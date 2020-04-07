Log in
Orsted A/S : Ørsted completes Sage Draw Wind project

04/07/2020 | 09:13am EDT

Ørsted has completed its Sage Draw Wind project, a 338MW wind farm that straddles Garza and Lynn Counties in Texas. The 120-wind turbine project will have the capacity to meet the annual electricity needs of 120,000 American homes.

Sage Draw Wind brings Ørsted's onshore operational installed capacity to 1.3GW. Currently, the company has an additional 0.8GW of onshore wind, solar, and storage projects under construction and due to enter operations in late 2020 and early 2021.

'I'm very proud of the Ørsted team and our partners on this project who've done an excellent job with another safe, on-time, on-budget project delivery,' commented Declan Flanagan, Executive Vice President of Ørsted and CEO of its Onshore business.

'The safe completion of Sage Draw amidst the escalating COVID-19 crisis is a testament to the resilience and adaptiveness of the Ørsted team and key project partners at Blattner Energy and GE Renewable Energy as well as financial partners, GE Energy Financial Services and BHE Renewables. This underscores the significant role renewable energy can play in continuing to build our economy as we manage through and beyond the current crisis.'

Sage Draw Wind marks a key step in Ørsted's path to reach 5GW installed onshore capacity by 2025.

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,500 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Ørsted A/S published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 13:12:04 UTC
