Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Oryzon Genomics SA    ORY   ES0167733015

ORYZON GENOMICS SA

(ORY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oryzon Genomics : presents preliminary dose finding results of Phase II trial with iadademstat in AML

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 01:54am EDT

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Results presented at 24th Congress of EHA in Amsterdam

• Combination of iadademstat and azacitidine shows good safety profile in elderly AML patients

• Recommended dose for Phase II established with only six patients

• Quick onset of response and preliminary clinical efficacy results also positive

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, today presents preliminary data from Part I (dose finding) of the Phase II trial ALICE, which investigates iadademstat in combination with azacitidine in elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), at the 24th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA-2019) in Amsterdam.

Click here to see the full Press Release

Disclaimer

Oryzon Genomics SA published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 05:53:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORYZON GENOMICS SA
01:54aORYZON GENOMICS : presents preliminary dose finding results of Phase II trial wi..
PU
06/03ORYZON GENOMICS : to present first clinical data from ALICE Phase IIa trial with..
PU
05/29ORYZON ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT IN TH : a Phase IIa clinical trial with vafidemst..
PU
05/20ORYZON GENOMICS : Receives $1.5 million grant from Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Fo..
PU
05/06ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
PU
04/25ORYZON GENOMICS : to present vafidemstat efficacy data at the 7th World Congress..
PU
04/15ORYZON GENOMICS : to present further REIMAGINE efficacy data with vafidemstat at..
PU
04/08ORYZON GENOMICS : to present first in human efficacy data with Vafidemstat at th..
PU
04/05ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
PU
03/25ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2,04 M
EBIT 2019 -11,7 M
Net income 2019 -10,8 M
Finance 2019 8,55 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 65,2x
EV / Sales 2020 46,5x
Capitalization 142 M
Chart ORYZON GENOMICS SA
Duration : Period :
Oryzon Genomics SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORYZON GENOMICS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,9 €
Spread / Average Target 229%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Buesa Arjol Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Enric Rello Condomines Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tamara Maes First Deputy Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
Roger Bullock Chief Medical Officer
Sonia Gutierrez Chief-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORYZON GENOMICS SA65.36%157
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC21.44%26 223
LONZA GROUP30.66%24 012
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 953
INCYTE CORPORATION20.10%17 061
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION78.19%13 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About