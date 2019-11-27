195;rsted A/S Ørsted Issues Green Hybrid Capital Securities

TIDMORSTED
Ørsted A/S announces its intention to issue a benchmark size
subordinated green hybrid capital security with maturity in 3019 and
first call option after 8 years (NC8).
The purpose of the new issue is to refinance the existing EUR 600m 3.0%
hybrid capital securities issued in 2015, which is callable at par from
10 August to 6 November 2020. Today, Ørsted A/S is also inviting
holders of these securities to tender their holdings for purchase by
Ørsted A/S -- see separate Company Announcement relating to the
Tender Offer.
Investments undertaken by Ørsted A/S in green renewable energy
projects will be allocated to the new issue corresponding to the amount
issued in accordance with Ørsted's Green Finance Framework, which
has received a second opinion with a Dark Green shading from Cicero
(https://orsted.com/en/Investors/Debt/Green-Financing).
Ørsted A/S is rated Baa1, stable outlook, by Moody's, BBB+, stable
outlook, by Standard & Poor's, and BBB+, stable outlook, by Fitch.
Ørsted A/S' Green Hybrid Capital Securities will receive the rating
of Baa3 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard and Poor's and BBB- by Fitch.
On the green hybrid capital security transaction, J.P. Morgan Securities
Plc. will act as Global Coordinator and Joint Lead Manager alongside
Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Danske Bank A/S and MUFG Securities
EMEA Plc.
The information in this announcement does not change Ørsted's
financial guidance for the financial year 2019 or the announced expected
investment level for 2019.
Further information
Media Relations
Ulrik Frøhlke
+45 99 55 95 60
Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+45 99 55 79 96
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy.
Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind
farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants and
provides energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark,
Ørsted employs 6,500 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on
Nasdaq Copenhagen (Ørsted). In 2018, the group's revenue was DKK
76.9 billion (EUR 10.3 billion). For more information on Ørsted,
visit Ørsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and
Twitter.
