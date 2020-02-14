Log in
02/14/2020 | 06:25am EST
742.6 DKK   +2.06%
Ørsted A/S Notification Of Manager's Transaction
DJ
06:16aORSTED : Notification of manager?s transaction
PU
06:10aORSTED : Notification of manager's transaction
AQ
195;rsted A/S Notification Of Manager's Transaction

02/14/2020 | 06:25am EST
TIDMORSTED 
 
 
   Ørsted A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of 
regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares 
in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial 
responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated 
with them. 
 
   See Anders Lindberg's transactions in the attached pdf. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
 
   + 45 99 55 77 65 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=87QHhKfaA5w7LbeTMpTMlEOk4GglFiDs8ZQJSKQzM9muEPqIhMZ3VIezwB9AdND0eaz032jr2BR9MzuSz8_oTA== 
cabkj@orsted.dk 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   + 45 99 55 79 96 
 
   The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. 
Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind 
farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and 
provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in 
Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable 
corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A 
List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, 
Ørsted employs 6,500 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on 
Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8 
billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, 
LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Notification Anders Lindberg 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cdfcb016-d16c-4ddd-a669-d6dc1f99b21b

ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.13% 213.14 Delayed Quote.3.84%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.14% 9711.968068 Delayed Quote.7.31%
ORSTED AS 2.31% 744.6 Delayed Quote.5.60%
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 64 271 M
EBIT 2020 11 325 M
Net income 2020 11 658 M
Debt 2020 24 712 M
Yield 2020 1,56%
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,14x
EV / Sales2021 5,03x
Capitalization 306 B
Technical analysis trends ORSTED AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 704,24  DKK
Last Close Price 727,60  DKK
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Poulsen Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Hanne Sten Andersen Non-Independent Director
Poul Dreyer Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED AS5.60%44 382
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.95%46 693
SEMPRA ENERGY4.89%44 821
ENGIE10.49%41 634
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE18.15%39 459
E.ON SE15.39%31 096
