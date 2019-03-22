Ortivus : has been selected for a £2.7 million contract for Prehospital Care by The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service

Ortivus and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service HSC Trust (NIAS) have reached an agreement for Ortivus to deliver its prehospital MobiMed system to Northern Ireland's emergency services. The agreement includes the delivery of software, hardware and support for the MobiMed system by Ortivus and applies to the entire Northern Ireland ambulance service which handles 17,000 patients per month and has approximately 300 vehicles. The total value of the order is £2.7M. Installation is expected to commence at the end of 2019 and the agreement is valid over a six-year period, with option on a up to two-year extension.

'The award was made following completion of an OJEU procurement process led by the Northern Ireland Procurement and Logistics Service (PaLS) which was open to all suppliers and the evaluation shows that Ortivus' MobiMed solution delivers a competitive edge and meets the high demands made by NIAS regarding required functionality. This is yet further proof that Ortivus solutions are at the forefront of fulfilling today's modern functionality and integration requirements.' said Lars Host, CEO for Ortivus UK.

'The scope of this project is about much more than just replacing a paper-based patient record with an electronic patient record. It is about providing an end-to-end solution for an e-health environment while keeping the patient at the centre. Our key aim is to establish an integrated electronic patient record system which enables NIAS to improve the quality of patient care while also optimizing patient outcomes and care pathways. Ortivus' MobiMed solution is a system that fulfils our requirements and NIAS is eager to start this important project,' said Dr Nigel Ruddell, Medical Director of NIAS.

The entire system is planned to be commissioned in 2020, but partial delivery of various components may begin at the end of 2019.

CONTACT:

Lars Höst - CEO, Ortivus AB

telephone: +46 8 446 45 36

email: lars.host@ortivus.com

This is information which Ortivus AB is required to disclose according to EU Market Abuse Regulation law. The information was provided by the above contact person auspices, for publication on March 22nd, 2019, 17:15.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service Health and Social Care Trust

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service exists to improve the health and well-being of the people of Northern Ireland. We apply the highest levels of knowledge and skill to preserve life, prevent deterioration and promote recovery. We touch lives at times of basic human need, when care and compassion are what matter most.

NIAS provides high quality emergency, urgent and primary care services throughout the whole of Northern Ireland. Our dedicated, committed and highly skilled staff work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure that our patients receive the best possible care. We have 46 stations and deployment points spread over 5345 square miles (13,843 km2), serving a population of over 1.8 million.

Ortivus AB

Ortivus is a leading supplier of mobile solutions for modern emergency medical care. With 30 years' experience of cardiology and of developing mobile monitoring and communication solutions, we can offer our customers reliable, patient-friendly and cost-effective decision support systems that save lives and reduce suffering.

Pressrelease