Orsted A/S : Salg & Service Årsrapport 2019

Company information

CompanyShareholder

Board of DirectorsExecutive Board

Auditor

Annual general meeting

Other managerial postsMarianne Wiinholt

Ørsted Salg & Service A/S Kraftværksvej 53 Skærbæk

7000 Fredericia Denmark

Telephone: +45 99 55 11 11 Email:orsted@orsted.dk

Company registration number: 27 21 05 38

The entire share capital is held by Ørsted A/SMarianne Wiinholt (Chairman) Anja Forup (Deputy Chairman) Nicolai Frederik Schmidt CarøeMorten Hultberg BuchgreitzPricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab

17 June 2020

Managerial posts held by the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board of Ørsted Salg & Service A/S in other Danish public limited companies, with the exception of managerial posts in the company's own wholly-owned subsidiaries.

ØRSTED A/S (Chief Financial Officer), HEMPEL A/S (member of the Board of Directors), EM EL HOLDING A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ENERGIGRUPPEN JYLLAND EL HOLDING A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED SALES & DISTRIBUTION A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED WIND POWER HOLDING A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED BIOENERGY & THERMAL POWER A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ENERGIGRUPPEN JYLLAND EL A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED EGJ A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED EL A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED SERVICES A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED WIND POWER A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED WIND POWER DENMARK A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), RADIUS FORSYNINGSNET A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED NR. 1 2014 A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED ONSHORE HOLDING A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED NORTH AMERICA HOLDING A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED PRIVATSALG EL & GAS A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors)

Anja ForupNicolai Frederik Schmidt CarøeMorten Hultberg Buchgreitz

Note summaryContentsEM EL HOLDING A/S (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors), ENERGIGRUPPEN JYLLAND EL HOLDING A/S (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors), ENERGIGRUPPEN JYLLAND EL A/S (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED EGJ A/S (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED EL A/S (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED WIND POWER DENMARK A/S (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED NR. 1 2014 A/S (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED NORTH AMERICA HOLDING A/S (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED ONSHORE HOLDING A/S (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors)

EM EL HOLDING A/S (President and member of the Board of Directors), ENERGIGRUPPEN JYLLAND EL HOLDING A/S (President and member of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED BIOENERGY & THERMAL POWER A/S (member of the Board of Directors), ENERGIGRUPPEN JYLLAND EL A/S (President and member of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED EGJ A/S (President), ØRSTED EL A/S (President), ØRSTED SERVICES A/S (President), ØRSTED NR. 1 2014 A/S (Member of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED NORTH AMERICA HOLDING A/S (President)

BUNKER HOLDING A/S (member of the Board of Directors), UNI-TANKERS A/S (member of the Board of Directors), ApS HABRO KOMPLEMENTAR-19 (member of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED BIOENERGY & THERMAL POWER A/S (President), A/S UNITED SHIPPING & TRADING COMPANY (member of the Board of Directors), K/S HABRO-LOWESTOFT (member of the Board of Directors), K/S MEIDERICH (member of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED PIPELINES A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), UNI-CHARTERING A/S (member of the Board of Directors), DANISH OFFSHORE GAS SYSTEMS A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED CITY LIGHT A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED VARMESERVICE A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), ØRSTED PRIVATSALG EL & GAS A/S (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors), INBICON A/S (Chairman of the Board of Directors), RENESCIENCE (Chairman of the Board of Directors)

