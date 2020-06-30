Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Orsted A/S    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orsted A/S : Ørsted completes the onshore Plum Creek Wind project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

Ørsted has completed a 230MW wind farm in Nebraska's Wayne County. Plum Creek consists of 82 wind turbines and represents Ørsted's first operational project in Nebraska, further adding to the regional diversity of the portfolio. Even amidst global challenges, the project was completed on schedule and brings Ørsted's operational onshore capacity to 1.6GW.

Ørsted has entered into agreements with a number of companies to purchase the power generated, including Vail Resorts, The J.M. Smucker Company and the Avery Dennison Corporation. Not only will Plum Creek help these organizations meet their renewable energy targets with clean, secure and low-cost energy, the project will also yield over USD 3 million in local community benefits annually in the Wayne County area. Some of the largest beneficiaries are the Norfolk and Windside school districts in addition to other sectors of the community, including emergency services, the local hospital, and community college.

'Thanks to our team working on this project and our dedicated partners for their focus and determination in delivering the project on schedule despite the very challenging circumstances we face today' said Neil O'Donovan, Ørsted Senior Vice President and COO of Onshore. 'Plum Creek is our first project in SPP (Southwest Power Pool) territory, a market which will play an important part of our ongoing growth in North America. The second project, Willow Creek, financed as a portfolio with Plum Creek, is on schedule for completion later this year.'

Ørsted delivered Plum Creek working with a group of leading tax equity providers, equipment suppliers and construction companies, including GE Energy Financial Services and BHE Renewables as tax equity providers, GE Renewables and Blattner Energy. All were instrumental to the smooth completion of the project.

Vikas Anand, GE Renewable Energy's CEO for Onshore Wind, Americas, said, 'GE Renewable Energy is proud to be a part of the Plum Creek wind project, working together to deliver, install and commission 82 units during this unprecedented time. Our high-tech 2.8-127 turbines are ideal for this region and will help to bring clean, affordable renewable energy to Ørsted's customers now and well into the future. We are very pleased to continue to build upon our long-standing partnership with the Ørsted onshore team and their predecessor Lincoln Clean Energy to bring more than 2.5GW of onshore wind into operation by the end of 2020'.



About Ørsted

Ørsted's vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,600 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Ørsted A/S published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 17:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ORSTED A/S
01:09pORSTED A/S : Ørsted completes the onshore Plum Creek Wind project
PU
06/25Maersk heads zero-carbon drive in shipping sector with $60 million research c..
RE
06/24195;rsted A/S The Danish Competition Authorities And The Danish Energy Agency..
DJ
06/24ORSTED A/S : The Danish competition authorities and the Danish Energy Agency hav..
AQ
06/23ORSTED A/S : Salg & Service Årsrapport 2019
PU
06/16Danish fund manager CIP aims for world's largest renewable infrastructure fun..
RE
06/15HENRIK POULSEN : 195;rsted A/S Henrik Poulsen Has Resigned And Steps Down As Ceo..
DJ
06/15ORSTED A/S : Henrik Poulsen has resigned and steps down as CEO of Ørsted no late..
AQ
06/08TEPCO Renewable to spend $9-18 billion by 2035 on green power
RE
06/02Innogy shares to be delisted as E.ON completes takeover
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 61 542 M 9 263 M 9 263 M
Net income 2020 15 512 M 2 335 M 2 335 M
Net Debt 2020 25 035 M 3 768 M 3 768 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 323 B 48 809 M 48 689 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 6 608
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 723,88 DKK
Last Close Price 770,40 DKK
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Poulsen Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Hanne Sten Andersen Non-Independent Director
Poul Dreyer Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED A/S11.81%48 809
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.55%42 106
SEMPRA ENERGY-25.66%34 555
ENGIE-22.29%30 371
E.ON SE4.09%29 074
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-18.07%28 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group