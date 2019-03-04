Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Orthopediatrics Corp    KIDS

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP

(KIDS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate at The Canaccord Genuity 2019 Musculoskeletal Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 04:06pm EST

WARSAW, Ind., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today that Mark Throdahl, President & Chief Executive Officer, Fred Hite, Chief Financial Officer, and David Bailey, Executive Vice President, are scheduled to participate at the Canaccord Genuity 2019 Musculoskeletal Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Event:Canaccord Genuity 2019 Musculoskeletal Conference
Format:Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Location:Bally's Casino & Resort, Las Vegas | Track 1
Date:Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Presentation Time:9:00-9:30 am PT / 12:00-12:30 pm ET

Investors attending the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OrthoPediatrics management may do so by contacting their Canaccord representative, or Emma Poalillo of The Ruth Group at epoalillo@theruthgroup.com. 

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 26 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 38 countries outside the United States.

Investor Contacts
The Ruth Group
Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo
(646) 536-7035 / 7024
tbui@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com

ortho.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP
04:06pOrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate at The Canaccord Genuity 2019 Musculoske..
GL
02/26ORTHOPEDIATRICS : Announces Global Launch of New BandLoc DUO
AQ
02/25ORTHOPEDIATRICS : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results ..
AQ
02/25OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Global Launch of New BandLoc DUO
GL
02/22ORTHOPEDIATRICS : Honored as One of the Best Place to Work in Indiana for a Thir..
AQ
02/20OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in BTIG Healthcare Conference
GL
01/07ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
01/07ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
01/07OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue for Fourth Quar..
GL
01/05ORTHOPEDIATRICS : Announces Direct Sales Agency Expansion in Belgium and the Net..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 57,2 M
EBIT 2018 -9,50 M
Net income 2018 -12,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 10,6x
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,77x
Capitalization 607 M
Chart ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP
Duration : Period :
Orthopediatrics Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target -5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Throdahl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry Schlotterback Chairman
Fred L. Hite CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Director
Peter F. Armstrong Chief Medical Officer
Bernie B. Berry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP21.59%588
STRYKER CORPORATION22.22%70 251
SMITH & NEPHEW-1.71%16 726
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV17.85%3 916
GLAUKOS CORP29.43%2 672
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC--.--%2 010
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.