195;rsted A/S The Danish Competition Authorities And The Danish Energy Agency Have Approved Ørsted's Divestment Of Its Power Distribution, Residential Customer, And City Light Businesses

TIDMORSTED
On 18 September 2019, Ørsted announced that the company had signed
an agreement to divest its Danish power distribution business (Radius)
as well as its residential customer and city light businesses to
SEAS-NVE. The transaction was subject to approval by the Danish
competition authorities and the Danish Energy Agency. Both authorities
have now approved the transaction.
With the approval by the authorities, the transaction is expected to be
fully completed on 31 August 2020.
The information provided in this announcement does not change
Ørsted's previously announced guidance and expected investment
level for the 2020 financial year.
For further details, please do not hesitate to contact:
Media Relations
Ulrik Frøhlke
+45 99 55 95 60
Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+45 99 55 79 96
Ørsted's vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green
energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and
bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers.
Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100
most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action.
Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,600 people.
Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019,
the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). For
more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
Attachment
-- 24JUNE2020_Company announcement_Competition authorities approves
divestment
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/50039038-2ebd-4bcb-8d32-ed347659212a