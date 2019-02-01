Orthofix : Acquires Options Medical

Former medical device distributor partner will now be a part of the Orthofix direct sales team

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal products and therapies, today announced that it has acquired the business of Options Medical, LLC, a medical device distributor based in Florida.

“Options Medical has been a successful distributor for our Bone Growth Therapies devices for many years,” said Brad Niemann, President of Global Orthofix Spine. “We are pleased to have this established and proven partner join the Orthofix team as a part of our direct sales force.”

Under the terms of the agreement, employees of Options Medical became employees of Orthofix effective February 1, 2019.

“Options Medical started in North Central Florida as a small team of hard working individuals who wanted to provide the best in medical device solutions to physicians,” said Beth Stevenson, Distributor Principal and founder of Options Medical. “Today I am proud to say we have grown into a team of 40 plus who cover the states of Florida and Connecticut. We are excited to become a part of Orthofix and look forward to continuing our record of success for many years to come.”

About Orthofix

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal products and therapies. The Company’s mission is to improve patients' lives by providing superior reconstruction and regenerative musculoskeletal solutions to physicians worldwide. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedic extremities products are distributed in more than seventy countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com.

Inducement Grant

As an inducement to enter into employment with Orthofix, Beth Stevenson was granted restricted stock units representing 25,478 shares of Orthofix common stock. The award vests in one-third annual increments beginning on the first anniversary of grant. The grant, which was approved by Orthofix’s Board of Directors, was made under a standalone inducement award agreement approved pursuant to NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“the Exchange Act”), and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, unless it is specifically otherwise stated to be made as of a different date. We undertake no obligation to further update any such statement, or the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A under the heading Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other SEC filings, to reflect new information, the occurrence of future events or circumstances or otherwise.

