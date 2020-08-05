195;rsted A/S Ørsted To Present Results For First Half-year 2020 On 12 August

Log in
Ørsted A/S Ørsted To Present Results For First Half-year 2020 On 12 August

08/05/2020
TIDMORSTED 
 
 
   Ørsted will release its results for the first half-year of 2020 on 
12 August 2020. The results will be released at approx 8:00 (CEST). 
 
   In connection with the presentation of the interim financial report, an 
earnings call for investors and analysts will take place the same day at 
14:00 (CEST). 
 
   Denmark: +45 7815 0110 
 
   UK: +44 333 300 9035 
 
   US: +1 844 625 1570 
 
   The earnings call can be followed live at: 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Q_nH-9n2WWQ3ajz8LLItvb19fO6Q-Sdu3JGTfdPoQVq8ySakKzT6snN0koEmx3mbhjcbJrfamRACSapDgr1oPRL8sflUg8LveiQ4lqpqBVBb6SBH2VT85_OwcY9lNEyeXohlbeChfwLZh93KIdCufrQsQsmnV4FxzloIAyJOfdWgmP7npyzlblq9n8zwKElhub_835pTjKL-G6mRyVj1XxxShm-9_QYu8LmTTbdkYovH35KnJBBj9nQZ0e1s-ePM09jsPp6ThToyZ7VP5HSwJGiMIyft_EjKuJOj_935dz1Dig35TOsmsVJz7V8pGHgel8POCy2N22-pdQr37F4XSA== 
Ørsted_Earnings call_Q2_2020 
 
   Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call: 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jrRxpwwKAFDgzJ9bIZgjoP82nSLVThdXoHJbCALGSZs1htcycLvqTtxpdpc9djpkGr3FPevM2--ADyvctmH3n4A-n3wlOkdc5LGCfEbmA9_aNKPzQwPI0a_FYD_MlU6NDf1h400Eg0OYtymo2Tq9UfusFJwin07FCBTOzCsIVkDZfEUScJp4u3gMjL0xj8Hnjti28A1-6W1ZxT-nEeL-VNmSUaFiWJ6yIwgQfYReyHORAIVw_AIUViu4FCHHYcc4U9YFdOX3Mz100XdtJ7hGe-J4QAsIUzvYttNEeju7-NMzeM2Py1nd98z5KsR0fCH8SsoSEnxP3qncn2rGdcXaxeNaR_cG53vgXD7Ap2sXHZgj7iOV1kC3lxO53bdMZ0mk4kGykNo0zpS4-O3KWFFDKAkAmIBn4Y9VyAxcWW9aCeuvcqnLAq5Ote0v5f_nbFqg 
orsted.com/en/Financial-reports-and-presentations 
 
   The interim report will be available for download at: 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jrRxpwwKAFDgzJ9bIZgjoP82nSLVThdXoHJbCALGSZs1htcycLvqTtxpdpc9djpkSYg3IhDYXbHNPPBLSyVQqsM1KCy9JAi1hwRnYOXLNLZI84ra93Nw10HJqmmTNpkch36coYWStWq9_Tf-K9zhY0LFTMn11CB7IiTVNLqL70Wf57HJ-SWkaAEaf07mgy-YozfddCHPEsi0bDkc9jWkdWGnj3_yS49NHMKBvUNAjdHDqQ2BqqYFKJsK4ZCS2IPIgZ1BGybV2IJBdZJ6PwsllVQKfhtTFftnw8Zxa3qKsJaiIjHEB3rkdV-y-WUK1nrfWTjaFahcdO6aJqYML_ehKvn6i5vPqnq7T5tfew9sVtDNfbE1xqWeT-wpm6KSdzGxd3yRYi1pzHGZFXT5Eq3UEYXYoGn2V3KFxFS14EB0tvPr_f81cPu4lCBMU26T6HVP 
orsted.com/en/Financial-reports-and-presentations 
 
   For further information please contact: 
 
 
 
   Ørsted Group Media Relations 
 
   Ulrik Frøhlke 
 
   +45 99 55 95 60 
 
   ulrfr@orsted.dk 
 
   Ørsted Investor Relations 
 
   Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   +45 99 55 79 96 
 
   ir@orsted.dk 
 
   About Ørsted 
 
   Ørsted's vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green 
energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and 
bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. 
Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 
most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. 
Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,600 people. 
Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, 
the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). For 
more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on 
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- 05AUG2020_Company announcement_Ørsted to present results for first 
      half-year 2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/85ee3d98-7269-415b-aee6-9481d5b675d8

