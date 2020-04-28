Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Orsted A/S    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN - 04/28 11:09:59 am
710 DKK   +0.25%
03:03pORSTED A/S : Borssele 1 & 2 generates first power
PU
04/27ORSTED A/S : Ørsted and Nestlé sign 15-year offshore wind power purchase agreement
PU
04/24ORSTED A/S : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orsted A/S : Borssele 1 & 2 generates first power

04/28/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

Flemming Thomsen, Senior Programme Director, Borssele 1 & 2, says:

'This is a big milestone for Borssele 1 & 2. Ørsted is doing its utmost to allow the construction of the offshore wind farm to continue during the COVID-19 crisis. We do this in a way that puts the health and safety of our contractors and our own employees first. For the time being, this is succeeding, and construction is on schedule. We're helped in this by good cooperation with our contractors and a constructive dialogue with national and local authorities.'

Henrik Egholm, EPC Director, Borssele 1 & 2, says:

'The design and construction teams and our suppliers have put in a lot of effort in the past years and will continue to do so until the wind farm is completed. When completed later this year, the 94 wind turbines of Borssele 1 & 2 will supply renewable energy equivalent to the annual power consumption of one million Dutch households.'

Steven Engels, Country Manager, Ørsted Netherlands, says:

'It's been a long, but satisfactory journey since we started developing the Dutch offshore wind market in 2013. After having won the Borssele 1 & 2 tender in 2016 with an industry breakthrough price of EUR 72.7 per MWh, it's great news that we've reached another major milestone today with the first supply of wind energy to the Netherlands.'

Borssele 1 & 2 is located 22 kilometres off the coast of the Dutch province of Zeeland at water depths ranging from 14 to 39.7 meters. Construction of Borssele 1 & 2 started in January with the installation of the first foundation. A total of 94 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines will be installed at Borssele 1 & 2, making it the largest offshore wind farm in the Netherlands when completed.

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,500 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit https://orsted.com/ or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Ørsted A/S published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 19:02:05 UTC
