Oryzon Genomics S A : to present additional efficacy clinical data from ALICE Phase IIa trial with iadademstat at the 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that the company will present additional preliminary safety and efficacy data from one of its ongoing Phase IIa clinical trials with iadademstat, ALICE, at the 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association, EHA-2020, to be held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic on June 11-21. The company will present an e-poster communication entitled 'Iadademstat Shows Efficacy in Combination with Azacitidine in Elderly AML Patients. ALICE Trial' available through the on-demand Virtual Congress platform as of Friday, June 12, 08:30 CEST.

