Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Orsted AS    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED AS

(ORSTED)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/07 06:45:03 am
574.2 DKK   -0.52%
06:20aORSTED : Ørsted sets up trading office in the US
PU
11/05ORSTED : Ørsted successfully issues green bonds in Taiwan
AQ
11/04ORSTED : Ørsted issues green bonds in Taiwan
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orsted : Ørsted sets up trading office in the US

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 06:20am EST

Ørsted is expanding rapidly in the US within the development and construction of offshore and onshore wind power as well as solar PV. The growing portfolio enables Ørsted to increasingly trade the green power generated by the wind and solar farms. Therefore, Ørsted is now setting up a trading office in Chicago which will be trading power in the wholesale markets.

'With a trading office in the US, we'll be able to reduce risks and ensure higher transfer prices on the power generated by our solar and onshore wind farms,' says Morten Hultberg Buchgreitz, Executive Vice President of Ørsted.

In August 2018, Ørsted acquired the company Lincoln Clean Energy, thereby obtaining a strong foothold in the US onshore wind power market. Today, the company has 1,017MW of onshore wind power in operation in the US, 441MW under construction and 1.5GW in the pipeline.

The right processes and new knowledge

The US power markets are complex, and being present and having in-depth knowledge of the markets to secure good power price agreements offer great advantages. Moreover, being a player in the trading market requires the right systems, processes and compliance.

'Our European trading office has competences and volumes that we can transfer to the US markets. And by setting up an office in Chicago, we can also hire employees who have in-depth knowledge of the US power markets,' says Morten Hultberg Buchgreitz.

The new Ørsted trading office in Chicago opened in October and expects to start trading power in November. Initially, Ørsted's traders will primarily trade power generated by Lincoln Clean Energy's onshore wind farms.

Disclaimer

Ørsted A/S published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 11:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORSTED AS
06:20aORSTED : Ørsted sets up trading office in the US
PU
11/05ORSTED : Ørsted successfully issues green bonds in Taiwan
AQ
11/04ORSTED : Ørsted issues green bonds in Taiwan
AQ
11/04ORSTED : Notification of closely associated persons' transactions
AQ
10/31ORSTED : Notification of manager's transaction
AQ
10/29ORSTED : Ørsted to negotiate divestment of 25% of Ocean Wind to Public Service E..
AQ
10/29Orsted's lower output view eclipses strong third quarter, shares fall
RE
10/29INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST NINE MO : Strong results and continued strategic pr..
AQ
10/29ORSTED : Ørsted presents update on its long-term financial targets
AQ
10/29ORSTED AS : Slide show Q3 results
CO
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 73 680 M
EBIT 2019 10 158 M
Net income 2019 7 397 M
Debt 2019 15 856 M
Yield 2019 1,82%
P/E ratio 2019 35,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,51x
EV / Sales2020 3,56x
Capitalization 242 B
Chart ORSTED AS
Duration : Period :
Orsted AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 604,06  DKK
Last Close Price 577,20  DKK
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Poulsen Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Hanne Sten Andersen Non-Independent Director
Poul Dreyer Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED AS32.48%35 923
SEMPRA ENERGY32.38%40 373
NATIONAL GRID PLC17.48%40 215
ENGIE19.00%39 794
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-32.97%31 208
E.ON SE4.40%26 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group