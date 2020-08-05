195;rsted A/S Ørsted To Present Results For First Half-year 2020 On 12 August

TIDMORSTED
Ørsted will release its results for the first half-year of 2020 on
12 August 2020. The results will be released at approx 8:00 (CEST).
In connection with the presentation of the interim financial report, an
earnings call for investors and analysts will take place the same day at
14:00 (CEST).
Denmark: +45 7815 0110
UK: +44 333 300 9035
US: +1 844 625 1570
The earnings call can be followed live at:
Ørsted_Earnings call_Q2_2020
Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:
orsted.com/en/Financial-reports-and-presentations
The interim report will be available for download at:
orsted.com/en/Financial-reports-and-presentations
For further information please contact:
Ørsted Group Media Relations
Ulrik Frøhlke
+45 99 55 95 60
ulrfr@orsted.dk
Ørsted Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+45 99 55 79 96
ir@orsted.dk
About Ørsted
Ørsted's vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green
energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and
bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers.
Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100
most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action.
Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,600 people.
Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019,
the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). For
more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
