195;rsted A/S The Danish Competition Authorities And The Danish Energy Agency Have Approved Ørsted's Divestment Of Its Power Distribution, Residential Customer, And City Light Businesses

ORSTED A/S    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
Ørsted A/S The Danish Competition Authorities And The Danish Energy Agency Have Approved Ørsted's Divestment Of Its Power Distribution, Residential Customer, And City Light Businesses

06/24/2020
TIDMORSTED 
 
   On 18 September 2019, Ørsted announced that the company had signed 
an agreement to divest its Danish power distribution business (Radius) 
as well as its residential customer and city light businesses to 
SEAS-NVE. The transaction was subject to approval by the Danish 
competition authorities and the Danish Energy Agency. Both authorities 
have now approved the transaction. 
 
   With the approval by the authorities, the transaction is expected to be 
fully completed on 31 August 2020. 
 
   The information provided in this announcement does not change 
Ørsted's previously announced guidance and expected investment 
level for the 2020 financial year. 
 
   For further details, please do not hesitate to contact: 
 
 
 
 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Ulrik Frøhlke 
 
   +45 99 55 95 60 
 
 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   +45 99 55 79 96 
 
   Ørsted's vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green 
energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and 
bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. 
Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 
most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. 
Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,600 people. 
Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, 
the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). For 
more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on 
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- 24JUNE2020_Company announcement_Competition authorities approves 
      divestment 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/50039038-2ebd-4bcb-8d32-ed347659212a

