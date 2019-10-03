Log in
Oryzon Genomics S A : Presents New Positive REIMAGINE Efficacy Data of Vafidemstat in the Treatment of Aggression

0
10/03/2019 | 02:24am EDT

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Vafidemstat reduced aggression and improved function across the three investigated psychiatric disorders, ADHD, ASD and BPD

• REIMAGINE data supports vafidemstat as an emerging therapeutic option in the treatment of aggression

• Results presented at the CINP International Meeting

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical needs, announces today new aggregated positive human efficacy data on its central nervous system (CNS) epigenetic drug vafidemstat at the 2019 International College of Neuropsychopharmacology (CINP) meeting in Athens, Greece.

Click here to see the full Press Release

Disclaimer

Oryzon Genomics SA published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 06:23:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6,10 M
EBIT 2019 -13,4 M
Net income 2019 -6,78 M
Finance 2019 3,04 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -14,9x
EV / Sales2019 18,3x
EV / Sales2020 20,4x
Capitalization 115 M
Chart ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oryzon Genomics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,00  €
Last Close Price 2,53  €
Spread / Highest target 494%
Spread / Average Target 494%
Spread / Lowest Target 494%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Buesa Arjol Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Enric Rello Condomines Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tamara Maes First Deputy Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
Roger Bullock Chief Medical Officer
Sonia Gutierrez Chief-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.16.63%131
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.23.30%29 263
LONZA GROUP30.59%25 107
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%17 473
INCYTE CORPORATION14.86%15 964
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.49.21%14 512
