Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Orsted AS    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED AS

(ORSTED)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orsted : Ørsted switches to electric vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

Over the past decade, Ørsted has transformed its energy generation from fossil fuels to renewables faster than any other energy company. The company has reduced its carbon emissions from energy generation by 83% and is well on track to meet its target of a 98% reduction of carbon emissions by 2025.

Now, Ørsted is taking the next step in the battle against carbon emissions by committing to phase out diesel- and petrol-powered vehicles in the company's car fleet and replacing them with electric vehicles (EVs), including battery-powered and hybrid vehicles.

'We've made great strides in switching power generation to green energy, and the next big challenge will be the transport sector, which at the moment is predominantly based on fossil fuels. Fortunately, big technological advances are being made at the moment, making electric vehicles competitive. That is why we've decided that, from 2021, we'll only buy and lease electric vehicles, and that our entire fleet will be electric by 2025,' says Jakob Askou Bøss, Head of Strategy & Communication at Ørsted.

Ørsted's car fleet consists of 340 work vehicles and passenger cars. Today, 22% of Ørsted's car fleet is electric. Ørsted will also install and upgrade EV charging points and associated infrastructure at its largest office locations and continue to collaborate with car-sharing companies that offer shared EVs.

First Danish company in EV100

With its commitment to a 100% EV fleet, Ørsted becomes the first Danish member of EV100, a global initiative for companies working to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles towards 2030. EV100 was founded by the Climate Group, which welcomes Ørsted as a member:

'Ørsted is showing how large businesses can deliver the dream of truly clean transport, electric vehicles powered by renewable energy, in a matter of years not decades. We're thrilled to welcome Ørsted onboard as the first Danish company within the EV100 initiative. Climate action requires more urgency, and Ørsted's targets to achieve a 100% EV fleet within five years is showing impressive leadership in the energy sector and across global business more widely,' says Luke Herbert, International Communications Director at The Climate Group.

Ørsted's plan for a 100% EV fleet in 2025 is based on battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles that live up to EV100's requirements for EVs.

Disclaimer

Ørsted A/S published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 16:50:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORSTED AS
12:51pORSTED : Ørsted switches to electric vehicles
PU
02:02aINTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF-YE : Strong first half with two major US offsh..
AQ
08/01ORSTED : Ørsted to present results for first half-year 2019
AQ
07/18ORSTED : Ørsted selected as preferred bidder for New York offshore wind farm
AQ
07/01ORSTED : Glennmont to take 25% stake in German offshore wind project 
RE
06/21PUBLIC SERVICE : New Jersey Selects Oersted, PSEG Offshore Wind Project
DJ
06/21ORSTED : Ørsted selected as preferred bidder for New Jersey's first offshore win..
AQ
06/21ORSTED : Signs Loan Deal with 15 of Taiwans Banks
AQ
05/10ORSTED : The Copenhagen Maritime and Commercial Court rules in favour of Ørsted ..
PU
05/09ORSTED : Ørsted successfully issues green bonds
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 75 706 M
EBIT 2019 9 718 M
Net income 2019 6 757 M
Debt 2019 20 226 M
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 39,1x
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,83x
EV / Sales2020 3,86x
Capitalization 270 B
Chart ORSTED AS
Duration : Period :
Orsted AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 583,78  DKK
Last Close Price 642,40  DKK
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target -9,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Poulsen Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Hanne Sten Andersen Non-Independent Director
Poul Dreyer Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED AS43.77%40 600
SEMPRA ENERGY23.79%37 108
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-23.41%36 170
ENGIE6.39%36 083
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.32%35 008
E.ON SE2.28%21 577
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group