Oryzon Genomics : to present at upcoming international conferences

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Rodman & Renshaw 20th Annual Global Investment Conference, in New York, USA.

• 19th International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery, in Jersey City, NJ, USA.

• BIO‐SPAIN‐2018 in Sevilla, SPAIN.

• European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) Corporate Summer School in Heidelberg GERMANY.

Oryzon Genomics (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, has announced today that Executive Directors of the company will present at several international reputed conferences in September.

