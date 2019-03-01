Oryzon Genomics : New paper relevant for the optimal development of drugs targeting LSD1 published by ORYZON

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Uses proprietary chemoprobe technology to demonstrate target engagement, key to drug development and rational dosing

• Useful to identify interaction partners of LSD1 and identify new candidate therapeutic indications

• Published in Journal of Biological Chemistry, from American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today the publication by company's scientists of a paper in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, from American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. The paper describes the design and development of a system that allows to assess that the drugs against LSD1 are effectively hitting the pharmacological target and the quantification of this target engagement. This methodology can be used for the different LSD1 inhibitors like the anticancer iadademstat (ORY-1001) or the CNS epigenetic drug vafidemstat (ORY-2001) in patient-derived samples but also in preclinical lab models.

