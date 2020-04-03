Oryzon Genomics S A : presents efficacy data from its two vafidemstat clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease at the virtual AAT-AD/PD 2020 Conference

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• REIMAGINE-AD:

Significant reduction of Agitation-Aggression after 6 months of treatment

Significant improvement in caregiver-burden

Safe and well tolerated

• ETHERAL-EU 6 month data:

Primary endpoint met: safe and well tolerated

Some inflammatory and neuronal-damage biomarkers reduced

AD patients do not show cognitive improvement after 6 months of treatment

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces that it will present safety and efficacy data from its two vafidemstat clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease (AD), REIMAGINE-AD and ETHERAL, at the Advances in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Therapies AAT-AD/PD 2020 meeting, to be held April 2-5, 2020. This meeting, originally scheduled to take place in Vienna, Austria, will now be held in an entirely virtual format due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

