ORYZON GENOMICS SA

(ORY)
Oryzon Genomics : presents data from ETHERAL Phase IIa trial at the 2019 Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Los Angeles

07/16/2019

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• ETHERAL has recruited more than 100 patients to date

• Safety data so far show that vafidemstat is safe and well tolerated

• Parametric functional evolution of the first (blinded) 33 patients that have been treated for 6 months show changes

• Changes also detected in some biomarkers evolution (blinded)

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that the company presented yesterday data from the ongoing Phase IIa clinical trial with vafidemstat in Alzheimer's disease (AD) named ETHERAL (Epigenetic THERapy in ALzheimer's Disease) at the 2019 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC-2019) being held in Los Angeles (USA) on July 14-18.

Click here to see the full Press Release

Disclaimer

Oryzon Genomics SA published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 06:19:08 UTC
