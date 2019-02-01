Orthofix : Acquires Options Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company
focused on musculoskeletal products and therapies, today announced that
it has acquired the business of Options Medical, LLC, a medical device
distributor based in Florida.
“Options Medical has been a successful distributor for our Bone Growth
Therapies devices for many years,” said Brad Niemann, President of
Global Orthofix Spine. “We are pleased to have this established and
proven partner join the Orthofix team as a part of our direct sales
force.”
Under the terms of the agreement, employees of Options Medical became
employees of Orthofix effective February 1, 2019.
“Options Medical started in North Central Florida as a small team of
hard working individuals who wanted to provide the best in medical
device solutions to physicians,” said Beth Stevenson, Distributor
Principal and founder of Options Medical. “Today I am proud to say we
have grown into a team of 40 plus who cover the states of Florida and
Connecticut. We are excited to become a part of Orthofix and look
forward to continuing our record of success for many years to come.”
About Orthofix
Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device company focused on
musculoskeletal products and therapies. The Company’s mission is to
improve patients' lives by providing superior reconstruction and
regenerative musculoskeletal solutions to physicians worldwide.
Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedic
extremities products are distributed in more than seventy countries via
the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more
information, please visit www.orthofix.com.
Inducement Grant
As an inducement to enter into employment with Orthofix, Beth Stevenson
was granted restricted stock units representing 25,478 shares of
Orthofix common stock. The award vests in one-third annual increments
beginning on the first anniversary of grant. The grant, which was
approved by Orthofix’s Board of Directors, was made under a standalone
inducement award agreement approved pursuant to NASDAQ Marketplace Rule
5635(c)(4).
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended (“the Exchange Act”), and Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which
are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates,
forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify
forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,”
“should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,”
“projects,” “intends,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or other
comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of our future performance and involve risks, uncertainties,
estimates and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, our
actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed
in these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance
on any of these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking
statement speaks only as of the date hereof, unless it is specifically
otherwise stated to be made as of a different date. We undertake no
obligation to further update any such statement, or the risk factors
described in Part I, Item 1A under the heading Risk Factors in our Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other SEC filings, to
reflect new information, the occurrence of future events or
circumstances or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005514/en/