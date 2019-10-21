Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Oryzon Genomics S.A.    ORY   ES0167733015

ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.

(ORY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oryzon Genomics S A : updates on new activities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 03:56am EDT

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

  • To present at upcoming international conferences
    • SFN-2019 in Chicago, USA
    • Evolution Summit 2019 in Montreux, Switzerland

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical needs, announced today that Executive Directors of the company will present at several reputed international conferences in the next few weeks.

Click here to see the full Press Release

Disclaimer

Oryzon Genomics SA published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:55:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.
03:56aORYZON GENOMICS S A : updates on new activities
PU
10/03ORYZON GENOMICS S A : Presents New Positive REIMAGINE Efficacy Data of Vafidemst..
PU
09/30ORYZON GENOMICS : presents positive efficacy results on iadademstat in ED-SCLC p..
PU
09/23ORYZON GENOMICS : updates on new activities
PU
09/10ORYZON GENOMICS : iadademstat shows efficacy signs in relapsed SCLC
AQ
09/10ORYZON GENOMICS : presents new positive efficacy data on vafidemstat for treatme..
PU
09/09ORYZON GENOMICS : iadademstat shows efficacy signs in relapsed SCLC
PU
09/03ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
PU
08/12ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
AQ
07/30ORYZON GENOMICS : Announces End of Patient Recruitment for its Phase IIa trials ..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6,10 M
EBIT 2019 -13,4 M
Net income 2019 -6,78 M
Finance 2019 3,04 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -16,2x
EV / Sales2019 20,0x
EV / Sales2020 22,1x
Capitalization 125 M
Chart ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oryzon Genomics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,00  €
Last Close Price 2,76  €
Spread / Highest target 444%
Spread / Average Target 444%
Spread / Lowest Target 444%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Buesa Arjol Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Enric Rello Condomines Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tamara Maes First Deputy Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
Roger Bullock Chief Medical Officer
Sonia Gutierrez Chief-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORYZON GENOMICS S.A.27.25%140
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.23.52%28 109
LONZA GROUP32.98%25 271
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 657
INCYTE CORPORATION22.28%16 724
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.54.25%14 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group