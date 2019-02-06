Oryzon Genomics : Announces Publication of a relevant paper for the therapeutic development of Iadademstat (ORY-1001) in Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Complete and durable tumor regression occurred with Iadademstat-induced NOTCH activation in a chemoresistant PDX model

• Further supports LSD1 inhibitors as a possible new and targeted therapy for SCLC

• Identifies the Mechanism-of-action

• Published in Science Signaling, from the Science (AAAS) group

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today the publication by US scientists of a new paper in the February issue of Science Signaling, from the SCIENCE group (AAAS) describing how ORY-1001 (iadademstat) activates the NOTCH pathway, resulting in the repression of SCLC tumorigenesis in vitro and in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models.

