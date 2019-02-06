Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Oryzon Genomics SA    ORY   ES0167733015

ORYZON GENOMICS SA (ORY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oryzon Genomics : Announces Publication of a relevant paper for the therapeutic development of Iadademstat (ORY-1001) in Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 01:45am EST

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Complete and durable tumor regression occurred with Iadademstat-induced NOTCH activation in a chemoresistant PDX model

• Further supports LSD1 inhibitors as a possible new and targeted therapy for SCLC

• Identifies the Mechanism-of-action

• Published in Science Signaling, from the Science (AAAS) group

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today the publication by US scientists of a new paper in the February issue of Science Signaling, from the SCIENCE group (AAAS) describing how ORY-1001 (iadademstat) activates the NOTCH pathway, resulting in the repression of SCLC tumorigenesis in vitro and in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models.

Click here to see the full Press Release

Disclaimer

Oryzon Genomics SA published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 06:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORYZON GENOMICS SA
01:45aORYZON GENOMICS : Announces Publication of a relevant paper for the therapeutic ..
PU
01/30ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
AQ
01/29ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
PU
01/07ORYZON GENOMICS : appoints Michael T. Ropacki, PhD as Vice President of Clinical..
PU
2018ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at the 2nd Neuroscience Innovation Forum in San Fra..
PU
2018ORYZON GENOMICS : to join the IBEX Small Cap Index
AQ
2018ORYZON GENOMICS : to join the IBEX Small Cap Index
PU
2018ORYZON GENOMICS : receives a new 1.14 M USD public grant to explore new indicati..
PU
2018ORYZON ANNOUNCES FIRST-PATIENTS-IN I : a Phase IIa clinical trial with Iadademst..
PU
2018ORYZON GENOMICS : Raises EUR 13 Million through a Private Placement with US and ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2,33 M
EBIT 2018 -7,93 M
Net income 2018 -3,87 M
Finance 2018 21,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 47,0x
EV / Sales 2019 61,7x
Capitalization 131 M
Chart ORYZON GENOMICS SA
Duration : Period :
Oryzon Genomics SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORYZON GENOMICS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,9 €
Spread / Average Target 256%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Buesa Arjol Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Enric Rello Condomines Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tamara Maes First Deputy Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
Roger Bullock Chief Medical Officer
Sonia Gutierrez Chief-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORYZON GENOMICS SA54.27%139
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC11.06%25 810
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%24 481
LONZA GROUP7.42%20 397
INCYTE CORPORATION28.01%17 365
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.33.57%12 336
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.