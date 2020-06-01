Oryzon Genomics S A : publishes characterization and mechanism of action of vafidemstat, a Phase II clinical stage LSD1 inhibitor, in PLOS ONE

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Pharmacology and preclinical efficacy reported in rodent models of cognition and behavior

• Detailed insight into mechanism of action

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces the publication of the pharmacological and preclinical properties of its CNS Phase II clinical stage asset vafidemstat in the peer-reviewed international research journal PLOS ONE. Vafidemstat, a CNS optimized LSD1 inhibitor, is under evaluation in several Phase II studies in different psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and, more recently, in a Phase II study in Covid-19.

