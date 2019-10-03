Oryzon Genomics S A : Presents New Positive REIMAGINE Efficacy Data of Vafidemstat in the Treatment of Aggression

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Vafidemstat reduced aggression and improved function across the three investigated psychiatric disorders, ADHD, ASD and BPD

• REIMAGINE data supports vafidemstat as an emerging therapeutic option in the treatment of aggression

• Results presented at the CINP International Meeting

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical needs, announces today new aggregated positive human efficacy data on its central nervous system (CNS) epigenetic drug vafidemstat at the 2019 International College of Neuropsychopharmacology (CINP) meeting in Athens, Greece.

