195;rsted A/S Ørsted To Present Results For First Half-year 2020 On 12 August

TIDMORSTED Ørsted will release its results for the first half-year of 2020 on 12 August 2020. The results will be released at approx 8:00 (CEST). In connection with the presentation of the interim financial report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will take place the same day at 14:00 (CEST). Denmark: +45 7815 0110 UK: +44 333 300 9035 US: +1 844 625 1570 The earnings call can be followed live at: https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Q_nH-9n2WWQ3ajz8LLItvb19fO6Q-Sdu3JGTfdPoQVq8ySakKzT6snN0koEmx3mbhjcbJrfamRACSapDgr1oPRL8sflUg8LveiQ4lqpqBVBb6SBH2VT85_OwcY9lNEyeXohlbeChfwLZh93KIdCufrQsQsmnV4FxzloIAyJOfdWgmP7npyzlblq9n8zwKElhub_835pTjKL-G6mRyVj1XxxShm-9_QYu8LmTTbdkYovH35KnJBBj9nQZ0e1s-ePM09jsPp6ThToyZ7VP5HSwJGiMIyft_EjKuJOj_935dz1Dig35TOsmsVJz7V8pGHgel8POCy2N22-pdQr37F4XSA== Ørsted_Earnings call_Q2_2020 Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call: https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jrRxpwwKAFDgzJ9bIZgjoP82nSLVThdXoHJbCALGSZs1htcycLvqTtxpdpc9djpkGr3FPevM2--ADyvctmH3n4A-n3wlOkdc5LGCfEbmA9_aNKPzQwPI0a_FYD_MlU6NDf1h400Eg0OYtymo2Tq9UfusFJwin07FCBTOzCsIVkDZfEUScJp4u3gMjL0xj8Hnjti28A1-6W1ZxT-nEeL-VNmSUaFiWJ6yIwgQfYReyHORAIVw_AIUViu4FCHHYcc4U9YFdOX3Mz100XdtJ7hGe-J4QAsIUzvYttNEeju7-NMzeM2Py1nd98z5KsR0fCH8SsoSEnxP3qncn2rGdcXaxeNaR_cG53vgXD7Ap2sXHZgj7iOV1kC3lxO53bdMZ0mk4kGykNo0zpS4-O3KWFFDKAkAmIBn4Y9VyAxcWW9aCeuvcqnLAq5Ote0v5f_nbFqg orsted.com/en/Financial-reports-and-presentations The interim report will be available for download at: https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jrRxpwwKAFDgzJ9bIZgjoP82nSLVThdXoHJbCALGSZs1htcycLvqTtxpdpc9djpkSYg3IhDYXbHNPPBLSyVQqsM1KCy9JAi1hwRnYOXLNLZI84ra93Nw10HJqmmTNpkch36coYWStWq9_Tf-K9zhY0LFTMn11CB7IiTVNLqL70Wf57HJ-SWkaAEaf07mgy-YozfddCHPEsi0bDkc9jWkdWGnj3_yS49NHMKBvUNAjdHDqQ2BqqYFKJsK4ZCS2IPIgZ1BGybV2IJBdZJ6PwsllVQKfhtTFftnw8Zxa3qKsJaiIjHEB3rkdV-y-WUK1nrfWTjaFahcdO6aJqYML_ehKvn6i5vPqnq7T5tfew9sVtDNfbE1xqWeT-wpm6KSdzGxd3yRYi1pzHGZFXT5Eq3UEYXYoGn2V3KFxFS14EB0tvPr_f81cPu4lCBMU26T6HVP orsted.com/en/Financial-reports-and-presentations For further information please contact: Ørsted Group Media Relations Ulrik Frøhlke +45 99 55 95 60 ulrfr@orsted.dk Ørsted Investor Relations Allan Bødskov Andersen +45 99 55 79 96 ir@orsted.dk About Ørsted Ørsted's vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,600 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. Attachment -- 05AUG2020_Company announcement_Ørsted to present results for first half-year 2020 https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/85ee3d98-7269-415b-aee6-9481d5b675d8