Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Orsted AS    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED AS

(ORSTED)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/27 04:36:37 am
619.1 DKK   -0.21%
04:02a195;rsted A/S Ørsted Issues Green Hybrid Capital Securities
DJ
03:58a195;rsted A/S Tender Offer For Hybrid Securities
DJ
03:47aORSTED : Ørsted issues green hybrid capital securities
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

195;rsted A/S Ørsted Issues Green Hybrid Capital Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 04:02am EST
TIDMORSTED 
 
 
   Ørsted A/S announces its intention to issue a benchmark size 
subordinated green hybrid capital security with maturity in 3019 and 
first call option after 8 years (NC8). 
 
   The purpose of the new issue is to refinance the existing EUR 600m 3.0% 
hybrid capital securities issued in 2015, which is callable at par from 
10 August to 6 November 2020. Today, Ørsted A/S is also inviting 
holders of these securities to tender their holdings for purchase by 
Ørsted A/S -- see separate Company Announcement relating to the 
Tender Offer. 
 
   Investments undertaken by Ørsted A/S in green renewable energy 
projects will be allocated to the new issue corresponding to the amount 
issued in accordance with Ørsted's Green Finance Framework, which 
has received a second opinion with a Dark Green shading from Cicero 
(https://orsted.com/en/Investors/Debt/Green-Financing). 
 
   Ørsted A/S is rated Baa1, stable outlook, by Moody's, BBB+, stable 
outlook, by Standard & Poor's, and BBB+, stable outlook, by Fitch. 
Ørsted A/S' Green Hybrid Capital Securities will receive the rating 
of Baa3 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard and Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. 
 
   On the green hybrid capital security transaction, J.P. Morgan Securities 
Plc. will act as Global Coordinator and Joint Lead Manager alongside 
Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Danske Bank A/S and MUFG Securities 
EMEA Plc. 
 
   The information in this announcement does not change Ørsted's 
financial guidance for the financial year 2019 or the announced expected 
investment level for 2019. 
 
   Further information 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Ulrik Frøhlke 
 
   +45 99 55 95 60 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   +45 99 55 79 96 
 
 
 
   The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. 
Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind 
farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants and 
provides energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, 
Ørsted employs 6,500 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on 
Nasdaq Copenhagen (Ørsted). In 2018, the group's revenue was DKK 
76.9 billion (EUR 10.3 billion). For more information on Ørsted, 
visit Ørsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and 
Twitter. 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- 27NOV2019_Company announcement_Ørsted issues green hybrid capital 
      securities 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a82a44f4-23b5-486a-8864-3843741693ce

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.29% 75.46 Delayed Quote.44.95%
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.22% 91.18 Delayed Quote.-29.39%
FACEBOOK -0.41% 198.97 Delayed Quote.51.78%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.18% 8647.934015 Delayed Quote.28.20%
ORSTED AS -0.10% 619.6 Delayed Quote.42.39%
SOLAR COMPANY S.A. 3.03% 6.8 End-of-day quote.1,316.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORSTED AS
04:02a195;rsted A/S Ørsted Issues Green Hybrid Capital Securities
DJ
03:58a195;rsted A/S Tender Offer For Hybrid Securities
DJ
03:47aORSTED : Ørsted issues green hybrid capital securities
AQ
03:43aORSTED : Tender Offer for Hybrid Securities
AQ
11/26Poland's PGE, Denmark's Orsted aim to sign offshore wind deal by year-end
RE
11/26195;rsted A/S Ørsted's Financial Calendar 2020
DJ
11/26ORSTED : Ørsted's Financial Calendar 2020
AQ
11/21WHITE PAPER : The world has the solutions to solve the climate crisis
PU
11/18EXCLUSIVE : Investors step up pressure on global energy watchdog over climate ch..
RE
11/08THE PERMIAN PARADOX : Texas shale players go green to drill more
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group