Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OrthoPediatrics Corp.    KIDS

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

(KIDS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces U.S. Launch of PediFoot Deformity Correction System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 09:00am EST

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, is pleased to announce the domestic launch of the PediFoot Deformity Correction System (“PediFoot”), following 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August.

The PediFoot system is the first pediatric-specific system to treat deformities of the foot.  Within the OrthoPediatrics product portfolio, this system offers the smallest plates and screws, which enable greater effectiveness in addressing cavus foot, flatfoot, clubfoot, and hallux valgus foot deformities. More specifically, the sophisticated system is designed to focus on lateral column lengthening, calcaneal slide osteotomies, opening and closing wedge osteotomies, and arthrodesis procedures. To optimize fixation in these procedures, PediFoot is the first OrthoPediatrics system to offer StarLoc™, a variable angle locking screw technology. In addition, patients will benefit from the innovative instrumentation which flexibly follows the anatomic movement of the bones during the correction process.

The system also includes PediPedal, a combination of non-slip platforms and handle that assist the surgeon in taking repeatable, simulated weight bearing x-rays intraoperatively during surgery.

“We are excited to commence the domestic launch of our PediFoot Deformity Correction System,” commented Joe Hauser, OrthoPediatrics’ Vice President of Trauma & Deformity Correction. “Designed with a team of eminent pediatric orthopedic surgeons, this system addresses four of the most common pediatric foot deformities. With a heightened focus on instrumentation and intra-operative ease, the entire system is contained in one tray with innovative instrumentation that aids in reproducible correction and optimizes time in the operating room. This is the first of many launches to address pediatric foot and ankle procedures.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 32 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States.

Investor Contacts
The Ruth Group
Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo
(646) 536-7035 / 7024
tbui@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
09:00aOrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces U.S. Launch of PediFoot Deformity Correction ..
GL
11/11OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
11/08ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
11/08ORTHOPEDIATRICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
11/07ORTHOPEDIATRICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
11/07OrthoPediatrics Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
10/23OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Novem..
GL
09/25OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthca..
GL
09/16OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Sponsor Three Medical Meetings in September 2019
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 71,9 M
EBIT 2019 -8,49 M
Net income 2019 -12,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -45,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -91,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 8,03x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,54x
Capitalization 577 M
Chart ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
OrthoPediatrics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 46,40  $
Last Close Price 38,56  $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Throdahl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry Schlotterback Chairman
Fred L. Hite Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter F. Armstrong Chief Medical Officer
Bernie B. Berry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.10.55%577
STRYKER CORPORATION29.61%76 063
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC13.08%18 619
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.7.97%3 730
GLAUKOS CORPORATION11.63%2 315
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.49.18%1 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group