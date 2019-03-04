OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate at The Canaccord Genuity 2019 Musculoskeletal Conference

WARSAW, Ind., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today that Mark Throdahl, President & Chief Executive Officer, Fred Hite, Chief Financial Officer, and David Bailey, Executive Vice President, are scheduled to participate at the Canaccord Genuity 2019 Musculoskeletal Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Event: Canaccord Genuity 2019 Musculoskeletal Conference Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings Location: Bally's Casino & Resort, Las Vegas | Track 1 Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Presentation Time: 9:00-9:30 am PT / 12:00-12:30 pm ET

Investors attending the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OrthoPediatrics management may do so by contacting their Canaccord representative, or Emma Poalillo of The Ruth Group at epoalillo@theruthgroup.com.



About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 26 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 38 countries outside the United States.

