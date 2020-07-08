195;rsted A/S Ørsted And Tsmc Sign The World's Largest Renewables Corporate Power Purchase Agreement

TIDMORSTED
Today, Ørsted and Taiwan-based TSMC have signed a corporate power
purchase agreement (CPPA). TSMC will offtake the full production from
Ørsted's 920MW Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farm, making
it the largest-ever contract of its kind within renewable energy. The
20-year fixed-price contract period starts once Greater Changhua 2b & 4
reaches commercial operations in 2025/2026, subject to grid availability
and Ørsted's final investment decision.
TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor foundry, is also a world-leader
in green manufacturing. With this CPPA, TSMC once again demonstrates its
long-term commitment to environmental sustainability.
J.K. Lin, Senior Vice President of Information Technology and Materials
Management & Risk Management at TSMC, says: "TSMC is happy for this
opportunity to collaborate with Ørsted and not only expand the
adoption of renewable energy, but also to work towards Taiwan's energy
transition to build world-class industrial environment. As a corporate
citizen, TSMC is taking 'green action' to carry out our responsibility
to environmental protection."
Under the agreement with TSMC, the Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind
farm will receive a price for power including T-RECs (Taiwan renewable
energy certificate) during the 20-year contract period that is higher
than the feed-in-tariff which was originally secured via the outcome of
Taiwan's first offshore wind
auction in June 2018
. This improves the project's financial viability and helps Ørsted
mature Greater Changhua 2b & 4 towards a final investment decision.
Martin Neubert, Executive Vice President and CEO of Ørsted Offshore,
says: "We commend TSMC for their leadership in renewable energy sourcing
and for taking tangible action to deliver on their ambitious greenhouse
gas reduction targets. By sourcing renewable energy at an unprecedented
scale, TSMC demonstrates strong support for the development of renewable
energy. Signing the largest-ever corporate PPA with the world's leading
semiconductor company shows that Ørsted is a trusted renewable
energy partner for corporates and governments."
Matthias Bausenwein, President of Ørsted Asia-Pacific, says: "The
agreement between Ørsted and TSMC signed today underlines
Ørsted's pioneering role in the development of renewable energy in
the Asia Pacific. In Taiwan, we are already constructing the Greater
Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farm. Combined with our Greater Changhua
2b & 4 project, which is now one step closer to a final investment
decision, we are making offshore wind a cornerstone in Taiwan's
transition from fossil-based to renewable energy."
The information provided in this announcement does not change
Ørsted's previous financial guidance for the financial year of 2020
or the announced expected investment level for 2020.
About Greater Changhua 2b & 4
Greater Changhua 2b & 4 will be Ørsted's third offshore wind farm
in Taiwan, subject to final investment decision which Ørsted
expects to take in 2023. The wind farm will have a capacity of 920MW and
will be located in the Taiwan Strait approx. 50 km off the coast of
Changhua County.
Taipower, Taiwan's transmission system operator, will be building new
transmission grid to accommodate for Taiwan's buildout of offshore wind.
With the current grid construction timeline, Taipower is expected to
provide Greater Changhua 2b & 4 with grid access in late 2025.
Ørsted expects to generate the first power from Greater Changhua 2b
& 4 shortly thereafter and to fully commission the wind farm in 2026.
Greater Changhua 2b & 4 will be located adjacent to the 900MW Greater
Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farm which Ørsted is currently
constructing. Ørsted is also the co-owner of Taiwan's first
commercial-scale offshore wind farm, Formosa 1, which was extended to
its current capacity of 128MW in October 2019.
About Ørsted
Ørsted's vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green
energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and
bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers.
Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100
most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action.
Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,600 people.
Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019,
the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). For
more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
