ORSTED A/S

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Orsted A/S : beats second-quarter expectations despite lower power demand

08/12/2020 | 02:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool

Denmark's Orsted on Wednesday beat second-quarter operating profit expectations but said lockdown measures had hurt demand for its electricity.

The world's largest operator of offshore wind farms said operations had remained stable during the coronavirus crisis and kept its full-year guidance unchanged.

"We have, however, seen negative COVID-19 related effects on European power markets, especially in the UK, driven by lower demand for electricity," CEO Henrik Poulsen said in a statement.

Orsted posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2.96 billion Danish crowns ($466 million), down 18% from a year earlier but above the 2.88 billion expected by analysts in a poll gathered by Orsted.

Lower demand hit earnings by around 150 million crowns, Poulsen said.

The company said it still expects to post a 2020 EBITDA of 16-17 billion crowns, but lowered its gross investments for the year by 2 billion crowns to 28-30 billion due to changed timing of payments, without specifying which payments.

Orsted has constructed around a fourth of the world's offshore wind capacity.

The company is close to completing a transition to renewable energy from fossil fuels under a plan laid out in 2017.

(Reporting by Tim Barsoe; editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Jason Neely)

Financials
Sales 2020 62 619 M 9 855 M 9 855 M
Net income 2020 11 302 M 1 779 M 1 779 M
Net Debt 2020 27 022 M 4 253 M 4 253 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 1,26%
Capitalization 376 B 59 431 M 59 173 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,44x
EV / Sales 2021 6,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 608
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 818,85 DKK
Last Close Price 895,40 DKK
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Poulsen Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Hanne Sten Andersen Non-Independent Director
Poul Dreyer Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED A/S29.96%59 431
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.98%41 455
SEMPRA ENERGY-13.45%38 636
ENGIE-16.84%33 453
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-10.58%32 092
E.ON SE4.24%30 438
