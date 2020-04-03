Log in
ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.

ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.

(ORY)
News 
News

Oryzon Genomics S A : presents efficacy data from its two vafidemstat clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease at the virtual AAT-AD/PD 2020 Conference

04/03/2020 | 06:04am EDT

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• REIMAGINE-AD:

  • Significant reduction of Agitation-Aggression after 6 months of treatment
  • Significant improvement in caregiver-burden
  • Safe and well tolerated

• ETHERAL-EU 6 month data:

  • Primary endpoint met: safe and well tolerated
  • Some inflammatory and neuronal-damage biomarkers reduced
  • AD patients do not show cognitive improvement after 6 months of treatment

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces that it will present safety and efficacy data from its two vafidemstat clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease (AD), REIMAGINE-AD and ETHERAL, at the Advances in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Therapies AAT-AD/PD 2020 meeting, to be held April 2-5, 2020. This meeting, originally scheduled to take place in Vienna, Austria, will now be held in an entirely virtual format due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Click here to see the full Press Release

Disclaimer

Oryzon Genomics SA published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 10:03:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3,31 M
EBIT 2020 -4,60 M
Net income 2020 -5,00 M
Finance 2020 8,87 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -25,6x
EV / Sales2020 32,4x
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 116 M
Chart ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oryzon Genomics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,00  €
Last Close Price 2,56  €
Spread / Highest target 487%
Spread / Average Target 291%
Spread / Lowest Target 95,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Buesa Arjol Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Enric Rello Condomines Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tamara Maes First Deputy Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
Roger Bullock Chief Medical Officer
Sonia Gutierrez Chief-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.0.00%118
LONZA GROUP10.79%31 009
CELLTRION, INC.22.13%25 160
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-32.19%20 797
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.3.86%19 875
INCYTE CORPORATION-15.05%15 874
