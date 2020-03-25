Orsted A/S : Offshore wind firm Orsted sticks to outlook despite virus uncertainty

The Danish company is in the midst of a $30 billion (25.44 billion pounds) investment programme in green energy as it seeks to become one of a handful of future "renewable majors".

It said all of its assets remained fully operational and its construction projects were progressing according to plan.

It said it has 30 billion Danish crowns (3.67 billion pounds) in liquidity reserves which could support its operations and construction through 2020 and 2021 without further funding.

European power and gas prices have sunk to new lows as lockdowns due to coronavirus lower energy demand but Orsted said that it saw limited risk of being materially impacted.

"So far, power demand in our core markets is much less affected, and we cannot detect any changed pattern in the occurrence of negative wholesale power prices," it said.

Orsted this month overtook Norwegian oil producer Equinor as the most valuable energy company in the Nordics, highlighting the appeal to investors of renewables over fossil fuels.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)