Oryzon Genomics : Announces Publication of a relevant paper for the therapeutic development of Iadademstat (ORY-1001) in Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

• Complete and durable tumor regression occurred with Iadademstat-induced NOTCH activation in a chemoresistant PDX model
• Further supports LSD1 inhibitors as a possible new and targeted therapy for SCLC
• Identifies the Mechanism-of-action
• Published in Science Signaling, from the Science (AAAS) group
Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today the publication by US scientists of a new paper in the February issue of Science Signaling, from the SCIENCE group (AAAS) describing how ORY-1001 (iadademstat) activates the NOTCH pathway, resulting in the repression of SCLC tumorigenesis in vitro and in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models.
