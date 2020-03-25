Log in
ORSTED A/S    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orsted A/S : Offshore wind firm Orsted sticks to outlook despite virus uncertainty

03/25/2020 | 04:03am EDT
General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool

Orsted, the world's biggest developer of offshore wind, said on Wednesday it was sticking with its outlook for this year despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The Danish company is in the midst of a $30 billion (25.44 billion pounds) investment programme in green energy as it seeks to become one of a handful of future "renewable majors".

It said all of its assets remained fully operational and its construction projects were progressing according to plan.

It said it has 30 billion Danish crowns (3.67 billion pounds) in liquidity reserves which could support its operations and construction through 2020 and 2021 without further funding.

European power and gas prices have sunk to new lows as lockdowns due to coronavirus lower energy demand but Orsted said that it saw limited risk of being materially impacted.

"So far, power demand in our core markets is much less affected, and we cannot detect any changed pattern in the occurrence of negative wholesale power prices," it said.

Orsted this month overtook Norwegian oil producer Equinor as the most valuable energy company in the Nordics, highlighting the appeal to investors of renewables over fossil fuels.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 9.88% 114.55 Delayed Quote.-34.73%
ORSTED A/S 4.19% 627 Delayed Quote.-9.00%
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 64 405 M
EBIT 2020 11 028 M
Net income 2020 10 623 M
Debt 2020 26 705 M
Yield 2020 1,81%
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,50x
EV / Sales2021 4,42x
Capitalization 263 B
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 696,47  DKK
Last Close Price 627,00  DKK
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Poulsen Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Hanne Sten Andersen Non-Independent Director
Poul Dreyer Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED A/S-9.00%38 048
NATIONAL GRID PLC-12.72%32 200
SEMPRA ENERGY-31.32%29 134
ENGIE-27.85%25 311
E.ON SE-12.64%22 122
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-28.32%21 965
