Oryzon Genomics S A : publishes characterization and mechanism of action of vafidemstat, a Phase II clinical stage LSD1 inhibitor, in PLOS ONE

06/01/2020 | 02:11am EDT

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Pharmacology and preclinical efficacy reported in rodent models of cognition and behavior

• Detailed insight into mechanism of action

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces the publication of the pharmacological and preclinical properties of its CNS Phase II clinical stage asset vafidemstat in the peer-reviewed international research journal PLOS ONE. Vafidemstat, a CNS optimized LSD1 inhibitor, is under evaluation in several Phase II studies in different psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and, more recently, in a Phase II study in Covid-19.

Click here to see the full Press Release

Disclaimer

Oryzon Genomics SA published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 06:10:13 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3,29 M 3,66 M 3,66 M
Net income 2020 -15,9 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net cash 2020 8,69 M 9,68 M 9,68 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 152 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 43,7x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oryzon Genomics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,75 €
Last Close Price 3,35 €
Spread / Highest target 348%
Spread / Average Target 221%
Spread / Lowest Target 94,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Buesa Arjol Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Enric Rello Condomines Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tamara Maes First Deputy Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
Roger Bullock Chief Medical Officer
Sonia Gutierrez Chief-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.20.32%169
LONZA GROUP33.49%36 433
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.23%28 553
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.37.59%27 213
MODERNA, INC.214.42%23 913
CELLTRION, INC.17.96%23 085
