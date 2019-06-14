Oryzon Genomics : presents preliminary dose finding results of Phase II trial with iadademstat in AML

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Results presented at 24th Congress of EHA in Amsterdam

• Combination of iadademstat and azacitidine shows good safety profile in elderly AML patients

• Recommended dose for Phase II established with only six patients

• Quick onset of response and preliminary clinical efficacy results also positive

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, today presents preliminary data from Part I (dose finding) of the Phase II trial ALICE, which investigates iadademstat in combination with azacitidine in elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), at the 24th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA-2019) in Amsterdam.

Click here to see the full Press Release