report 30.06.2019

Net Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
198
198
171
Net Profit attributable to Parent Company
913
948
5,375
Adjusted net profit
3,999
4,034
5,718
*Adjusted Ebitda: the Operating Result (EBIT) including depreciation, amortization, and prov isions, howev er excluding non- recurring costs/income and costs related to the medium/long-term incentiv e plan for management.
30.06.2019
Thousands of Euro
30.06.2019
Pro-forma without
31.12.18
effect IFRS 16
Net Invested Capital
284,072
222,872
186,246
Capital and reserves attributable to Parent Compan
149,414
149,449
149,704
Non-Controlling Interest
714
714
475
Total Shareholders' Equity
150,128
150,163
150,178
Net Financial Position
133,944
72,709
36,068
Group ROE **
2.41%
2.43%
5.63%
ROI
5.50%
6.83%
9.38%
Net Financial Position/Total Shareholders' Equity
0.89
0.48
0.24
Net Financial Position/Adjusted Ebitda***
3.79
2.36
1.10
The 2019 Group ROE includes the Net profit "rolling" from 1° July 2018 to 30 June 2019.
Please note the Adjusted Ebitda of the half-year is determined "rolling", that is to say, considering the terminal figure from 1° July to 30 June 2019. For the figure at 30.06.19 reported it should be noted that in the face of NFP that includes the effect of IFRS 16 is div ided the Adjusted Ebitda that only for 6 months remov es the rental costs/operating leasing.
The table above provides initial preliminary details of the trend in the 1st half of 2019, fully described later on in the dedicated sections of this report.
Please note that, in accordance with IFRS 16 which entered into force on January 1, for the first time the results of the half-yearly financial statements reflect the "right of use" value of the rental and operating lease agreements entered into by the Group companies. In compliance with this standard, a gross value of the right of use assets is recognized in tangible assets, equal to the value of the financial liabilities assumed at the transition date of January 1, 2019, or on a subsequent date for rental and/or operating lease agreements entered into in 2019, financial liabilities which are determined on the basis of the value of the future contractual payments discounted using an appropriate rate ("borrowing rate") based on the temporal duration of the rental and/or operating lease agreement, the creditworthiness of the various companies and the currency.
The adoption of this standard has effects on the main economic indicator used by the Group, the Adjusted EBITDA (increasing it by Euro 4,478 thousand, due to the replacement of the cost of payments with depreciation and financial expenses), as well as the extent of Net Invested Capital and the Net Financial Position, raising them both by Euro 61,199 and Euro 61,235 thousand, respectively, based on the values attributed to those assets, with a negative effect on the result of Euro 35 thousand.
Given the relevance of these numbers, financial statements at June 30, 2019 were prepared and named "Pro-forma without effect of IFRS 16", which, neutralizing the effects of the adoption of this standard, allow for a consistent and understandable comparison with the figures from the previous year and at the same time provide NFP/EBITDA and NFP/SE ratios also in line with the previous year. All covenants in existing loan agreements are contractually to be calculated without applying the new accounting standard IFRS 16.
ORSERO S.P.A. CORPORATE INFORMATION
Registered Office:
Orsero S.p.A.
Via Gaudenzio Fantoli 6/15,
20138 Milan
Representative office:
Corso Venezia 37,
20121 Milan
Administrative office:
Cime di Leca 30, 17031 Albenga (SV)
Legal data:
Share capital: Euro 69,163,340
No. of ordinary shares with no nominal value: 17,682,500
Tax ID and Milan Register of Companies enrolment no.: 09160710969 Milan Chamber of Commerce enrolment R.E.A. no. 2072677 Company website www.orserogroup.it
Country-wide Issuer as of January 1, 2019
