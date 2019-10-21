Oryzon Genomics S A : updates on new activities

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

To present at upcoming international conferences SFN-2019 in Chicago, USA Evolution Summit 2019 in Montreux, Switzerland



Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical needs, announced today that Executive Directors of the company will present at several reputed international conferences in the next few weeks.

