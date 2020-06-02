Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Oryzon Genomics S.A.    ORY   ES0167733015

ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.

(ORY)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oryzon Genomics S A : to present additional efficacy clinical data from ALICE Phase IIa trial with iadademstat at the 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 02:06am EDT

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• The company will also present at the Jefferies 2020 Global Healthcare Conference

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that the company will present additional preliminary safety and efficacy data from one of its ongoing Phase IIa clinical trials with iadademstat, ALICE, at the 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association, EHA-2020, to be held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic on June 11-21. The company will present an e-poster communication entitled 'Iadademstat Shows Efficacy in Combination with Azacitidine in Elderly AML Patients. ALICE Trial' available through the on-demand Virtual Congress platform as of Friday, June 12, 08:30 CEST.

Click here to see the full Press Release

Disclaimer

Oryzon Genomics SA published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 06:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.
02:06aORYZON GENOMICS S A : to present additional efficacy clinical data from ALICE Ph..
PU
06/01ORYZON GENOMICS S A : publishes characterization and mechanism of action of vafi..
PU
05/19ORYZON GENOMICS S A : announces enrollment of first patient in ESCAPE, a Phase I..
AQ
05/12ORYZON GENOMICS S A : appoints Manuel Lopez-Figueroa of Bay City Capital to its ..
AQ
05/11ORYZON GENOMICS S A : Appoints Manuel López-Figueroa of Bay City Capital to its ..
AQ
05/11ORYZON GENOMICS S A : First Quarter 2020 Results and Corporate Update
AQ
04/27ORYZON GENOMICS S A : to initiate ESCAPE, a Phase II clinical trial to test effi..
AQ
04/24ORYZON TO INITIATE ESCAPE : a Phase II clinical trial to test efficacy of vafide..
PU
04/20ORYZON GENOMICS S A : provides a corporate update in the context of COVID-19
AQ
04/20ORYZON GENOMICS S A : appoints Eisai executive Vanessa Almendro Navarro to Board..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,29 M 3,66 M 3,66 M
Net income 2020 -15,9 M -17,7 M -17,7 M
Net cash 2020 8,69 M 9,67 M 9,67 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,86x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 157 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 45,1x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oryzon Genomics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,75 €
Last Close Price 3,45 €
Spread / Highest target 335%
Spread / Average Target 212%
Spread / Lowest Target 88,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Buesa Arjol Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Enric Rello Condomines Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tamara Maes First Deputy Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
Roger Bullock Chief Medical Officer
Sonia Gutierrez Chief-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.24.10%175
LONZA GROUP33.49%36 433
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.30%28 553
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.39.17%27 213
MODERNA, INC.217.89%23 913
CELLTRION, INC.25.69%23 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group